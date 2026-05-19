PRESS RELEASE

REGULATED INFORMATION

Brussels, 19 May 2026, 7.55 am





Results ordinary general shareholders’ meeting of 18 May 2026



The annual general meeting of Nextensa took place yesterday, on 18 May 2026.

The shareholders approved all items on the agenda, including the proposal to distribute a gross dividend of 1.00 euros per share. After deduction of the withholding tax, the net dividend amounts to 0.70 euros per share. The shares will be traded ex-coupon as from May 19, 2026. The record date is set for May 20, 2026. The dividend will be payable on May 21, 2026.

In addition, the shareholders approved the renewal of the mandates of Mr Piet Dejonghe, Ms Hilde Delabie and Ms An Herremans as non-executive director and of Mr Michel Van Geyte as executive director, for a period of four years.

Furthermore, the remuneration policy 2026-2029 was approved and both the directors and the statutory auditor were granted discharge for their mandates during 2025.

The meeting minutes will be made available on the website www.nextensa.eu under the heading ‘Investors’ – ‘General meetings’.





For more information

Michel Van Geyte | Chief Executive Officer

Nextensa NV/SA | 0436.323.915 (RLE Brussels, Dutch-speaking division)

Gare Maritime, Picardstraat 11, B505, 1000 Brussels

+32 2 882 10 08 | investor.relations@nextensa.eu

www.nextensa.eu





About Nextensa

Nextensa is a mixed real estate investor and developer.

The company’s investment portfolio is divided between the Grand Duchy of Luxembourg (32%), Belgium (54%) and Austria (14%); its total value as at 31/03/2026 was approximately €1.1 billion.

As a developer, Nextensa is primarily active in shaping large urban developments. At Tour & Taxis (development of over 350,000 m²) in Brussels, Nextensa is building a mixed real estate portfolio consisting of a revaluation of iconic buildings and new constructions. In Luxembourg (Cloche d’Or), it is working in partnership on a major urban extension of more than 400,000 m² consisting of offices, retail and residential buildings.

The company is listed on Euronext Brussels and has a market capitalisation of €447.53 M (value 31/03/2026).

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