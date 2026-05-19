Fangzhou Ranked among 2025 Guangzhou AI Innovation “Most Promising Enterprises” for AI‑Powered Chronic Disease Services

GUANGZHOU, China, May 19, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Fangzhou Inc. (“Fangzhou” or the “Company”) (HKEX: 06086), a leading provider of AI‑driven Internet healthcare solutions, was invited to attend the 2026 Guangzhou Artificial Intelligence and Intelligent Autonomous Systems Innovation Development Promotion Conference (the “Conference”), where the Company was recognized for its technological innovation in “AI + chronic disease services.”





Fangzhou Ranked among 2025 Guangzhou AI Innovation “Most Promising Enterprises”

The Conference brought together nearly 200 representatives from government agencies, research institutions, industry leaders, and financial institutions to showcase advances in artificial intelligence and strengthen collaboration across the innovation ecosystem.

During the event, Fangzhou’s subsidiary, Guangzhou Fangzhou Information Technology Co., Ltd., was named to the “2025 Guangzhou Artificial Intelligence Innovation Development List” under the category of “Most Promising Enterprise.” This recognition marked the company’s second consecutive year on the list, following its selection in 2024, underscoring growing industry recognition of Fangzhou’s technological capabilities, service innovation, and contribution to the development of AI‑driven healthcare solutions.

Fangzhou has expanded its “AI + H2H (Hospital‑to‑Home)” smart healthcare ecosystem, leveraging AI technology to address longstanding challenges in chronic disease management. In 2026, Fangzhou further refined its strategy to position itself as a trusted long‑term health partner for chronic disease patients, with the goal of building a comprehensive care model centered on continuous care and long‑term patient engagement. Powered by its proprietary XingShi Large Language Model, the Company has integrated AI technologies across online consultation, health management, and long‑term follow‑up services, extending professional healthcare support beyond traditional clinical settings.

As artificial intelligence increasingly reshapes the healthcare industry, the Conference served as a platform to strengthen connections between innovation, industry, capital, and talent, supporting the coordinated development of the AI and healthcare industries. Fangzhou will continue strengthening its AI technology foundation, expanding the accessibility of chronic disease services through digital innovation, while helping advance the development of China’s AI healthcare sector in support of the broader Healthy China initiative.

About Fangzhou Inc.

Fangzhou Inc. (HKEX: 06086) is China’s leading online chronic disease management platform, serving 56.4 million registered users and 251,000 physicians as of December 31, 2025. The Company specializes in delivering tailored medical care and AI‑enabled precision medicine solutions. For more information, visit https://investors.jianke.com .

Media Contact

For further inquiries or interview requests, please contact:

Xingwei Zhao

Director of Public Relations

Email: pr@jianke.com

Disclaimer: This press release contains forward‑looking statements. Actual results may differ materially from those anticipated due to various factors. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these statements, which speak only as of the date of this press release, and the Company undertakes no obligation to update them except as required by applicable law.

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