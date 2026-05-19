SIKA OPENS LARGE-SCALE MORTAR PRODUCTION PLANT IN NEW JERSEY, USA, SERVICING MAJOR METROPOLITAN AREAS



Sika has opened a new, modern production facility for mortar products in Bridgeton, New Jersey, the largest in the United States. This highly automated site allows Sika to significantly expand its manufacturing capacities in the northeastern part of the USA, efficiently servicing the growing customer demand in key metropolitan areas.



The northeastern region of the United States is home to important metropolitan areas and infrastructure hubs, including New York, Boston, Philadelphia, and Washington D.C. With the opening of this new highly efficient facility, Sika is growing its ability to serve customers in this region with industry-leading products and meeting the growing demand for innovative mortar solutions and shotcrete systems.



Through organic growth, complementary acquisitions, and its proven strategy of investing in innovation that drives improved customer value, Sika will continue to strengthen its position as the leading provider of construction chemicals across the USA. This new production facility represents another building block in driving sustainable long-term growth, best-in-class efficiency, and growing market share.

The new site produces a broad portfolio of Sika solutions, including repair and leveling mortars, technical mortars, tile adhesives, and shotcrete solutions. The portfolio is aiming at new infrastructure projects as well as the fast-growing requirement for commercial building and infrastructure refurbishment. In addition to products delivered directly to building and infrastructure projects, it also produces a wide range of products that are sold through builders' merchants.

Mike Campion, Regional Manager Americas: “Our new plant in Bridgeton is a strategic expansion of our production network in the USA and creates a solid basis for further growth in the northeastern part of the country. It enables us to quickly meet the growing demand from customers for our value-adding solutions and to further develop our presence in an economically strong region.”

SIKA CORPORATE PROFILE

Sika is a specialty chemicals company with a globally leading position in the development and production of systems and products for bonding, sealing, damping, reinforcing, and protection in the building sector and industry. Sika has subsidiaries in 103 countries around the world, produces in over 400 factories, and develops innovative technologies for customers worldwide. In doing so, it plays a crucial role in enabling the transformation of the construction and transportation industries toward greater environmental compatibility. Its 33,700 employees generated annual sales of CHF 11.20 billion in 2025.



CONTACT

Dominik Slappnig

Corporate Communications and

Investor Relations

+41 58 436 68 21

slappnig.dominik@ch.sika.com



The media release can be downloaded from the following link:

Media Release