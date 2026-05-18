As Year-Round Illness Concerns Drive Demand for Safer Disinfectants, Atlanta based founder Launches FURIE Solutions — an EPA-Registered HOCl Wellness Brand

ATLANTA, GA, May 18, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Atlanta-based founder Sephorah Green today launched FURIE Solutions, an EPA-registered, U.S.-made line of hypochlorous acid (HOCl)-based cleaning and care products available nationwide at furiesolutions.com. The brand spans six SKUs covering home disinfection, produce care, pet care, and hand and skin care — starting at $9.99 with no subscription required.

Green, who has navigated life with emetophobia — an intense, clinical fear of vomiting — since childhood, spent years searching for a cleaning product that was both genuinely effective and safe on skin. Conventional disinfectants relied on aggressive chemical formulations that compromised skin integrity. Natural alternatives lacked the regulatory backing to verify efficacy. There was a gap — and Green was determined to close it.

"I was caught between toxic and ineffective," Green said. "Most people don't know there's an option that's both genuinely powerful and gentle on skin. That's the problem FURIE is here to solve.”

After years of working in busy offices and high-traffic environments, Green's research led her to hypochlorous acid — HOCl — a compound used in hospitals and surgical centers for decades, backed by extensive clinical research, and shown to be effective against bacteria and viruses with no harsh chemicals. HOCl breaks down into salt and water after use, leaving zero harmful residue.

“The clinical research on hypochlorous acid is extensive. What I set out to build was something different — a brand designed around the multifaceted realities of people's lives. Something powerful, something safe, and something that finally gave people genuine peace of mind," said Green.

FURIE Solutions — an acronym for: For Ultimate Resilience In Everyone — holds EPA Registration and carries USDA Organic certification on select SKUs.

FURIE Solutions enters a market where consumers are demanding more transparency, more safety, and more accountability from the brands they invite into their homes. Every product is manufactured in the United States by an FDA-registered facility — no overseas supply chain, no import exposure.

The brand's mascot, Gene — short for Hy(gene) — embodies the company's core mission: that every home, every family, every pet, and every person deserve a product they can trust.

“The cleaning industry optimized for what was cheapest to produce and easiest to sell — not what was best for the people using it,” Green said. “Everyone deserves better.”

FURIE Solutions is available nationwide beginning May 20, 2026, at furiesolutions.com.