AMC Robotics Reports First Quarter 2026 Financial Results

NEW YORK, May 18, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- AMC Robotics Corporation (Nasdaq: AMCI) (“AMC Robotics” or the “Company”), an AI-driven robotics solutions provider, today reported financial results for the three months ended March 31, 2026.

“This quarter, we made meaningful progress across our robotics platforms. We transitioned NovaArm™ from development into a live warehouse environment through our strategic collaboration with Sunward Logistics, marking an important step toward commercialization,” said Sean Da, Chairman of the Board and Chief Executive Officer of AMC Robotics. “At the same time, we continued to build market awareness for Kyro™, and the interest generated at CES and Tokyo Security Show reinforced our confidence in the platform’s potential. We also strengthened our AI infrastructure through our partnership with HIVE Digital, positioning us to support future development and deployment at scale. As we enter the second quarter, we remain focused on executing toward commercial launch and advancing the long-term growth of our AI robotics ecosystem.”

First Quarter 2026 Operating Highlights

NovaArm™ Enters First Live Warehouse Deployment: Announced a strategic collaboration with Sunward Logistics USA LLC, designating Sunward as the Company’s first deployment customer and strategic partner for NovaArm™, with structured field testing and operational validation underway in a live warehouse environment ahead of a targeted second quarter 2026 commercial launch.

Announced a strategic collaboration with Sunward Logistics USA LLC, designating Sunward as the Company’s first deployment customer and strategic partner for NovaArm™, with structured field testing and operational validation underway in a live warehouse environment ahead of a targeted second quarter 2026 commercial launch. Kyro™ Showcased at CES 2026 and Tokyo Security Show 2026: Showcased Kyro™’s autonomous navigation, heat detection, and remote operation capabilities at two major international industry events.

Showcased Kyro™’s autonomous navigation, heat detection, and remote operation capabilities at two major international industry events. HIVE Digital Partnership Expands AI Compute Infrastructure: Announced a strategic collaboration with HIVE Digital Technologies Ltd. to leverage HIVE’s scalable GPU AI compute infrastructure to support Kyro™ development, testing, and future AI optimization initiatives.

Announced a strategic collaboration with HIVE Digital Technologies Ltd. to leverage HIVE’s scalable GPU AI compute infrastructure to support Kyro™ development, testing, and future AI optimization initiatives. Manufacturing Operations Advance Commercial Readiness: Continued scaling Kyro™ production through AMCV Company Limited, the Company’s Vietnam-based manufacturing subsidiary, to support robotics manufacturing, supplier partnerships, and anticipated commercial deployment.





First Quarter 2026 Financial Highlights

Revenue of $1.2 million for the three months ended March 31, 2026, compared to $1.8 million in the prior-year period.

Gross profit of $1.0 million, compared to $0.5 million in the prior-year period, with gross margin expanding to 86% versus 27% in Q1 2025.

Operating income of $129k for Q1 2026, compared to a loss of $748k in Q1 2025.

Net income of $146k, or $0.01 per basic and diluted share, compared to net loss of $77k in the first quarter 2025.

EBITDA of $147k for the three months ended March 31, 2026, compared to $(56k) in prior-year period.

Cash and cash equivalents of $6.6 million as of March 31, 2026.





Revenue for the first quarter of 2026 included contributions from the Company’s revenue-sharing collaboration with Kami Vision Incorporated (“Kami”), a related party. The arrangement is conducted on commercially reasonable, arm’s-length terms and reflects the integration of complementary AI and computer vision capabilities across the Company’s robotics and autonomy platform. Management believes the collaboration has supported revenue diversification, expanded market opportunities, and contributed to the continued development of the Company’s AI-driven robotics ecosystem.

About AMC Robotics Corporation

AMC Robotics (NASDAQ:AMCI) is an AI-driven robotics company focused on developing intelligent, scalable hardware and software solutions. The Company's quadruped robotic platform, Kyro™, enables industries to automate inspection, security, and operational tasks through autonomous mobility and AI-powered perception.

For more information, please visit www.amcx.ai.

Investors and Media Contact

Susan Xu

Alliance Advisors IR

E: AMCRoboticsIR@allianceadvisors.com



Non-GAAP Financial Measures

This press release includes the Non-GAAP financial measure EBITDA. EBITDA is defined as net income (loss) before interest, income taxes, depreciation, and amortization. The Company believes EBITDA provide useful supplemental information to investors regarding underlying operating performance. Non-GAAP measures should not be considered in isolation or as substitutes for results prepared in accordance with GAAP, and may not be comparable to similarly titled measures reported by other companies. A reconciliation of the non-GAAP measures to GAAP measures is set forth at the end of this press release.

