Excelas Data Breach: Edelson Lechtzin LLP Investigates Exposure of Personal and Medical Information; Free Evaluations for Affected Individuals

NEWTON, Pa., May 19, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Edelson Lechtzin LLP, a national class action law firm, is investigating privacy claims arising from the Excelas data breach and urges individuals who received a notification from Excelas to contact the firm for a free consultation. Ocelot Ventures, LLC dba Excelas (“Excelas”) disclosed that an unauthorized actor accessed certain systems between November 27 and December 3, 2025, and Excelas detected the suspicious activity on January 28, 2026.

What Happened

Excelas reports that an unauthorized actor may have accessed or acquired information from its systems during November 27–December 3, 2025. Excelas detected suspicious network activity on January 28, 2026, and engaged third‑party cybersecurity experts to investigate.

Excelas began notifying potentially affected individuals and filed a notice of the incident with the Commonwealth of Massachusetts on May 12, 2026.

Information Potentially Involved

According to Excelas, data that may have been impacted includes name, date of birth, Social Security number, government‑issued identification information, medical/health/diagnosis information, medication information, medical record images, insurance information, and payment information.

Who May Be Impacted

Individuals who received an Excelas data breach notification may have had sensitive personal and protected health information impacted.

YourLegalOptions

Edelson Lechtzin LLP is investigating a potential class action lawsuit for a data breach to pursue legal remedies on behalf of individuals whose sensitive personal data may have been compromised in the Excelas breach. The firm will evaluate your rights and potential claims at no cost.

Recommended Protective Steps

Review your account statements and credit reports regularly, and watch closely for suspicious activity. Confirm whether your information was involved in the Excelas incident and keep any letters or emails you received about the breach. Consider placing fraud alerts and enrolling in credit monitoring.

Contact Us for a Free Case Evaluation

Speak confidentially with a data privacy attorney today: Marc Edelson, Esq., Edelson Lechtzin LLP, 411 S. State Street, Suite N-300, Newtown, PA 18940; Phone: 844-696-7492 ext. 2; Email: medelson@edelson-law.com; Web: www.edelson-law.com. Or click HERE to request a free consultation.

About Excelas

Excelas provides medical record organization and document management services for healthcare providers, insurers, and law firms.

About Edelson Lechtzin LLP

Edelson Lechtzin LLP is a national class action law firm with offices in Pennsylvania and California. In addition to data breach litigation, the firm handles class and collective actions involving securities and investment fraud, federal antitrust violations, ERISA employee benefit plans, wage theft, and consumer fraud.

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