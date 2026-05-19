Hematology Collaboration and Licensing Agreements Benchmark Report 2026: Comprehensive Access to 225+ Deals Signed Since 2016 - How Partnerships are Designed, Negotiated, and Executed

Dublin, May 19, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Hematology Collaboration and Licensing Deals 2016-2026" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
This report provides a comprehensive and structured analysis of 226 hematology collaboration and licensing deals, delivering a clear and evidence-based view of how partnerships are designed, negotiated, and executed across the market.
The definitive benchmark for hematology dealmaking
Hematology partnering spans both malignant and non-malignant disorders, with deal structures reflecting the increasing use of targeted therapies, biologics, and advanced treatment modalities across the space.
Establish a clear view of market standards
- Benchmark comparable transactions with confidence
- Detailed analysis of upfronts, milestones, and royalty structures across relevant deals
- Define realistic market parameters
- Clear insight into how deal terms vary by stage, asset type, and partner profile
- Support valuation and structuring decisions with evidence
- Ground internal discussions in real transaction data rather than assumptions
- Understand how leading companies approach dealmaking
- Visibility into partner behaviour and recurring deal structures across a technically advanced and evolving therapeutic landscape
- Full visibility into deal structure and execution
Beyond headline deal data, the report provides access to underlying contract documents, enabling a detailed understanding of how agreements are constructed in practice.
This includes:
- Rights granted and retained
- Development and commercialization responsibilities
- Financial structures and payment triggers
- Key contractual provisions and protections
This level of transparency is critical to understanding how value, risk, and control are allocated within hematology partnerships, particularly in areas involving complex development pathways and high-value therapies.
Designed for real-world BD and strategy use
The report is widely used to:
- Structure and benchmark live transactions
- Prepare for negotiations with well-defined market context
- Evaluate partnership opportunities and counterparties
- Support internal strategy with robust, defensible data
What's included?
- 226 hematology collaboration and licensing deals
- Financial terms, including upfronts, milestones, and royalties where disclosed
- Fully searchable deal directory (by company, therapy, and technology)
- Direct access to SEC-filed agreements and source documents
- Analysis of deal trends, key transactions, and active dealmakers
- A trusted, evidence-based reference for hematology dealmaking
Combining comprehensive deal coverage with contract-level insight, this report provides a trusted, evidence-based reference for how hematology partnerships are structured, negotiated, and valued.
Key Topics Covered:
Executive Summary
Chapter 1 - Introduction
Chapter 2 - Trends in hematology dealmaking
2.1. Introduction
2.2. Hematology partnering over the years
2.3. Hematology partnering by deal type
2.4. Hematology partnering by industry sector
2.5. Hematology partnering by stage of development
2.6. Hematology partnering by technology type
2.7. Hematology partnering by therapeutic indication
Chapter 3 - Financial deal terms for hematology partnering
3.1. Introduction
3.2. Disclosed financials terms for hematology partnering
3.3. Hematology partnering headline values
3.4. Hematology deal upfront payments
3.5. Hematology deal milestone payments
3.6. Hematology royalty rates
Chapter 4 - Leading hematology deals and dealmakers
4.1. Introduction
4.2. Most active in hematology partnering
4.3. List of most active dealmakers in hematology
4.4. Top hematology deals by value
Chapter 5 - Hematology contract document directory
5.1. Introduction
5.2. Hematology partnering deals where contract document available
Chapter 6 - Hematology dealmaking by therapeutic target
6.1. Introduction
6.2. Deals by hematology therapeutic target
Deal directory
- Deal directory - Hematology deals by company A-Z
- Deal directory - Hematology deals by technology type
