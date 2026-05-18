The Royal Mint and Texas Precious Metals Announce Partnership to Expand Bullion Distribution in the USA

SHINER, Texas, May 18, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Royal Mint has announced a new distribution partnership with Texas Precious Metals, one of the largest precious metals companies in the United States.

Through the partnership, Texas Precious Metals' retail and wholesale customers across Texas will gain access to The Royal Mint's globally recognised portfolio of bullion products.

Nick Bowkett, Head of Growth for Precious Metals Investments at The Royal Mint said: “As a leading bullion dealer in the United States, The Royal Mint is delighted to partner with Texas Precious Metals, a company that shares our commitment to quality and trust. This unique collaboration presents an exciting opportunity to bring The Royal Mint’s world-renowned bullion coins and bars to even more customers across the United States. We look forward to working closely together on a number of exciting projects.”

Tarek Saab, Co-founder and CEO of Texas Precious Metals, said: "Partnering with The Royal Mint represents an important step in expanding the breadth and quality of products available to our customers. Their legacy of craftsmanship and global recognition aligns well with our commitment to providing trusted, high-quality bullion product. We are excited about this partnership."

Texas Precious Metals is a member of the London Bullion Market Association (LBMA) and SOC 2 certified. The company also operates the Texas Precious Metals Depository, a private storage and logistics facility insured by underwriters at Lloyd's of London.

About The Royal Mint

With a history spanning more than 1,100 years, The Royal Mint is one of Britain’s oldest companies and the original maker of UK coins. Today The Royal Mint is a premium British maker, providing carefully crafted coins and precious metal products for the UK and overseas.

About Texas Precious Metals

Texas Precious Metals is one of the largest precious metals companies in the United States, offering retail and wholesale bullion products alongside private storage and logistics through its world-class depository.

Media Contact:

Kat Rice

Kat@TexMetals.com

1 361.260.7121