Elis: Disclosure of trading in own shares occured from May 11 to May 15, 2026

 | Source: Elis S.A. Elis S.A.

Disclosure of trading in own shares occurred
from May 11 to May 15, 2026

Puteaux, May 19, 2026

In accordance with the regulations on share buybacks, in particular Regulation (EU) 2016/1052, Elis hereby declares the purchases of its own shares made from May 11 to May 15, 2026 under the buyback program authorized by the 24th resolution of the General Shareholders' Meeting of May 22, 2025:

Aggregated presentation:

Issuer nameIssuer code
(LEI)		 Transaction dateISIN CodeDaily total Volume (in number of shares)Daily weighted average price of shares acquired (in euros)Platform (MIC Code)
ELIS SA969500UX71LCE8MAY49205/11/2026FR001243512115,97127.3740AQEU
ELIS SA969500UX71LCE8MAY49205/11/2026FR001243512177,35827.3824CCXE
ELIS SA969500UX71LCE8MAY49205/11/2026FR001243512113,02027.3756TQEX
ELIS SA969500UX71LCE8MAY49205/11/2026FR001243512192,31127.3808XPAR
ELIS SA969500UX71LCE8MAY49205/12/2026FR001243512115,23227.2957AQEU
ELIS SA969500UX71LCE8MAY49205/12/2026FR001243512177,39827.2914CCXE
ELIS SA969500UX71LCE8MAY49205/12/2026FR001243512112,87227.2859TQEX
ELIS SA969500UX71LCE8MAY49205/12/2026FR001243512190,55627.2875XPAR
ELIS SA969500UX71LCE8MAY49205/13/2026FR001243512115,95627.2092AQEU
ELIS SA969500UX71LCE8MAY49205/13/2026FR001243512176,26327.2102CCXE
ELIS SA969500UX71LCE8MAY49205/13/2026FR001243512112,67527.2092TQEX
ELIS SA969500UX71LCE8MAY49205/13/2026FR001243512188,74727.2076XPAR
ELIS SA969500UX71LCE8MAY49205/14/2026FR001243512115,42127.4983AQEU
ELIS SA969500UX71LCE8MAY49205/14/2026FR001243512175,67327.4989CCXE
ELIS SA969500UX71LCE8MAY49205/14/2026FR001243512112,45227.4985TQEX
ELIS SA969500UX71LCE8MAY49205/14/2026FR001243512187,30327.4952XPAR
ELIS SA969500UX71LCE8MAY49205/15/2026FR001243512115,65727.2168AQEU
ELIS SA969500UX71LCE8MAY49205/15/2026FR001243512178,24627.2199CCXE
ELIS SA969500UX71LCE8MAY49205/15/2026FR001243512112,30527.2143TQEX
ELIS SA969500UX71LCE8MAY49205/15/2026FR001243512187,03727.2090XPAR
 Total972,45327.3179 

        
The purpose of the own shares purchase operations is (i) to cover, firstly, maturing performance share plans and to allocate free shares to employees as part of the contribution to the Elis for All 2026 international employee shareholding plan, and, secondly (ii), the obligations relating to the delivery of treasury shares, under the potential conversion of Bonds Convertible into New Shares and/or Exchangeable for Existing Shares (OCEANEs) due 22 September 2029, then (iii), for the remainder, to be cancelled in accordance with the 26th resolution of the Combined General Meeting of May 22, 2025.

Contacts

Nicolas Buron
Director of Investor Relations, Financing & Treasury
Phone: + 33 (0)1 75 49 98 30 - nicolas.buron@elis.com

Charline Lefaucheux
Investor Relations
Phone: + 33 (0)1 75 49 98 15 - charline.lefaucheux@elis.com

Attachment


Attachments

Elis - Disclosure of trading in own shares occured from May 11 to May 15, 2026
GlobeNewswire

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