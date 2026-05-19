Elis: Disclosure of trading in own shares occured from May 11 to May 15, 2026

Disclosure of trading in own shares occurred

from May 11 to May 15, 2026

Puteaux, May 19, 2026

In accordance with the regulations on share buybacks, in particular Regulation (EU) 2016/1052, Elis hereby declares the purchases of its own shares made from May 11 to May 15, 2026 under the buyback program authorized by the 24th resolution of the General Shareholders' Meeting of May 22, 2025:

Aggregated presentation:

Issuer name Issuer code

(LEI) Transaction date ISIN Code Daily total Volume (in number of shares) Daily weighted average price of shares acquired (in euros) Platform (MIC Code) ELIS SA 969500UX71LCE8MAY492 05/11/2026 FR0012435121 15,971 27.3740 AQEU ELIS SA 969500UX71LCE8MAY492 05/11/2026 FR0012435121 77,358 27.3824 CCXE ELIS SA 969500UX71LCE8MAY492 05/11/2026 FR0012435121 13,020 27.3756 TQEX ELIS SA 969500UX71LCE8MAY492 05/11/2026 FR0012435121 92,311 27.3808 XPAR ELIS SA 969500UX71LCE8MAY492 05/12/2026 FR0012435121 15,232 27.2957 AQEU ELIS SA 969500UX71LCE8MAY492 05/12/2026 FR0012435121 77,398 27.2914 CCXE ELIS SA 969500UX71LCE8MAY492 05/12/2026 FR0012435121 12,872 27.2859 TQEX ELIS SA 969500UX71LCE8MAY492 05/12/2026 FR0012435121 90,556 27.2875 XPAR ELIS SA 969500UX71LCE8MAY492 05/13/2026 FR0012435121 15,956 27.2092 AQEU ELIS SA 969500UX71LCE8MAY492 05/13/2026 FR0012435121 76,263 27.2102 CCXE ELIS SA 969500UX71LCE8MAY492 05/13/2026 FR0012435121 12,675 27.2092 TQEX ELIS SA 969500UX71LCE8MAY492 05/13/2026 FR0012435121 88,747 27.2076 XPAR ELIS SA 969500UX71LCE8MAY492 05/14/2026 FR0012435121 15,421 27.4983 AQEU ELIS SA 969500UX71LCE8MAY492 05/14/2026 FR0012435121 75,673 27.4989 CCXE ELIS SA 969500UX71LCE8MAY492 05/14/2026 FR0012435121 12,452 27.4985 TQEX ELIS SA 969500UX71LCE8MAY492 05/14/2026 FR0012435121 87,303 27.4952 XPAR ELIS SA 969500UX71LCE8MAY492 05/15/2026 FR0012435121 15,657 27.2168 AQEU ELIS SA 969500UX71LCE8MAY492 05/15/2026 FR0012435121 78,246 27.2199 CCXE ELIS SA 969500UX71LCE8MAY492 05/15/2026 FR0012435121 12,305 27.2143 TQEX ELIS SA 969500UX71LCE8MAY492 05/15/2026 FR0012435121 87,037 27.2090 XPAR Total 972,453 27.3179



The purpose of the own shares purchase operations is (i) to cover, firstly, maturing performance share plans and to allocate free shares to employees as part of the contribution to the Elis for All 2026 international employee shareholding plan, and, secondly (ii), the obligations relating to the delivery of treasury shares, under the potential conversion of Bonds Convertible into New Shares and/or Exchangeable for Existing Shares (OCEANEs) due 22 September 2029, then (iii), for the remainder, to be cancelled in accordance with the 26th resolution of the Combined General Meeting of May 22, 2025.

Contacts

Nicolas Buron

Director of Investor Relations, Financing & Treasury

Phone: + 33 (0)1 75 49 98 30 - nicolas.buron@elis.com

Charline Lefaucheux

Investor Relations

Phone: + 33 (0)1 75 49 98 15 - charline.lefaucheux@elis.com

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