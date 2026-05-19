Arkay Zero Proof Announces New Production and Labeling Facility in Avignon, France to Serve the European Market

AVIGNON, France, May 19, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Arkay Zero Proof, recognized as the pioneering name in the alcohol-free spirits alternative category since 2011, today announced plans to open a new production, bottling, and labeling facility in Avignon, France. The new operation is designed to support Arkay’s strategic expansion across the European Economic Community and the broader European market, with a planned European market entry targeted for September 2026, subject to final operational, distribution, and regulatory steps.

Arkay is widely known as the company that introduced what it describes as the world’s first alcohol-free whisky alternative in 2011, making the brand one of the first movers in the global zero-proof spirits alternative category. Since then, Arkay has continued to build its identity around innovation, choice, and alcohol-free beverage experiences designed for modern consumers.

The Avignon facility marks an important step in Arkay’s long-term international growth strategy. By establishing a dedicated presence in France, Arkay intends to strengthen its distribution capabilities, improve regional logistics, support European retail and hospitality partners, and ensure that its products are prepared for market in accordance with applicable European labeling and regulatory requirements.

The facility is expected to employ approximately 50 people and, once fully operational, is planned to have the capacity to produce approximately 1 million cases for the European market.

Arkay Zero Proof products are designed for consumers seeking the flavor experience of classic spirits without alcohol. The brand’s portfolio offers alcohol-free alternatives inspired by traditional spirit profiles, while remaining zero alcohol, zero sugar, zero fat, and zero carbohydrates.

A Personal Return to Avignon

For Arkay founder Reynald Vito Grattagliano, the decision to open the plant in Avignon carries both strategic and personal meaning.

Grattagliano is French-born and holds both French and United States citizenship. He was born in Avignon, and the new Arkay facility represents more than a business expansion. It is also a meaningful return to the city where his story began.

“Opening this plant in Avignon is very personal for me,” said Grattagliano. “I was born here, and bringing Arkay to Avignon feels a little bit like giving back to the city where I am from. This project is about creating jobs, building a European future for Arkay, and honoring the city that is part of my own history.”

The company expects the Avignon facility to contribute to the local economy through employment, operations, suppliers, logistics, and future commercial partnerships.

A European Facility for a Growing European Category

The demand for alcohol-free and better-for-you beverage alternatives continues to grow across Europe, driven by changing consumer habits, moderation trends, wellness-focused lifestyles, and increased interest in sophisticated non-alcoholic options for social occasions.

Arkay’s planned facility in Avignon is expected to serve as a central European hub for production coordination, packaging, labeling, logistics, and market entry support. France was selected for its strategic location, strong beverage heritage, access to European transportation networks, and proximity to key European Union markets.

“Opening a facility in Avignon is a major milestone for Arkay Zero Proof,” said Grattagliano. “Since 2011, Arkay has been committed to offering consumers a true spirits alternative without alcohol. As the first company to bring an alcohol-free whisky alternative to market, Arkay helped open a category that is now growing worldwide. With our new France-based operation, we are preparing to serve the European market with greater efficiency, stronger compliance, and a clear commitment to responsible labeling.”

Labeling Designed for European Compliance

As part of its European expansion, Arkay confirmed that labeling for products intended for the European market will be prepared in accordance with applicable European legislation and regulatory guidance.

Arkay also stated that traditional regulated spirit-category terms such as vodka, rum, brandy, whisky, gin, tequila, and similar protected or regulated spirit names will not appear on European product labels where such usage is not permitted for alcohol-free products.

Instead, Arkay plans to use compliant descriptive language such as “zero proof,” “alcohol-free,” “spirit alternative,” “non-alcoholic beverage,” or other legally appropriate product descriptions, depending on the final label review for each market.

This approach reflects Arkay’s commitment to transparency and compliance while still giving consumers a clear understanding of the product’s intended flavor profile and usage occasion.

