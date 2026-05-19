KR Securities (Hong Kong) Limited Announces New Client Portal, International Expansion Plans, and 18 Years of Online Presence

HONG KONG, May 19, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- KR Securities (Hong Kong) Limited is a Hong Kong licensed financial services firm providing regulated investment services, including asset management, securities advisory, and international client solutions through its official website https://www.investmentfuture.com/.

Today, KR Securities (Hong Kong) Limited is pleased to announce the successful launch of its newly upgraded client portal, continued international growth strategy, and the milestone of 18 years of online presence.

This latest announcement reflects the company's long-term commitment to technology, regulation, client service, and international expansion.

About KR Securities (Hong Kong) Limited

KR Securities (Hong Kong) Limited is a Licensed Corporation in Hong Kong regulated under the Securities and Futures Commission (SFC). The company is authorised to conduct regulated activities, including:

Type 4 – Advising on Securities

Type 9 – Asset Management

SFC CE No: BQG402

KR Securities (Hong Kong) Limited operates internationally through its official digital platform https://www.investmentfuture.com/

18 Years Online – www.investmentfuture.com

The website has maintained an online presence for approximately 18 years, representing the long-standing digital identity of KR Securities and its predecessor business operations.

To mark this milestone, the company has introduced a newly modernised client area featuring:

Faster and more secure login access

Improved user navigation

Enhanced mobile functionality

Streamlined communication tools

Updated client dashboard systems

Stronger privacy and security features





The upgraded website ensures investmentfuture.com remains positioned to serve both private and institutional clients worldwide.

Company Origins Since 2008

The origins of the business date back to 2008, when the firm began as a boutique private investment advisory and family office consultancy.



At that time, the business focused on assisting a select number of clients with:

Portfolio oversight

Cross-border investment opportunities

Strategic capital allocation

Wealth preservation strategies





Operating quietly within a network of professional investors and family offices, the firm developed a reputation for disciplined investment thinking and highly personalised client service. As demand increased, the business expanded beyond its original family office model into a broader international investment platform.

Transition to Licensed Institution

Recognising the importance of a fully regulated institutional structure, the company formally established KR Securities (Hong Kong) Limited in 2020, selecting Hong Kong as global headquarters due to its reputation as one of the world's leading financial centres.

In December 2021, the company became a regulated Licensed Corporation under the Hong Kong Securities and Futures Ordinance. This transition combined boutique wealth management values with institutional governance, compliance, and scalable global operations.

International Expansion Plans

KR Securities (Hong Kong) Limited is also pleased to confirm future office expansion plans in:

Geneva, Switzerland

United Kingdom





Both locations are currently targeted for launch during the first quarter of next year, with final office addresses to be announced separately. These new offices are expected to strengthen the company's presence across Europe and international markets.

Global Telecommunications Network

KR Securities has already established telecommunications relationships and regional communications infrastructure across key markets. Clients may therefore receive contact from regional numbers depending on jurisdiction, including Europe for European clients and North America for clients in the Americas.

This structure supports efficient communication and helps reduce unnecessary international call charges.

Statement from Executive Director Edwin Tam

Edwin Tam, Executive Director of KR Securities (Hong Kong) Limited, commented: "Our growth reflects years of disciplined development. From our origins in 2008 through to becoming a licensed Hong Kong institution, we have focused on trust, performance, and long-term relationships. Celebrating 18 years online with investmentfuture.com while expanding internationally is another important milestone for our business."

Official Source

This announcement has been issued by KR Securities (Hong Kong) Limited through its official website https://www.investmentfuture.com/

Media Contact

Edwin Tam

Executive Director

KR Securities (Hong Kong) Limited

+852 3002 3402

Rooms 706–710, 7/F, Sun Hung Kai Centre, 30 Harbour Road, Wan Chai, Hong Kong

Email: support@investmentfuture.com

Website: https://www.investmentfuture.com/

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