ESET reaffirms its global market presence with new European and Asian offices

ESET France, ESET Netherlands, and ESET India join the portfolio of the company’s global commercial offices.

The new offices will directly support our customers and partners in the respective regions, turning ESET into a full-fledged local player via delegated offices.

This expansion brings in additional technical capacity via two European Security Operations Centers.

BERLIN, May 19, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- (ESET World 2026) -- ESET, a global leader in cybersecurity solutions and the largest European cybersecurity vendor*, today, at ESET World 2026, announced the opening of its ESET France, ESET Netherlands, and ESET India branches, growing its local presence and market opportunities in those regions.

The new offices join ESET’s growing portfolio, bringing the total number to 20 local offices, of which the most recent to open was ESET Norden, located in Denmark. While currently operating via exclusive partners—Cyber Defense Group in the Netherlands and ATHENA Global Services in France—ESET has agreed to acquire these entities, prioritizing the seamless transfer of all employees and customers. The formation of ESET Software India Pvt. Ltd. will similarly support an increase in the scale of local management and support for this key APAC market.

“For more than 20 years, we’ve built this journey alongside ESET. This next step is a natural evolution of a trusted partnership and marks the beginning of a new chapter that we approach with both pride and confidence,” said Julien Jean, CEO of ATHENA Global Services.

“This is a proud moment for everyone involved. At a time when Europe faces growing digital challenges, there is also an enormous opportunity to help organizations become more resilient and reduce risk in smarter ways. Bringing ESET and the Netherlands even closer together strengthens both sides — combining European technology, innovation, and entrepreneurship with deep local relationships and expertise,” said Dave Maasland, CEO of Cyber Defense Group.

In a similar fashion to our recent ESET Norden expansion, ESET will again move closer to its customers and partners in regions recognized for their novel cybersecurity innovations, visible cyber-enforcement actions, and significant market demands, where there is a need for more direct support.

“I am pleased that we will now have a larger presence in France, the second-largest market in the European Union, after Germany. Our company will also operate directly in the Dutch market, which is known as an early adopter of the latest technologies and often indicates purchase and usage behaviors of solutions in other countries,” said Miroslav Mikuš, ESET Chief Sales Officer. “Likewise, by establishing stronger presence in India, our products and expertise will help reinforce top-flight security practices and resilience in a country whose IT workforce is a cornerstone of global digital capacity. Closer than ever, and together, I’m sure that we will make a noticeable difference.”

Ultimately, the expansion, with new offices in Paris, Sliedrecht, and New Delhi, is going to strengthen ESET’s position as both a European and a global player, by adding additional markets to ESET’s direct presence. This pattern has already demonstrated value via the Cyber Defense Group, our Partners in the Netherlands, by, for example, helping to open doors for ESET in providing support for intergovernmental and nongovernmental organizations like Europol and the Netherlands Industry for Defense and Security Foundation (NIDV) , with advisory and protection.



“The establishment of ESET Software India Pvt. Ltd. marks a significant step in ESET’s long-term commitment to India and the broader APAC region. With a stronger local presence, we are better positioned to empower our channel partners, expand into new customer segments, and deliver advanced capabilities including MDR and professional services. Importantly, this enables us to build solutions designed for the specific needs of the Indian market, helping organizations strengthen their cyber resilience with trusted ESET protection,” said Parvinder Walia, President of the Asia Pacific Region, ESET.

Founded in 1992, European Union-based ESET has been a dominant player in the endpoint security market. Since then, ESET has been gaining ground and growing its enterprise portfolio with specialized products and divisions like ESET PRIVATE, protecting some of the largest companies in the world. ESET security solutions are currently sold in over 178 markets, protecting more than one billion people across the globe.

In parallel with its global footprint, ESET is also deeply involved in topics such as AI development, where it’s taken a part in the India AI Impact Summit 2026 to share its expertise, and via its support of initiatives like the Horizon Europe AI project , with a €3 million commitment.

*Based on Frost Radar™: Endpoint Security, 2025 (Frost & Sullivan), ESET is Europe's largest cybersecurity vendor.

Originally presented at ESET World 2026, held in Berlin, Germany, at the JW Marriott Hotel, May 18-21. See the original CEO keynote and more by registering for the virtual event for free.

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About ESET

ESET® provides cutting-edge cybersecurity to prevent attacks before they happen. By combining the power of AI and human expertise, ESET stays ahead of emerging global cyberthreats, both known and unknown—securing businesses, critical infrastructure, and individuals. Whether it’s endpoint, cloud, or mobile protection, our AI-native, cloud-first solutions and services remain highly effective and easy to use. ESET technology includes robust detection and response, ultra-secure encryption, and multifactor authentication. With 24/7 real-time defense and strong local support, we keep users safe and businesses running without interruption. The ever-evolving digital landscape demands a progressive approach to security: ESET is committed to world-class research and powerful threat intelligence, backed by R&D centers and a strong global partner network. For more information, visit www.eset.com or follow our social media, podcasts, and blogs .

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