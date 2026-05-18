Texas NTS Launches AI Platform Tracks Every Texas Foreclosure Filing Across All 254 Counties With 99.2% Accuracy

Lubbock, TEXAS, May 18, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- As generative AI moves past chatbots into hard, structured-data problems, a Texas-built platform is offering one of the most concrete demonstrations to date of what applied AI can unlock. Texas NTS launched today as the first foreclosure intelligence system to monitor all 254 Texas county clerk sites continuously, extracting Notices of Trustee's Sale with confidence-scored accuracy and an audit trail back to the original filing.

The data the platform reads has always been public. The problem was that nobody could read it at scale. Texas's 254 county clerk offices publish foreclosure notices in 254 different formats. Some post PDFs to county websites. Others rely on image scans, broken OCR, login walls, or physical courthouse bulletin boards. The fragmentation has historically forced national real estate data brokers to cover only a portion of the state, leaving Texas operators and out-of-state investors dependent on data that refreshes weekly at best and omits the rural counties where opportunity often concentrates.

Texas NTS closes the gap with a layered review process. Each filing is read multiple times across a sale cycle by independent AI models that check their work against the source document and against each other. Anything flagged as uncertain goes to a human reviewer before it reaches subscribers. Across the core fields that matter to a buyer or investor (borrower, trustee, sale date, property address, principal balance), accuracy against a continuously human-graded sample stands at 99.2%.

"This is what AI is supposed to be doing," said Curtis Siemens, Developer of Texas NTS. "Not impressing people in a demo. Solving a real problem that has been technically impossible at this cost and this scale for thirty years. Every county clerk in Texas posts their notices in a different way. Until very recently, you would have needed a team of people to read all of them on a daily basis. Now you need a pipeline that knows when to trust itself and when to flag a record for a human."

For Texas operators, the unlock is timing. Texas Property Code §51.002 requires non-judicial foreclosure sales on the first Tuesday of each month, with notice filed at least 21 days prior. The interval between filing and auction is the entire window in which a flipper, wholesaler, attorney, title company, or mortgage servicer can act. Stale weekly data routinely collapses that 21-day window to fewer than seven usable days. Texas NTS delivers notices within roughly 24 hours of filing, preserving the full window for action.

For out-of-state institutional capital, including real estate private equity firms, REITs, distressed debt funds, and family offices, the platform offers something national data feeds cannot. A complete statewide map of every filing, refreshed daily, with the audit trail required by institutional due diligence standards.

The platform is available today at three self-serve subscription tiers and a custom Enterprise tier. Every self-serve plan begins with a seven-day free trial. Full technical methodology, including the multi-agent extraction architecture and arbitration scoring, is published at texasnts.com/how-it-works.

Curtis Siemens, Developer of Texas NTS.

About Texas NTS

Texas NTS is a multi-agent foreclosure intelligence platform built in Lubbock, Texas, covering all 254 Texas counties. The system monitors every county clerk site continuously, extracts Notices of Trustee's Sale with confidence-scored AI, and delivers structured data to subscribers within approximately 24 hours of filing. Texas NTS is a Texas-domiciled LLC and is not affiliated with any Texas county clerk's office or with the State of Texas. Learn more at www.texasnts.com.

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