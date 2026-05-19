[Latest] Global Cholera Vaccine Market Size/Share Worth USD 649 Million by 2035 at a 7.6 CAGR: Healthcare Foresights (Analysis, Outlook, Leaders, Report, Trends, Forecast, Segmentation, Growth Rate, Value, SWOT Analysis)

Austin, TX, USA, May 19, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Healthcare Foresights has published a new research report titled “Cholera Vaccine Market Size, Trends and Insights By Type (Whole Cell v. Cholerae O1 with Recombinant B- subunit, Killed Oral O1 and O139), By Product (Vaxchora, Shanchol, Dukoral, Others), By Distribution Channel (Retail Pharmacy, Hospital Pharmacy, Others), and By Region - Global Industry Overview, Statistical Data, Competitive Analysis, Share, Outlook, and Forecast 2026 – 2035” in its research database.

According to the latest research study, the global cholera vaccine market was valued at approximately USD 312 million in 2025, is expected to reach USD 336 million in 2026, and is projected to reach around USD 649 million by 2035, with a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of about 7.6% during the forecast period from 2026 to 2035.

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Cholera Vaccine Market Revenue and Trends

A cholera vaccine is an organism that produces biological qualities that are preventive. One of its main characteristics is that it is meant to protect people from cholera, a disease of the bowel caused by the cholera bacterium Vibrio cholerae, which is mainly transmitted through contaminated water and food. Currently, the majority of cholera vaccines are oral ones that have either killed whole cells of Vibrio cholerae or a mixture of killed cells and the recombinant cholera toxin B subunit, thus effectively activating the immune response in the gut, leading to the production of protective antibodies that last for a while but not too long.

That is why these vaccines are mostly utilized to prevent cholera outbreaks in endemic areas, manage epidemics during crises, and safeguard the travelers and people with high-risk occupations. The World Health Organization and other global health authorities support this vaccination, making it an indispensable part of the public health system. The vaccine reduces disease severity, transmission, and mortality, especially in areas with very limited access to water and sanitation.

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What are the Factors That Have a Significant Contribution to the Growth of the Cholera Vaccine market?

Supportive government regulations and public health programs are the main factors of the cholera vaccine market as the authorities from the national and international levels are recognizing more and more the vaccination as the main thing to be done for preventing the disease and controlling the outbreaks. The governments of countries where cholera is endemic have started to include the oral cholera vaccines in the routine immunization and emergency preparedness plans thus allowing for large-scale stockpiling and regular distribution during outbreaks.

The support of the World Health Organization, Gavi, the Vaccine Alliance, and UNICEF has been a major factor in the market growth through the provision of funds, subsidies for vaccines, and the global management of cholera vaccine stockpiles. All these efforts are aimed at making vaccines accessible and reachable in low and middle-income countries by cutting down on their financial and logistical barriers. Moreover, government-driven public health campaigns and surveillance programs are improving outbreak preparedness and ensuring that there is continual demand for cholera vaccines. Altogether, supportive policies and coordinated public health actions are creating a stable and predictable procurement environment, which is directly driving the growth of the cholera vaccine market.

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The updated report for 2026 includes an introduction, an overview, and an in-depth industry analysis.

Provide detailed chapter-by-chapter guidance on the Request.

Updated Regional Analysis with a Graphical Representation of Size, Share, and Trends for the Year 2026

Includes tables and figures that have been updated.

The most recent version of the report includes the Top Market Players, their Business Strategies, Sales Volume, and Revenue Analysis.

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Segment Insight

By Product

The dukoral segment is growing at a significant rate over the projected period. The expansion is mainly backed by its effective preventive and travel vaccinations against mass outbreaks on other occasions. Dukoral—a vaccine for cholera—has been composed of the dead bacterium Vibrio cholerae O1 and a recombinant B-subunit. It is given mostly to people who are traveling internationally, aid workers, and people living near or going to see cholera-endemic areas. This group of patients is huge and the patients are spread through hospitals, retail pharmacies, and travel clinics, especially in Europe and North America. Dukoral benefits from its long-standing market presence, safety record accepted by the regulators and WHO recommendations, which give a lot of confidence to patients as well as to the doctors.

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Key questions answered in this report:

What is the size of the Cholera Vaccine market, and what is its expected growth rate?

What are the primary driving factors that push the Cholera Vaccine market forward?

What are the Cholera Vaccine Industry's top companies?

What are the different categories that the Cholera Vaccine Market caters to?

What will be the fastest-growing segment or region?

In the value chain, what role do key players play?

What is the procedure for getting a free copy of the sample report on the Cholera Vaccine market and company profiles?

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Key Offerings:

Market Share, Size & Forecast by Revenue | 2026−2035

Market Dynamics – Growth Drivers, Restraints, Investment Opportunities, and Leading Trends

Market Segmentation – A detailed analysis by Types of Services, by End-User Services, and by regions

Competitive Landscape – Top Key Vendors and Other Prominent Vendors

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Regional Insights

North America has dominated the cholera vaccine market. The existence of vigorous research and development undertakings and the involvement of leading pharmaceutical firms in cholera vaccine production and distribution boost the performance of the regional market even more.

Besides, the Asia-Pacific market has the highest growth rate in the cholera vaccine market. The key factor is the location of local vaccine companies and the increase in production capacity in the Asia Pacific. Bharat Biotech, Biological E., and EuBiologics are the companies that are working in India, South Korea, and other countries around there, which will make the oral cholera vaccines more accessible and cheaper in the region and also improve the reliability of the supply chains.

