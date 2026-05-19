Kaili Sour Soup Featured at World Brand Moganshan Summit, Highlighting Qiandongnan's Growth Prospects

KAILI, China, May 19, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- At the 2026 World Brand Moganshan Summit held recently, Qiandongnan Miao and Dong Autonomous Prefecture in Guizhou Province showcased its signature Kaili sour soup, promoting the region's cultural heritage, industrial development and business potential to investors and guests from across China.

A Media Snippet accompanying this announcement is available by clicking on this link.

"If we don't eat sour soup for three days, we'll struggle to walk," Yang Yufang, deputy director of the Bureau of Commerce of Qiandongnan Miao and Dong Autonomous Prefecture, said at the event, highlighting the deep-rooted popularity of Kaili sour soup.

With a history of more than 1,000 years, Kaili sour soup is regarded as a signature dish of Guizhou cuisine and an important part of Miao and Dong food culture.

In recent years, the viral popularity of Guizhou's grassroots sporting events, including the Village Super League and Village Basketball Association, has helped Kaili sour soup gain nationwide attention, turning it into a must-try dish for tourists visiting the province. According to Yang, the total output value of Qiandongnan's sour soup industrial chain reached 8.154 billion yuan in 2025.

Qiandongnan's ecological environment has also provided strong support for the industry's growth. The region's forest coverage exceeds 70 percent, and its water quality ranks among the best in China at the prefecture level. More than 2,900 rivers and streams, along with a well-preserved natural environment, create ideal conditions for the natural fermentation process used in sour soup production.

Beyond natural advantages, cultural recognition has further strengthened the industry's profile. Kaili sour soup has been recognized as a national geographical indication product, while Kaili was named Capital of Sour Soup Cuisine. The traditional cooking technique for Kaili sour soup fish has also been included on China's national intangible cultural heritage list.

On the industrial side, Qiandongnan has built a full support system spanning transportation, raw materials, manufacturing, research and policy support. The prefecture now has 60 sour soup enterprises and 117 production lines with annual production capacity exceeding 290,000 tons. Major companies including Haitian, New Hope and Guangdong Agribusiness have expressed interest in cooperation.

During the summit, Qiandongnan announced a 2 million yuan subsidy program to support market expansion through restaurant chains, e-commerce and exhibitions, and promoted three investment projects related to sour soup restaurant development, intelligent production lines and new consumer experiences, with planned investment totaling more than 180 million yuan.

The summit provided an important platform for Kaili sour soup to reach broader markets, further boosting the influence of Qiandongnan's specialty food industry and cultural tourism resources.

Source: Bureau of Commerce of Qiandongnan Miao and Dong Autonomous Prefecture, Guizhou Province