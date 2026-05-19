Demand for rental homes is particularly brisk right now: “A clear shift in trend compared to last year”

SATO Corporation, Press release 19 May 2026 at 10:00 am

The warm, sunny early spring and the uncertain economic situation have accelerated demand for rental homes to an exceptionally high level. The peak season began earlier than usual: in March, 15 per cent more people attended apartment viewings at SATO than a year earlier. Six per cent more rental agreements were signed than in the previous year.

The unusually early spring and the warmest March ever recorded in Finland got home seekers moving in large numbers.

“As daylight increases and temperatures rise, people become more active. In the rental housing market, this has a direct impact on demand. Spring and summer are typically busy periods anyway, but this year the season started exceptionally early in March. Usually, activity begins picking up in April and May,” says Olli Tång, Sales Director at SATO.

In March, SATO organised a total of 1,400 apartment viewings, which is 15 per cent more than a year earlier. A total of 880 tenancy agreements were signed, representing a 6 per cent increase compared to last March. Demand for homes also remained high in April, and the number of agreements continued to grow year on year.

“It is still too early to draw conclusions about a possible recovery in the housing market, but we are seeing a clear shift in demand for rental homes starting from the beginning of March,” says Tång.

Uncertainty in the economy is increasing the appeal of rental living

In addition to the warm spring, the general economic situation is also affecting demand for rental homes, according to Tång. Economic uncertainty is increasing the popularity of rental living across all income groups.

“The more uncertainty people feel about their personal finances, the more rental living is seen as a safety cushion. It is an easy option that brings good predictability to housing costs. Rental living does not involve major one-off expenses such as transfer tax or large renovation costs. Changing home is also easy when needed,” he says.

SATO is also expecting a busy summer. In April, around 6 per cent more search alerts for available homes were created on the company’s website than a year earlier. This is often an indicator of an accelerating peak season.

Typically, July and August are the busiest months of the year in the rental housing market.

Data centres are driving demand

Customers remain highly price-conscious and keep a close eye on the supply of rental homes. “They know how to expect quality in return for the price and are very aware of different 'introductory campaigns',” says Tång.

The greatest interest is focused on small and medium-sized homes with practical layouts, located close to good services and transport connections. During spring and summer, outdoor spaces are also in higher demand than at other times of the year, including balconies, terraces and private gardens.

“Seaside neighbourhoods attract a lot of applications during the summer. Homes with a certain wow factor, such as sea views or glazed balconies, are especially appealing,” Tång explains.

In the Helsinki Metropolitan Area, demand is also currently being influenced by data centres being built nearby. “Data centres attract experts from both Finland and abroad, and employees are usually looking for larger homes, such as two-bedroom and three-bedroom apartments. This is a phenomenon we were not yet seeing last spring,” says Tång.

For more information, please contact:

Olli Tång, Sales Director, tel. +358 20 134 4071, etunimi.sukunimi@sato.fi

Media contact:

Terhi Jokinen, Senior Communications Specialist, tel. +358 20 134 4307, firstname.lastname@sato.fi



SATO Corporation is an expert in sustainable rental housing and one of Finland’s largest rental housing providers. SATO owns around 27,500 rental homes in the Helsinki Metropolitan Area, Tampere and Turku.

SATO aims to provide excellent customer experience and a comprehensive range of urban rental housing alternatives with good access to public transport and services. We promote sustainable development and work in open interaction with our stakeholders.

SATO invests profitably, sustainably and with a long-term view. We increase the value of our assets through investments, divestments and repairs. In 2025, SATO celebrated its 85th anniversary. www.sato.fi/en

Attachment