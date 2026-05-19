Hematology Collaboration and Licensing Agreements Benchmark Report 2026: Comprehensive Access to 225+ Deals Signed Since 2016 - How Partnerships are Designed, Negotiated, and Executed

Dublin, May 19, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Hematology Collaboration and Licensing Deals 2016-2026" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

This report provides a comprehensive and structured analysis of 226 hematology collaboration and licensing deals, delivering a clear and evidence-based view of how partnerships are designed, negotiated, and executed across the market.



The definitive benchmark for hematology dealmaking



Hematology partnering spans both malignant and non-malignant disorders, with deal structures reflecting the increasing use of targeted therapies, biologics, and advanced treatment modalities across the space.



Establish a clear view of market standards

Benchmark comparable transactions with confidence

Detailed analysis of upfronts, milestones, and royalty structures across relevant deals

Define realistic market parameters

Clear insight into how deal terms vary by stage, asset type, and partner profile

Support valuation and structuring decisions with evidence

Ground internal discussions in real transaction data rather than assumptions

Understand how leading companies approach dealmaking

Visibility into partner behaviour and recurring deal structures across a technically advanced and evolving therapeutic landscape

Full visibility into deal structure and execution

Beyond headline deal data, the report provides access to underlying contract documents, enabling a detailed understanding of how agreements are constructed in practice.



This includes:

Rights granted and retained

Development and commercialization responsibilities

Financial structures and payment triggers

Key contractual provisions and protections

This level of transparency is critical to understanding how value, risk, and control are allocated within hematology partnerships, particularly in areas involving complex development pathways and high-value therapies.



Designed for real-world BD and strategy use

The report is widely used to:

Structure and benchmark live transactions

Prepare for negotiations with well-defined market context

Evaluate partnership opportunities and counterparties

Support internal strategy with robust, defensible data

What's included?

226 hematology collaboration and licensing deals

Financial terms, including upfronts, milestones, and royalties where disclosed

Fully searchable deal directory (by company, therapy, and technology)

Direct access to SEC-filed agreements and source documents

Analysis of deal trends, key transactions, and active dealmakers

A trusted, evidence-based reference for hematology dealmaking

Combining comprehensive deal coverage with contract-level insight, this report provides a trusted, evidence-based reference for how hematology partnerships are structured, negotiated, and valued.



Key Topics Covered:



Executive Summary

Chapter 1 - Introduction

Chapter 2 - Trends in hematology dealmaking

2.1. Introduction

2.2. Hematology partnering over the years

2.3. Hematology partnering by deal type

2.4. Hematology partnering by industry sector

2.5. Hematology partnering by stage of development

2.6. Hematology partnering by technology type

2.7. Hematology partnering by therapeutic indication

Chapter 3 - Financial deal terms for hematology partnering

3.1. Introduction

3.2. Disclosed financials terms for hematology partnering

3.3. Hematology partnering headline values

3.4. Hematology deal upfront payments

3.5. Hematology deal milestone payments

3.6. Hematology royalty rates

Chapter 4 - Leading hematology deals and dealmakers

4.1. Introduction

4.2. Most active in hematology partnering

4.3. List of most active dealmakers in hematology

4.4. Top hematology deals by value

Chapter 5 - Hematology contract document directory

5.1. Introduction

5.2. Hematology partnering deals where contract document available

Chapter 6 - Hematology dealmaking by therapeutic target

6.1. Introduction

6.2. Deals by hematology therapeutic target

Deal directory

Deal directory - Hematology deals by company A-Z

Deal directory - Hematology deals by technology type

Deal type definitions

Companies Featured

2seventy bio

3DR Labs

Abbvie

ABVC BioPharma

Acceleron Pharma

Agilent Technologies

Agios Pharmaceuticals

AkaRx

Akebia Therapeutics

Albert Einstein College of Medicine

Alexion Pharmaceuticals

American Society of Hematology

Antengene

Anthos Therapeutics

Apellis Pharmaceuticals

Aplagon

Aplastic Anemia & MDS International Foundation

Aptahem

APT Therapeutics

Arbor Biotechnologies

ArcherDX

AstraZeneca

Atomwise

Audaire Health

Babson Diagnostics

Baxalta

Baxter International

Bayer

Bayer Healthcare

Becton Dickinson

Beijing InnoCare Pharma

Beth Israel Deaconess Medical Center

Beyondspring Pharmaceuticals

Bicycle Therapeutics

Bill and Melinda Gates Foundation

BillionToOne

Bioceros

Bioverativ

Blau Pharma

Blood Centers of America

Bluebird Bio

Bluejay Diagnostics

Boryung Pharmaceutical

Bristol-Myers Squibb

CAMP4 Therapeutics

Canadian Blood Services

Cardiovascular Systems

Caring Cross

Celgene

Cellphire

Cell Point

Centogene

Cerus

Children's Hospital Boston

Children's Hospital of Philadelphia

Children's Hospital Of Wisconsin

Civica Rx

CJ Corp

Clinigen

Codexis

Comercializadora BioRenal

Companhia Energetica Integrada

Daiichi Sankyo

Danaher

Daxor

Defense Health Agency (US)

