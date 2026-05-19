Tomoland Raises USD 2 Million to Bring AI-Powered UGC Platform to Web3, Sells Out Blueprint Founder Pass in 2 hours





2,222 Blueprints, zero left: The TOMO origin layer sold out in just 2 hours.

SINGAPORE, May 19, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Tomoland, the mobile-first User-Generated Content (UGC) platform, today announced that it successfully raised USD 2 million to bridge its proven mobile gaming foundation with the benefits of Web3. The funding round was led by Sky9 Capital, with participation from WAGMI Ventures and Aureus Dealers, alongside notable angel investors from Meta, Depinx Capital, Netease, and Virtuals.

Following this milestone, Tomoland launched the highly anticipated Blueprint Founder Pass on May 7, selling out all 2,222 passes in just 2 hours. The free claim asset drew an unprecedented volume of early supporters, creators, and community members, resulting in the collection being featured on the OpenSea main page and ranking within the Top 5 trending collections shortly after launch.

Bridging Web2 Sustainability with Web3 Ownership

As a partner of BUD World, which boasts over 30 million combined downloads across Google Play and the App Store. Tomoland utilizes a foundation of proven, market-tested technology. With a core team background rooted in ex-AAA titles from world-class studios like Tencent and NetEase, the project is uniquely positioned to drive Web2 revenue sustainability while integrating Web3 ownership into every layer of the experience.

"Our vision has always been to bridge Web2 and Web3 in a way that feels accessible and rewarding for everyone involved," said Darren, CMO of Tomoland.

An Ecosystem for Trustless Open Market Ownership (TOMO)

Tomoland is introducing TOMO, the foundational layer of Trustless Open Market Ownership. This represents an open system where maps, gameplay mechanics, AI tools, and user-generated content bring real value to the community. This structural approach is where Tomoland stands apart from traditional gaming companies or standalone NFT projects of the past.

The Blueprint Founder Pass Origin

Ahead of the ecosystem's full expansion, Tomoland issued 2,222 Blueprint Founder passes as an ERC-721 digital asset on the Ethereum blockchain. The launch utilized a contribution-gated model to ensure active creators, builders, and early participants claimed their origin positions first.

Total Supply : 2,222 passes

: 2,222 passes Mint Type : Free claim (1 per wallet)

: Free claim (1 per wallet) Utility Features: Advanced AI feature access, ecosystem multipliers, early VIP ecosystem access, and airdrop boosts





"Before Tomoland had a name people recognized, it had 2,222 builders. This is the pass that proves it," added Darren.

A Builder-First Ecosystem

Tomoland's strategic roadmap is guided by industry mentors who bring institutional credibility to the project, including:

Dominic Jang , former CBO of MapleStory Universe and Head of Business Development at Oasys.

, former CBO of MapleStory Universe and Head of Business Development at Oasys. Hazel Zhang, Portfolio Lead at Animoca Brands.





About Tomoland

Tomoland is a mobile-first UGC platform that merges AI-powered creation, social interaction, and true IP ownership. By utilizing the robust BUD Create infrastructure, Tomoland empowers creators to turn their digital creations into their own economy.

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Press Contact:

Minn

minn@emerge-group.co

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