“Arkay has always believed that innovation must be matched with responsibility,” added Grattagliano. “Our goal is to give consumers a premium alcohol-free experience while respecting European labeling rules. The names of regulated alcoholic spirits will not appear on our labels where they are not allowed. We will communicate clearly, legally, and honestly with consumers.”

Zero Alcohol, Zero Sugar, Zero Fat, Zero Carbs

Arkay Zero Proof products are formulated for consumers who want an alternative to traditional alcoholic beverages without many of the nutritional concerns often associated with cocktails or mixed drinks.

Arkay’s positioning is built around four core product attributes:

Zero alcohol — Arkay products are developed as alcohol-free alternatives for adults who choose not to consume alcohol or who wish to moderate their alcohol intake.

Zero sugar — Arkay offers a sugar-free beverage option for consumers seeking sophisticated flavor without added sugar.

Zero fat — Arkay products contain no fat.

Zero carbohydrates — Arkay products are designed for consumers who are attentive to carbohydrate intake.

Together, these attributes make Arkay a distinctive choice for consumers who want the experience, ritual, and versatility of spirits-style beverages without alcohol, sugar, fat, or carbohydrates.

Serving Retail, Hospitality, Events, and Lifestyle Markets

With the Avignon setup, Arkay plans to support a wide range of European sales channels, including specialty beverage distributors, supermarkets, hotels, restaurants, bars, cafés, event companies, wellness venues, and online retailers.

Arkay products are intended to be enjoyed neat, on the rocks, or mixed into alcohol-free cocktails. The brand’s portfolio is designed for consumers who want to participate in social occasions without consuming alcohol, including designated drivers, wellness-focused consumers, athletes, professionals, pregnant consumers, religious consumers, and anyone choosing an alcohol-free lifestyle.

The company believes that the alcohol-free category is no longer a niche segment. It is becoming a permanent part of the global beverage industry.

“Consumers want choice,” said Grattagliano. “They want to enjoy a sophisticated drink at dinner, at a celebration, at a business event, or at home without alcohol. Arkay gives them that choice. We believe Arkay is the best spirits alternative on the market, and we are proud to bring that vision closer to European consumers.”

A Brand Built Since 2011

Arkay has been active in the zero-proof spirits alternative category since 2011, positioning itself as an early innovator in the alcohol-free beverage market. In 2011, Arkay introduced what it describes as the world’s first alcohol-free whisky alternative, becoming first to market and helping define a new beverage category long before alcohol-free spirits became a global trend.

Over the years, Arkay has built its brand around innovation, accessibility, and consumer choice. The company’s mission is to provide an alternative for adults who enjoy the taste, ritual, and social experience associated with classic spirits but do not want to consume alcohol.

The planned Avignon facility represents the next stage of that mission.

Planned European Market Entry

Arkay is planning to enter the European Economic Community market by September 2026, subject to final operational, distribution, and regulatory steps. The company expects the Avignon operation to support product availability across multiple European countries following completion of setup, labeling review, and distribution arrangements.

With a planned production capacity of approximately 1 million cases, Arkay’s Avignon facility is intended to become a major platform for the company’s European growth.

About Arkay Zero Proof

Arkay Zero Proof is a pioneer in the alcohol-free spirits alternative category. Founded in 2011, Arkay introduced what it describes as the world’s first alcohol-free whisky alternative, making the company first to market in the alcohol-free whisky alternative space. Today, Arkay develops zero-proof beverage alternatives for consumers seeking sophisticated, alcohol-free options.

Arkay products are designed to be zero alcohol, zero sugar, zero fat, and zero carbohydrates, offering a modern alternative for consumers who want the taste experience of classic spirits without alcohol.

Arkay’s mission is to provide choice, inclusion, and innovation in the global beverage market by creating alcohol-free alternatives suitable for modern lifestyles, social occasions, and responsible consumption.

Media Contact

Arkay Zero Proof

Reynald Vito Grattagliano

Email: contact@arkay.eu

Website: www.arkay.eu

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/a494050f-19ef-49dc-a865-8e880d1d86ff