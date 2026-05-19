PropShop Chooses Sterling OMS 360 to Advance Equities Trading Capabilities

Chicago, May 19, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Sterling Trading Tech (Sterling), a global provider of advanced trading platforms, OMS technology, and risk solutions serving trading firms worldwide, today announced a client agreement with PropShop Trader (PropShop), a multi-asset proprietary trading firm focused on responsible risk evaluation and capital allocation.

PropShop selected Sterling to support its expansion into equities as a second asset class alongside futures, recognizing the market opportunity created by the anticipated PDT rule changes. PropShop specifically chose Sterling OMS 360 for its advanced equities trading capabilities, strong reputation among equities brokers, and superior technology offering compared to competing solutions. Sterling’s proven expertise supporting proprietary trading firms and their unique operational requirements further reinforced the decision. Sterling OMS 360 is the industry’s only order management system to provide native, real-time enforcement of both Reg T and Portfolio Margin requirements across the entire order lifecycle. Built to support evolving SEC and FINRA regulatory standards, Sterling OMS 360 helps firms proactively manage risk by preventing margin violations and reducing exposure to regulatory breaches before orders reach the market.

Unlike solutions that rely on partial controls or post-trade checks, Sterling OMS 360 delivers full lifecycle margin enforcement across Excess, SMA, PDT, and Portfolio Margin requirements in real time, giving firms greater confidence when deploying sophisticated trading strategies in fast-moving market environments.

Said Ashley Kozak, COO of PropShop: “Sterling’s strong reputation in the industry initially drew us in, but their onboarding process and team expertise quickly validated that decision. Their team brings deep industry knowledge and approaches each client as a unique case, ensuring solutions tailored to specific needs. That level of customization and partnership truly sets them apart.”

Said Jen Nayar, Sterling President and CEO: “Sterling’s commitment to client service is backed by technology purpose-built to support the performance and financial objectives of proprietary trading firms. We strive to anticipate client needs and deliver solutions that help firms operate with confidence in increasingly complex market environments. We look forward to supporting PropShop and their clients as they continue to grow.”

About Sterling Trading Tech

Sterling Trading Tech provides professional trading technology solutions for equities, options, futures, fixed income and digital assets. Sterling’s platforms and infrastructure support broker-dealers, proprietary trading firms, clearing firms and institutions globally with scalable OMS, risk and margin, and trading solutions. Sterling OMS 360 delivers real-time Reg T and Portfolio Margin capabilities designed to support the recent FINRA Rule 4210 changes and the industry’s continued shift toward intraday margin requirements. Sterling continues to provide technology built to help firms manage risk, streamline operations, and adapt to evolving regulatory demands. For more information, please visit www.sterlingtradingtech.com.

About PropShop Trader

PropShopTrader is the first proprietary trading firm in the world to own its trading platform. With over 25 years of collective experience, we specialize in futures trading. We provide a structured pathway for traders to transition from evaluation to a professional trading career, combining trader education, cutting-edge technology, and evaluation programs.