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward Looking Statements

This press release may contain statements that constitute "forward-looking statements" as defined in the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements include information concerning the Company's possible or assumed future results of operations, business strategies, debt levels, competitive position, industry environment, potential growth opportunities, and the effects of regulation. These forward-looking statements are based on the Company's management's current expectations, projections, and beliefs, as well as a number of assumptions concerning future events. When used in this communication, the words "estimates," "projected," "expects," "anticipates," "forecasts," "plans," "intends," "believes," "seeks," "may," "will," "should," "future," "propose," and variations of these words or similar expressions (or the negative versions of such words or expressions) are intended to identify forward-looking statements.

These forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance, conditions, or results, and involve a number of known and unknown risks, uncertainties, assumptions, and other important factors, many of which are outside of the Company's control, that could cause actual results to differ materially from the results discussed in the forward-looking statements. These risks, uncertainties, assumptions, and other important factors include, but are not limited to: (a) challenges in opening operations in new jurisdictions, including but not limited to compliance with local ordinances, obtaining any necessary permits and regulatory oversight; (b) the ability to recognize the anticipated benefits of the new operations; (c) the outcome of any legal proceedings that may be instituted against the Company; (d) the ability to continue to meet the applicable stock exchange listing standards; (e) the effect of the Company's completed business combination with AlphaVest Acquisition Corp ("AlphaVest") on the Company's business relationships, performance, and business generally and the risk that such transaction further disrupts current plans and operations of the Company or its subsidiaries; (f) the ability to recognize the anticipated benefits of the transaction with AlphaVest, which may be affected by, among other things, competition, the ability of the Company to grow and manage growth profitably, maintain relationships with customers and suppliers and retain its management and key employees; (g) changes in applicable laws or regulations, including legal or regulatory developments (including, without limitation, accounting considerations); (h) the possibility that AMC Robotics may be adversely affected by other economic, business, and/or competitive factors; (i) AMC Robotics' estimates of expenses and profitability; and (j) other risks and uncertainties indicated under "Risk Factors" contained in AMC Robotics’ Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2025 and other documents filed or to be filed with the SEC by AMC Robotics. Copies are available on the SEC's website, www.sec.gov. You are cautioned not to place undue reliance upon any forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date made.

The Company assumes no obligation and, except as required by law, does not intend to update or revise these forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise. The Company gives no assurance that it will achieve its expectations.









AMC ROBOTICS CORPORATION

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS AND COMPREHENSIVE INCOME (LOSS)

(Unaudited)

Three months ended March 31, 2026 2025 REVENUES Product revenue $ 102,018 $ 1,221,803 Product revenue - related party 136,548 134 Revenue share – related party 946,050 570,588 Total Revenues 1,184,616 1,792,525 COST OF REVENUES E-commerce platform expenses (16,576 ) (355,968 ) Product cost - related party (140,802 ) (909,624 ) Delivery and freight cost (6,273 ) (13,178 ) Inventory impairment losses (309 ) (25,425 ) Total Cost of Revenues (163,960 ) (1,304,195 ) Gross Profit 1,020,656 488,330 OPERATING EXPENSES General and administrative expenses (854,786 ) (817,412 ) Sales and marketing expenses (14,332 ) (404,112 ) Research and development expenses (22,999 ) (14,559 ) Total Operating Expenses (892,117 ) (1,236,083 ) INCOME (LOSS) FROM OPERATIONS 128,539 (747,753 ) OTHER INCOME (EXPENSES) Other income - related party - 683,898 Other income (loss), net (9,490 ) 7,185 Interest income 28,651 318 Interest expense - (16,502 ) Total Other Income , Net 19,161 674,899 INCOME (LOSS) BEFORE INCOME TAX 147,700 (72,854 ) Income tax expense (2,099 ) (4,323 ) NET INCOME (LOSS) $ 145,601 $ (77,177 ) Other comprehensive loss (487 ) (110 ) TOTAL COMPREHENSIVE INCOME (LOSS) $ 145,114 $ (77,287 ) NET INCOME (LOSS) PER SHARE: BASIC 0.01 (0.00 ) NET INCOME (LOSS) PER SHARE: DILUTED $ 0.01 $ (0.00 ) WEIGHTED AVERAGE NUMBER OF SHARES OUTSTANDING: BASIC 22,596,196 18,000,000 WEIGHTED AVERAGE NUMBER OF SHARES OUTSTANDING: DILUTED 24,810,555 18,000,000