Department of Defense

Department of Health and Human Services

Dialco Medical

Diffusion Pharmaceuticals

Editas Medicine

Eisai

Emendo Biotherapeutics

Enable Injections

Enlaza Therapeutics

Enzyre

EpiDestiny

ExThera Medical

Factor Bioscience

Feinstein Institute for Medical Research

Fibriant

Fibrogen

Foresee Pharmaceuticals

Forty Seven

Foundation for Innovative New Diagnostics

Fresenius Medical Care

Fulcrum Therapeutics

GC Pharma

GE Healthcare

Genentech

Genetix Biotherapeutics

Genevant Sciences

Genexine

Genoptix

Grifols

GSK

HanAll Pharmaceuticals

Handok Pharmaceuticals

Healthcare Royalty Partners

Hemanext

Hemex Health

HemoMinas Foundation

Hemosonics

HitGen

Homology Medicines

Hong Kong Red Cross Blood Transfusion Service

Immunome

ransfusion

Institute of Human Genetics

Intas Pharmaceuticals

Intellia Therapeutics

inviCRO

Ionis Pharmaceuticals

Irish Haemophilia Society

Jasper Therapeutics

Jazz Pharmaceuticals

JEIL Pharmaceutical

Jiangsu Hansoh Pharmaceutical

Jiangsu Hengrui Medicine

Johnson & Johnson

Knight Therapeutics

Kurin

La Jolla Pharmaceutical

LaNova Medicines

Lee's Pharmaceutical

LogicBio Therapeutics

Loop Medical

LUNAC Therapeutics

MaaT Pharma

Mabwell Bioscience

Magenta Therapeutics

Marathon Medical

Melodia Therapeutics

Menarini

MicroHealth

Minaris Regenerative Medicine

MindRank AI

Ministry of Defence

Molecular Templates

Nantes University

National Cancer Institute

Neoletix Biotechnology

Neurimmune Therapeutics

New York Blood Center

Norgine

Novartis

Novellus Biopharma

Novellus Therapeutics

NovImmune

Novo Nordisk

Nxera Pharma

OMRF

Onconova Therapeutics

OncoX BioPharma

Orchard Therapeutics

Orna Therapeutics

Otsuka

Owkin

Oxford BioMedica

Pan American Cancer Treatment Centers

PathoQuest

PBM Capital Group

Portola Pharmaceuticals

Poseida Therapeutics

Precision BioSciences

Pregene Biopharma

Prime Therapeutics

Prolytixcals

Regenesis Biomedical

ReNAgade Therapeutics

Resonance Health

Rigel Pharmaceuticals

Roche

Rocket Pharmaceuticals

Rockwell Medical

Roivant Sciences

Romanian National Institute of Infectious Diseases

Royal College of Surgeons (Ireland)

RPRD Diagnostics

Selecta Biosciences

Selexis

SERB Pharmaceuticals

Sernova

Seventh Sense Biosystems

SFJ Pharmaceuticals

Shanghai RAAS Blood Products

Shield Therapeutics

Shionogi

Shire Laboratories

Shire Pharmaceuticals

Sidero Bioscience

Siemens Healthineers

Sigilon Therapeutics

Similis Bio

Small Business Innovation Research

SOPHiA Genetics

Spark Therapeutics

Swedish Orphan Biovitrum

Swiss Transfusion SRC

Syna Therapeutics

Syros Pharmaceuticals

Sysmex

Takeda Pharmaceutical

Terumo Blood and Cell Technologies

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries

Therapeutic Solutions International

University of Colorado

University of Pittsburgh

University of Texas

US Army

Vizient

Wanbang Biopharmaceuticals

Wanchunbulin

Washington University in St Louis

Werum IT Solutions

Western New England University

Xenetic Biosciences

Zealand University Hospital

Zenas BioPharma

Zydus Cadila

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