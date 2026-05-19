New Project by Columbia University’s CPRL Highlights Bright Spot School Districts Driving Student Learning Gains in Reading and Math

NEW YORK, May 19, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- A new project from Columbia University’s Center for Public Research and Leadership (CPRL) highlights bright-spot school districts across the country that achieved demonstrable, sometimes double-digit improvements in math and reading. These districts succeed by moving beyond isolated initiatives and toward system-wide approaches that use high-quality curriculum as a launching pad for growth.

The CPRL project involved case studies and a culminating report, released today, titled "Reach Higher, Together: How trajectory-changing school districts used curriculum as a launchpad to improve outcomes." Featured districts include those in New Jersey, New York, North Carolina, South Carolina, Tennessee, Texas, and Virginia.

“‘Reach Higher, Together’ demonstrates that learning gains are not only possible but replicable,” said Elizabeth Chu, Executive Director of CPRL. “Through the project and the REACH framework we developed, we’ve identified core work that enables districts to achieve sustainable success, even amid turnover, implementation, and other challenges.”

“These bright-spot districts didn’t just adopt high-quality curriculums; they used curriculum as a catalyst to transform professional development for teachers, improve assessments, bolster community engagement, and strengthen their underlying systems and structures,” Chu added.

CPRL drew from extensive interviews and focus groups with leaders, curriculum specialists, instructional coaches, principals, educators, families, professional learning providers, and others. The REACH framework is a scalable roadmap revealing how districts can strengthen teaching and learning outcomes for all students.

The project reveals that across the bright-spot districts profiled, there is a consistent set of efforts:

Resource: Supply educators with shared, high-quality, tech-enabled instructional materials. Equip: Provide data and training that enables educators to meet student needs Assess + Adjust: Monitor what’s working at all levels, from the individual to the district, and continuously improve. Cohere: Align community and tools around a shared vision. Hardwire: Codify learning and embed routines into daily practice.

Notable improvements from the districts spotlighted include:

NYC District 7 (South Bronx in New York City) : Between 2022 and 2025, achieved a 24 percentage-point increase in math proficiency (grades 3-8) and a 29-point drop in students performing at the lowest level (Level 1) by adopting a single, high-quality math curriculum and focusing on consistent instructional routines.

: Between 2022 and 2025, achieved a 24 percentage-point increase in math proficiency (grades 3-8) and a 29-point drop in students performing at the lowest level (Level 1) by adopting a single, high-quality math curriculum and focusing on consistent instructional routines. Charleston County School District (South Carolina) : Prioritized durability over speed, resulting in a 24 percent increase in 5th-grade ELA proficiency and an 11.6 percentage point increase in math proficiency from 2019-2025.

: Prioritized durability over speed, resulting in a 24 percent increase in 5th-grade ELA proficiency and an 11.6 percentage point increase in math proficiency from 2019-2025. Passaic Public Schools (New Jersey) : Aligned curriculums across English and Spanish, driving a 30 percent increase in high school graduation rates and a 15 percentage point gain in early literacy proficiency for grades K-4 from 2021-2025.

: Aligned curriculums across English and Spanish, driving a 30 percent increase in high school graduation rates and a 15 percentage point gain in early literacy proficiency for grades K-4 from 2021-2025. Richmond Public Schools (Virginia): Accelerated literacy gains by combining quantitative data with firsthand teacher insights, resulting in a 24 percentage point jump in K-2 reading proficiency from 2021 to 2024.

CPRL encourages local and state leaders, educators, and community partners to leverage the REACH project to advocate for system-wide improvements.

The full report and all case studies are available at: itsallsystemsgo.org

The districts featured include: