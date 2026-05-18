WGS SHAREHOLDER ALERT: Investors Encouraged to Contact Kirby McInerney LLP About Potential Securities Laws Violations

NEW YORK, May 18, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The law firm of Kirby McInerney LLP reminds investors of its investigation on behalf of GeneDx Holdings Corp. (“GeneDx” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ:WGS) investors concerning the Company’s and/or members of its senior management’s possible violation of the federal securities laws or other unlawful business practices.

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What Happened?

On May 4, 2026, GeneDx released its first quarter 2026 financial results, revealing earnings per share of -$0.28, and a $57.5 million loss from operations. The Company also lowered its 2026 revenue guidance by approximately $65 million at the midpoint. GeneDx revealed it had “lower-than-expected blended average reimbursement rate for exome and genome” and “softer-than-expected performance from [its] noncore business lines” including Fabric Genomics. The Company also took a $31.3 million write-down related to the goodwill and intangible assets of its Fabric Genomics reporting unit, “primarily due to a downward revision of forecasted cash flows driven by changes in commercial strategy and go-to-market execution, and lower revenue and profitability expectations.” On this news, the price of GeneDx shares declined by $33.42 per share, or approximately 50%, from $67.93 per share on May 4, 2026 to close at $34.51 on May 5, 2026.

What Should I Do?

At this stage, no lawsuit has been filed. The investigation is ongoing to determine whether claims may be brought under federal securities laws.

If you purchased or otherwise acquired GeneDx securities, have information, or would like to learn more about this investigation, please contact Lauren Molinaro of Kirby McInerney LLP by email at investigations@kmllp.com, or fill out the contact form below, to discuss your rights or interests with respect to these matters at no cost.

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Kirby McInerney LLP is a New York-based plaintiffs’ law firm concentrating in securities, antitrust, whistleblower, and consumer litigation. The firm’s efforts on behalf of shareholders in securities litigation have resulted in recoveries totaling billions of dollars. Additional information about the firm can be found at Kirby McInerney LLP’s website.

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Contacts

Kirby McInerney LLP

Lauren Molinaro, Esq.

212-699-1171

https://www.kmllp.com

https://securitiesleadplaintiff.com/

investigations@kmllp.com