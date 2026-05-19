Dubai, UAE, May 18, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --

Pepeto is absorbing more presale capital than anything else on the market, and the reason comes down to one number every holder keeps running. Over $10.1 million flowed into this raise, the wallets accumulating are large addresses that held BTC and ETH through full bear cycles, and the math at this entry against the listing price is what keeps pulling them in. The exchange tools are live, the Binance listing moves closer with each stage that fills, and community channels grow by thousands daily while Solana's meme coin sector collapses around it.

The timing aligns with a solana price prediction shift, as Grok placed a $500 bull case on SOL by 2027 per 24/7 Wall St while Standard Chartered declared Solana meme coins dead and cut its target to $250. SOL trades at $84, and the meme coin news is clear: the strongest returns are now forming on Ethereum.

Meme Coin News: Solana Price Prediction Holds Bullish But Its Meme Coins Are Fading

Grok's solana price prediction gives SOL a base of $100 to $200 by end of 2027 with $500 as the bull case, and after the drop on US-Iran tensions the token carries bullish fundamentals underneath. But the meme coin side is collapsing. Token launches dropped 42% since mid-January per BeInCrypto, meme trading sits below 10% of DEX volume, and stablecoins make up 80% of activity. Standard Chartered holds a solana price prediction of $2,000 by 2030 while Alpenglow cuts finality to 150 milliseconds, both bullish for SOL long term. But the returns meme coins once delivered on Solana are gone, and the capital chasing those returns has already found where the next generation of meme coin millionaires will come from.

Pepeto in Focus as Capital Shifts From Solana Meme Coins to Ethereum

Pepeto is the meme coin that large wallets are treating as the entry point for the next major cycle. The name spreads through Telegram, X, and Reddit at a speed only DOGE and SHIB matched at their earliest stages, but real exchange infrastructure sits behind the momentum this time. Zero-fee trading across three chains, an AI scanner, and SolidProof-audited contracts give this project what every meme coin before it lacked, while 172% APY staking and a Binance listing keep holders locked in. The people who spotted DOGE and SHIB early had nothing close to what Pepeto offers right now, and that is why this presale passed $10.1 million before most of the market noticed.

The numbers behind early meme coin entries speak for themselves. One wallet put $8,000 into SHIB in 2020 and sat on $5.7 billion at the peak, with no exchange, no audit, and no product behind it. Pepeto has all of that and the community energy forming around it carries the same intensity that turned SHIB and DOGE holders into the most talked-about winners in crypto. While Solana meme coins lose ground every week, meme coin news has shifted toward Pepeto faster than anything the market has seen.

Conclusion

Once the solana price prediction starts to play out and large caps push toward their targets, the market behind them is where smaller entries multiply well beyond what any large cap returns. Every cycle followed that pattern, and in 2026, nothing sits as close to a breakout as Pepeto: a presale past $10 million, large wallets stacking weekly, and an exchange listing approaching with community attention no project at this stage has matched. Rob, who turned his life around through SHIB per CoinTelegraph, had no insider access, he understood that crypto rewards people who commit early and penalizes those who wait. Pepeto sits in that exact moment right now, and once the listing lands, the next stories like Rob's will come from holders who entered this presale while the window was still open.

The Solana price prediction offers 3x to 6x depending on the forecast, strong for a large cap, but presale entries deliver 100x, and Pepeto stands where SHIB stood before it changed thousands of lives.

Join the Pepeto Presale Before the Listing Window Closes

FAQs

What is the solana price prediction after the Grok forecast and are Solana meme coins still profitable?

Grok projects SOL between $100 and $500 by end of 2027 while Standard Chartered holds $250 for 2026 and $2,000 by 2030. Meme coin trading on Solana dropped below 10% of DEX volume per BeInCrypto, with token launches down 42%.

Why is Pepeto leading meme coin news while Solana meme coins decline?

Pepeto leads because it offers presale entry into a working exchange with zero fees, AI security, and 172% staking APY at a stage where Solana meme coins have none of those features and are losing volume. Over $10.1 million in capital already moved in, with large wallets treating it as the replacement for the returns Solana meme coins no longer deliver.



