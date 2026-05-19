Luxury Watch Market Size to Worth USD 112.43 Billion by 2035 | Research by SNS Insider

Austin, May 19, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Luxury Watch Market Size & Growth Outlook:

According to the SNS Insider, “The Luxury Watch Market Size was valued at USD 64.79 Billion in 2025 and is expected to reach USD 112.43 Billion by 2035, growing at a CAGR of 5.69% from 2026–2035.”

Growing Collector Culture is Accelerating Demand for Heritage and Investment-Oriented Luxury Watches Globally

The Luxurious Watches market is largely influenced by increasing demand for luxury goods and the perception that luxury watches are also investment products. High income levels among wealthy customers have resulted in an increased number of buyers of luxurious watches. Brand equity for Swiss watch manufacturers in conjunction with their heritage makes up for sustained demand for these products. At the same time, the growth of the used luxurious watches market has led to development of a second-hand market facilitated through authentication services.

Luxury Watch Market Size and Growth:

Market Size in 2025 : 64.79 Billion

: 64.79 Billion Market Size by 2035 : 112.43 Billion

: 112.43 Billion CAGR : 5.69% during 2026–2035

: 5.69% during 2026–2035 Base Year : 2025

: 2025 Forecast Period : 2026–2035

: 2026–2035 Historical Data: 2022–2024

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Leading Market Players with their Product Listed in this Report are:

Rolex

Patek Philippe

Audemars Piguet

Omega

Cartier

Vacheron Constantin

A. Lange & Söhne

Jaeger-LeCoultre

IWC Schaffhausen

Breitling

Hublot

TAG Heuer

Panerai

Richard Mille

Chopard

Breguet

Blancpain

Girard-Perregaux

Zenith

Ulysse Nardin

Luxury Watch Market Report Scope:

Report Attributes Details Base Year 2025 Forecast Period 2026-2035 Historical Data 2022-2024 Report Scope & Coverage Market Size, Segments Analysis, Competitive Landscape, Regional Analysis, DROC & SWOT Analysis, Forecast Outlook Key Segmentation • By Product Type (Quartz/Mechanical Watch, Digital Watch)

• By Price Range (Entry Level, Mid Range, High End, Ultra Luxury)

• By Material (Stainless Steel, Gold, Platinum, Ceramic, Titanium)

• By Functionality (Chronograph, Automatic, Digital, Smartwatch)

• By End User (Men, Women, Unisex)





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Key Segmentation Analysis:

by Type of Product

The Quartz / Mechanical Watch category dominated the Luxury Watches Market with an overwhelming market share of about 70.20% in 2025 due to the higher preference shown by consumers for luxury watches that were Swiss made and hereditary. Such products have always been sought after due to their durability, prestige, and excellent resale value.

By Price Range

Mid Range segment accounted for the largest market share of about 32.40% in 2025. This can be attributed to the rising demand from professional consumers and those who aspired to own brands within the segment. The Ultra Luxury segment is forecasted to show the highest growth, backed by rising demand from affluent consumers.

By Material

Stainless Steel segment was dominating the market with a market share of approximately 42.60% in 2025 due to durability, visual aesthetics, and usage in luxury sports and classic watches. The Platinum segment is predicted to exhibit the highest growth rate, owing to its exclusivity appeal.

By Functionality

Automatic watches accounted for the top spot, capturing nearly 34.80% market share in 2025 owing to the high demand for mechanical luxury watches and traditional watch-making technology. Digital luxury watches are projected to exhibit the fastest growth rate on account of the growing popularity of advanced smart luxury watches with fitness trackers.

By End User

The men’s category accounted for the largest market share in 2025, capturing nearly 58.00%, attributed to the high demand for luxury watches as status symbols, chronographs, and legacy luxury watches. The women’s category is projected to register the fastest growth rate owing to the rising disposable income of women.

Regional Insights:

Asia-Pacific accounted for the highest regional market share at approximately 29.10% in 2025 due to increasing disposable income levels, rapid urbanization, and increasing adoption of luxury retail distribution channels in China, India, Japan, and South Korea. The region is experiencing high demand for luxury brands due to growing wealthy populace and western luxury lifestyles becoming increasingly influential among consumers.

North America represents a leading and mature market, owing to high luxury expenditure, established retail networks, and growing demand for authenticated used luxury watches. One reason for the good performance in this region is the high purchasing power of consumers in the region as well as the long-standing tradition of collectibles.

The U.S. Luxury Watch Market was valued at USD 17.37 Billion in 2025 and is expected to reach USD 27.57 Billion by 2035, growing at a CAGR of 4.57% from 2026–2035. Market for luxury watches in the U.S. represents one of the largest luxury markets globally due to high consumer spending on luxury goods, high numbers of wealthy consumers, and growing awareness about luxury watches. In addition, growth in luxury boutiques, luxury website penetration, and secondary luxury watches sales is anticipated to drive the market in the coming years.

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Recent Developments:

2026 , Rolex launched many new designs in its Watches & Wonders 2026 line-up in honor of its 100th anniversary since its first Oyster case. The brands revealed improved movement features and innovative materials in their refreshed Oyster Perpetual, Datejust, and Yacht-Master II lines.

, Rolex launched many new designs in its Watches & Wonders 2026 line-up in honor of its 100th anniversary since its first Oyster case. The brands revealed improved movement features and innovative materials in their refreshed Oyster Perpetual, Datejust, and Yacht-Master II lines. 2025, Rolex benefited from increasing premiumization trends in the luxury watch industry, where high-end watches generated most market value globally. Rising demand for collectible and investment-grade watches further strengthened the company’s market position.

Exclusive Sections of the Luxury Watch Market Report (The USPs):

LUXURY WATCH INVESTMENT VALUE INDEX – evaluates price appreciation trends and resale performance across premium watch brands and models.

– evaluates price appreciation trends and resale performance across premium watch brands and models. SECONDARY MARKET GROWTH TRACKING – analyzes expansion of authenticated pre-owned luxury watch platforms and collector-driven demand.

– analyzes expansion of authenticated pre-owned luxury watch platforms and collector-driven demand. BRAND EQUITY & HERITAGE STRENGTH SCORE – assesses influence of legacy, craftsmanship, and exclusivity on market positioning.

– assesses influence of legacy, craftsmanship, and exclusivity on market positioning. HIGH-NET-WORTH INDIVIDUAL (HNWI) DEMAND DISTRIBUTION – tracks luxury consumption behavior across global affluent populations.

– tracks luxury consumption behavior across global affluent populations. DIGITAL LUXURY RETAIL PENETRATION RATE – measures shift toward online luxury watch purchasing and authenticated e-commerce platforms.

– measures shift toward online luxury watch purchasing and authenticated e-commerce platforms. LIMITED EDITION DEMAND INTENSITY – evaluates impact of scarcity, exclusivity, and celebrity endorsements on market acceleration.

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