Snom launches new A350D Bluetooth headphones

Snom has expanded its range of Bluetooth headphones with the new A350D (binaural), designed specifically to satisfy the demands of modern working environments by offering perfect vocal transmission and audio performance





BERLIN, May 19, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Snom , the specialist in integrated IP communication, has expanded its range of Bluetooth headphones with the new A350D (binaural) that provides sound isolation and offers perfect vocal transmission alongside excellent audio performance.

It is designed for call centres, customer services, sales, reception areas or open office spaces – any setting where communication has a direct impact on the quality of service, productivity and company image. In these environments, high-quality transmission of speech, free of disturbing background noise, is critical. The Snom A350D guarantees not only that users can properly hear the person they are speaking to, but that they can be clearly understood.

With Bluetooth technology and two comfortable earpads, the Snom A350D offers the perfect level of sound isolation, even in dynamic or noisy settings. At the same time, elevated comfort guarantees ideal use throughout the working day.

Optimised technology, exceptional audio

In terms of technology, the headphones boast architecture that is optimised specifically for verbal communication. The two microphones, complete with Qualcomm® cVc™ technology, reduce background noise during transmission. They also offer real-time audio processing technology based on DSP (Kalimba, 120 MHz) and a Bluetooth codec optimised for vocal quality (aptX Voice). These components work together to allow stable and natural voice transmission even under challenging conditions of use.

The Snom A350D also includes a user-status indicator light, multipoint Bluetooth technology for the simultaneous use of multiple devices and extensive flexibility for both fixed workstations and mobile settings.

A complete range for corporate communication

With the introduction of the A350D, Snom has redefined the overall positioning of its portfolio of headphones, which also includes professional DECT solutions. It is creating an integrated offering for corporate communications, while keeping pricing competitive across its entire range.

Felix Glowatzka, product manager at Snom, said: “The decisive factor in professional communication is not how well users can hear, but rather how clearly they can be understood. With the A350D series, we are focusing on this aspect, developing solutions that measurably improve the quality of conversations in everyday working environments”.

The Snom A350D is available now from specialised outlets, complete with a three-year manufacturer’s warranty.

Silvia Amelia Bianchi

press@sabcommunications.net



A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/23d20e3f-c4aa-4262-a31b-85666d5b62c7