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Report Scope

Feature of the Report Details Market Size in 2026 USD 336 million Projected Market Size in 2035 USD 649 million Market Size in 2025 USD 312 million CAGR Growth Rate 7.6% CAGR Base Year 2025 Forecast Period 2026-2035 Key Segment By Type, Product, Distribution Channel and Region Report Coverage Revenue Estimation and Forecast, Company Profile, Competitive Landscape, Growth Factors and Recent Trends Regional Scope North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East & Africa, and South & Central America Buying Options Request tailored purchasing options to fulfil your requirements for research.

Recent Developments

In April 2024, Gavi, the Vaccine Alliance and UNICEF expressed their satisfaction with the announcement that a completely new oral cholera vaccine (OCV), Euvichol-S, has gotten WHO prequalification and is thereby able to be supplied to all countries. The prequalification of this new product will allow EuBiologics, the manufacturer, to produce larger quantities of vaccine quicker and more economically – this is a crucial step in increasing supply while cholera outbreaks are occurring globally at an unprecedented rate. (Source: https://www.unicef.org/press-releases/gavi-and-unicef-welcome-approval-new-oral-cholera-vaccine)

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List of the prominent players in the Cholera Vaccine Market:

Sanofi S.A.

Hilleman Laboratories

Biological E.

Celldex Therapeutics

EuBiologics

GlaxoSmithKline

Bharat Biotech

Pfizer

Bavarian Nordic A/S

Shanghai United Cell Biotechnology Co. Ltd.

Shantha Biotechnics

Valneva Sweden AB

Others

The Cholera Vaccine Market is segmented as follows:

By Type

Whole Cell v. Cholerae O1 with Recombinant B-subunit

Killed Oral O1 and O139

By Product

Vaxchora

Shanchol

Dukoral

Others

By Distribution Channel

Retail Pharmacy

Hospital Pharmacy

Others

Click Here to Get a Free Sample Report of the Global Cholera Vaccine Market @ https://www.healthcareforesights.com/reports/cholera-vaccine-market

Regional Coverage:

North America

U.S.

Canada

Mexico

Rest of North America

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Russia

Italy

Spain

Netherlands

Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific

China

Japan

India

New Zealand

Australia

South Korea

Taiwan

Rest of Asia Pacific

The Middle East & Africa

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Egypt

Kuwait

South Africa

Rest of the Middle East & Africa

Latin America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of Latin America

This Cholera Vaccine Market Research/Analysis Report Contains Answers to the following Questions.

Which Trends Are Causing These Developments?

Who Are the Global Key Players in This Cholera Vaccine Market? What are the company profiles, product information, and contact details for these key players?

What Was the Global Market Status of the Cholera Vaccine Market? What Was the Capacity, Production Value, Cost, and PROFIT of the Cholera Vaccine Market?

What Is the Current Market Status of the Cholera Vaccine Industry? What's the market's competition in this industry, both company-wise and country-wise? What is the market analysis of the cholera vaccine market, considering its applications and types?

What Are the Projections for the Global Cholera Vaccine Industry Considering Capacity, Production, and Production Value? What Will Be the Estimated Cost and Profit? What Will Be the Market Share, Supply, and Consumption? What about imports and exports?

What is a Cholera Vaccine market chain analysis of upstream raw materials and downstream industries?

What is the economic impact on the Cholera Vaccine industry? What are Global Macroeconomic Environment Analysis Results? What Are Global Macroeconomic Environment Development Trends?

What Are the Market Dynamics of the Cholera Vaccine Market? What Are Challenges and Opportunities?

What Should Be Entry Strategies, Countermeasures to Economic Impact, and Marketing Channels for the Cholera Vaccine Industry?

Click Here to Access a Free Sample Report of the Global Cholera Vaccine Market @ https://www.healthcareforesights.com/reports/cholera-vaccine-market

Reasons to Purchase Cholera Vaccine Market Report

Cholera Vaccine Market Report provides qualitative and quantitative analysis of the market based on segmentation involving economic and non-economic factors.

Cholera Vaccine The Market report outlines market value (USD) data for each segment and sub-segment.

This report indicates the region and segment expected to witness the fastest growth and dominate the market.

Cholera Vaccine Market Analysis by geography highlights the consumption of the product/service in the region and indicates the factors affecting the market in each region.

The competitive landscape incorporates the market ranking of the major players, along with new service/product launches, partnerships, business expansions, and acquisitions in the past five years of companies profiled.

Extensive company profiles comprise a company overview, company insights, product benchmarking, and SWOT analysis for the major market players.

Recent developments, including growth opportunities and drivers, as well as challenges and restraints in both emerging and developed regions, shape the industry's current and future market outlook.

Cholera Vaccine Market: Includes in-depth market analysis from various perspectives through Porter's five forces analysis and offers an overview of the market through the value chain.

Reasons for the Research Report

The study provides a thorough overview of the global Cholera Vaccine market. Compare your performance to that of the market as a whole.

Aim to maintain competitiveness while innovations from established leaders drive market growth.

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What does the report include?

Drivers, restrictions, and opportunities are among the qualitative elements covered in the worldwide Cholera Vaccine market analysis.

The report covers the competitive environment of current and potential participants in the Cholera Vaccine market, along with their strategic product development ambitions.

This study conducts a qualitative and quantitative analysis of the Cholera Vaccine market based on the component, application, and industry vertical. Additionally, the report provides comparable data for the key regions.

The report provides actual market sizes and forecasts for each segment mentioned above.

Who should buy this report?

Participants and stakeholders in the worldwide Cholera Vaccine market should find this report useful. The research will be useful to all market participants in the Cholera Vaccine industry.

Managers in the Cholera Vaccine sector are interested in publishing up-to-date and projected data about the worldwide Cholera Vaccine market.

Governmental agencies, regulatory bodies, decision-makers, and organizations want to invest in Cholera Vaccine products' market trends.

Analysts, researchers, educators, strategy managers, and government organizations seek market insights to develop plans.

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