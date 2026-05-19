Andreas P. Stöcklin Appointed to Lead FTI Consulting’s Transactions Offering in Continental Europe

MUNICH, May 19, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- FTI Consulting, Inc. (NYSE: FCN) today announced the appointment of M&A and transactions expert Andreas P. Stöcklin as a Senior Managing Director in the firm’s Corporate Finance segment.

Mr. Stöcklin, who is based in Munich, will lead the firm’s Transactions practice across Continental Europe and support the ongoing expansion of M&A, driving independent board advisory, transaction due diligence, carve-out and valuation capabilities across the region. Mr. Stöcklin will also be a member of the firm’s Europe, Middle East and Africa (“EMEA”) management committee.

“Transactions advisory is a priority area for FTI Consulting across Europe, building on the strong foundations of our UK and the Middle East teams,” said Diederick van der Plas, EMEA Co-Chair and EMEA Head of the Corporate Finance segment at FTI Consulting. “Andreas joins us at an important stage in our growth. He successfully built a pan-European Transactions practice from the ground up and brings precisely the kind of experience we need to scale our offering across Continental Europe. It is great to have him on the team and I look forward to working closely with him.”

Mr. Stöcklin has more than 25 years of experience in cross border transactions across the deal lifecycle and providing independent board advice for publicly listed corporations and leading private equity firms. He has particular expertise in M&A advisory, with a focus on complex carve-outs in the telecom, media and technology and business services sectors. Mr. Stöcklin brings a strong track record in building multidisciplinary transaction teams across Germany and Europe.

Prior to joining FTI Consulting, Mr. Stöcklin held several senior leadership positions at Kroll, where he was a member of the global financial advisory leadership team, head of EMEA Corporate Finance, co-chair of the EMEA management committee and the country leader for Germany.

“As a senior transactions advisor with extensive experience providing board-level advice, Andreas adds significant and immediate value to our clients and team,” said Christian Säuberlich, Country Leader of FTI Consulting in the Germany, Switzerland and Austria (“DACH”) region. “We are committed to growing our Transactions capabilities in Germany to help our clients get deals done and deliver real long-term value. The key to this is combining strong industry knowledge with crucial insights that support decisions at critical points in the deal process. Andreas brings complementary leadership and corporate finance skills that will be instrumental as we strengthen our offering and expand our team to achieve this.”

Commenting on his appointment Mr. Stöcklin said, “FTI Consulting’s global reach, entrepreneurial drive and collaborative culture were a huge draw for me. I look forward to working with this incredibly talented team to continue building a market-leading transactions advisory practice for our corporate and private equity clients.”

About FTI Consulting

FTI Consulting, Inc. is a leading global expert firm for organisations facing crisis and transformation, with more than 8,100 employees located in 32 countries and territories as of March 31, 2026. In certain jurisdictions, FTI Consulting’s services are provided through distinct legal entities that are separately capitalised and independently managed. The Company generated $3.8 billion in revenues during fiscal year 2025. More information can be found at www.fticonsulting.com.

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