AMC ROBOTICS CORPORATION

CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS

March 31, December 31, 2026 2025 (Unaudited)

ASSETS Current assets Cash and cash equivalents $ 6,632,619 $ 7,004,601 Accounts receivable 505 427 Accounts receivable - related party 3,114,877 2,065,890 Inventories, net 914,678 1,069,465 Prepaid expenses 270,958 355,467 Other receivable 107 - Other receivable - related party, net 192,999 475,909 Advance to suppliers 3,677 3,677 Advance to suppliers – related party 21,387 21,387 Prepayment - related party (current) 51,844 60,000 Total current assets 11,203,651 11,056,823 Right-of-use asset 88,354 101,221 Other non-current assets 7,697 7,697 Prepayment - related party - 6,845 TOTAL ASSETS $ 11,299,702 $ 11,172,586 LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS’ EQUITY Current liabilities Accounts payable - related party $ 1,799 $ - Accrued and other liabilities 672,727 701,844 Tax payable 6,627 6,627 Other payable - related party 1,786 - Lease liability - current 58,120 57,349 Warranty liabilities - current 31,493 30,023 Total current liabilities 772,552 795,843 Lease liability - noncurrent 37,931 52,753 Warranty liabilities - noncurrent 6,839 6,810 TOTAL LIABILITIES 817,322 855,406 Stockholders’ equity Common stock, $0.0001 par value, 100,000,000 shares authorized, 22,600,363 and 22,595,363 shares issued and outstanding as of March 31, 2026 and December 31, 2025, respectively 2,260 2,260 Additional paid-in capital 37,673,115 37,653,029 Accumulated deficits (27,192,508 ) (27,338,109 ) Accumulated other comprehensive loss (487 ) - Total stockholders’ equity 10,482,380 10,317,180 TOTAL LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS’ EQUITY $ 11,299,702 $ 11,172,586







AMC ROBOTICS CORPORATION

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS

(Unaudited) Three months ended March 31, 2026 2025 CASH FLOWS FROM OPERATING ACTIVITIES Net income (loss) $ 145,601 $ (77,177 ) Adjustments to reconcile net income (loss) to net cash (used in)/provided by operating activities: Provision for warranty 1,499 9,426 Inventory impairment losses (309 ) 25,425 Non-cash lease expenses 12,867 - Changes in operating assets and liabilities: Accounts receivable (78 ) (210,298 ) Accounts receivable - related party (1,048,987 ) 22,262 Inventories, net 155,096 1,038,114 Prepaid expenses 84,509 4,206 Other receivable (107 ) - Other receivable - related party, net 282,910 (67,348 ) Advance to suppliers - (6 ) Prepayment - related party 15,001 15,121 Accounts payable - related party 1,799 (756,323 ) Accrued and other liabilities (29,116 ) 195,425 Tax payable - (53 ) Other payable - related party 1,786 5,543 Warranty liabilities - (332 ) Lease liability (14,051 ) - Net cash (used in) / provided by operating activities $ (391,580 ) $ 203,985 CASH FLOWS FROM INVESTING ACTIVITIES Repayment of note receivable - stockholder - 15,862 Issuance of promissory note - (321,486 ) Net cash used in investing activities $ - $ (305,624 ) CASH FLOWS FROM FINANCING ACTIVITIES Proceeds from exercised warrants 20,085 - Net cash provided by financing activities $ 20,085 $ - Effect of changes of foreign exchange rate on cash and cash equivalent (487 ) 4,286 Net decrease in cash and cash equivalents (371,982 ) (97,353 ) Cash and cash equivalents - beginning of the period 7,004,601 358,887 Cash and cash equivalents - end of the period $ 6,632,619 $ 261,534 Supplemental Cash Flow Disclosures Cash paid for interest expenses $ - $ - Cash paid for income taxes $ - $ - NON-CASH INVESTING AND FINANCING ACTIVITIES Unpaid deferred offering cost $ - $ 83,571









AMC ROBOTICS CORPORATION

RECONCILIATION OF GAAP TO NON-GAAP MEASURES

(Unaudited) Three months ended March 31, 2026

2025

Net income (loss) 145,601 (77,177 ) Add: Income tax expense 2,099 4,323 Add: Interest expense - 16,502 EBITDA 147,700 (56,352 )