- Deal type definitions
Companies Featured
- 2seventy bio
- 3DR Labs
- Abbvie
- ABVC BioPharma
- Acceleron Pharma
- Agilent Technologies
- Agios Pharmaceuticals
- AkaRx
- Akebia Therapeutics
- Albert Einstein College of Medicine
- Alexion Pharmaceuticals
- American Society of Hematology
- Antengene
- Anthos Therapeutics
- Apellis Pharmaceuticals
- Aplagon
- Aplastic Anemia & MDS International Foundation
- Aptahem
- APT Therapeutics
- Arbor Biotechnologies
- ArcherDX
- AstraZeneca
- Atomwise
- Audaire Health
- Babson Diagnostics
- Baxalta
- Baxter International
- Bayer
- Bayer Healthcare
- Becton Dickinson
- Beijing InnoCare Pharma
- Beth Israel Deaconess Medical Center
- Beyondspring Pharmaceuticals
- Bicycle Therapeutics
- Bill and Melinda Gates Foundation
- BillionToOne
- Bioceros
- Bioverativ
- Blau Pharma
- Blood Centers of America
- Bluebird Bio
- Bluejay Diagnostics
- Boryung Pharmaceutical
- Bristol-Myers Squibb
- CAMP4 Therapeutics
- Canadian Blood Services
- Cardiovascular Systems
- Caring Cross
- Celgene
- Cellphire
- Cell Point
- Centogene
- Cerus
- Children's Hospital Boston
- Children's Hospital of Philadelphia
- Children's Hospital Of Wisconsin
- Civica Rx
- CJ Corp
- Clinigen
- Codexis
- Comercializadora BioRenal
- Companhia Energetica Integrada
- Daiichi Sankyo
- Danaher
- Daxor
- Defense Health Agency (US)
- Department of Defense
- Department of Health and Human Services
- Dialco Medical
- Diffusion Pharmaceuticals
- Editas Medicine
- Eisai
- Emendo Biotherapeutics
- Enable Injections
- Enlaza Therapeutics
- Enzyre
- EpiDestiny
- ExThera Medical
- Factor Bioscience
- Feinstein Institute for Medical Research
- Fibriant
- Fibrogen
- Foresee Pharmaceuticals
- Forty Seven
- Foundation for Innovative New Diagnostics
- Fresenius Medical Care
- Fulcrum Therapeutics
- GC Pharma
- GE Healthcare
- Genentech
- Genetix Biotherapeutics
- Genevant Sciences
- Genexine
- Genoptix
- Grifols
- GSK
- HanAll Pharmaceuticals
- Handok Pharmaceuticals
- Healthcare Royalty Partners
- Hemanext
- Hemex Health
- HemoMinas Foundation
- Hemosonics
- HitGen
- Homology Medicines
- Hong Kong Red Cross Blood Transfusion Service
- Immunome
- ransfusion
- Institute of Human Genetics
- Intas Pharmaceuticals
- Intellia Therapeutics
- inviCRO
- Ionis Pharmaceuticals
- Irish Haemophilia Society
- Jasper Therapeutics
- Jazz Pharmaceuticals
- JEIL Pharmaceutical
- Jiangsu Hansoh Pharmaceutical
- Jiangsu Hengrui Medicine
- Johnson & Johnson
- Knight Therapeutics
- Kurin
- La Jolla Pharmaceutical
- LaNova Medicines
- Lee's Pharmaceutical
- LogicBio Therapeutics
- Loop Medical
- LUNAC Therapeutics
- MaaT Pharma
- Mabwell Bioscience
- Magenta Therapeutics
- Marathon Medical
- Melodia Therapeutics
- Menarini
- MicroHealth
- Minaris Regenerative Medicine
- MindRank AI
- Ministry of Defence
- Molecular Templates
- Nantes University
- National Cancer Institute
- Neoletix Biotechnology
- Neurimmune Therapeutics
- New York Blood Center
- Norgine
- Novartis
- Novellus Biopharma
- Novellus Therapeutics
- NovImmune
- Novo Nordisk
- Nxera Pharma
- OMRF
- Onconova Therapeutics
- OncoX BioPharma
- Orchard Therapeutics
- Orna Therapeutics
- Otsuka
- Owkin
- Oxford BioMedica
- Pan American Cancer Treatment Centers
- PathoQuest
- PBM Capital Group
- Portola Pharmaceuticals
- Poseida Therapeutics
- Precision BioSciences
- Pregene Biopharma
- Prime Therapeutics
- Prolytixcals
- Regenesis Biomedical
- ReNAgade Therapeutics
- Resonance Health
- Rigel Pharmaceuticals
- Roche
- Rocket Pharmaceuticals
- Rockwell Medical
- Roivant Sciences
- Romanian National Institute of Infectious Diseases
- Royal College of Surgeons (Ireland)
- RPRD Diagnostics
- Selecta Biosciences
- Selexis
- SERB Pharmaceuticals
- Sernova
- Seventh Sense Biosystems
- SFJ Pharmaceuticals
- Shanghai RAAS Blood Products
- Shield Therapeutics
- Shionogi
- Shire Laboratories
- Shire Pharmaceuticals
- Sidero Bioscience
- Siemens Healthineers
- Sigilon Therapeutics
- Similis Bio
- Small Business Innovation Research
- SOPHiA Genetics
- Spark Therapeutics
- Swedish Orphan Biovitrum
- Swiss Transfusion SRC
- Syna Therapeutics
- Syros Pharmaceuticals
- Sysmex
- Takeda Pharmaceutical
- Terumo Blood and Cell Technologies
- Teva Pharmaceutical Industries
- Therapeutic Solutions International
- University of Colorado
- University of Pittsburgh
- University of Texas
- US Army
- Vizient
- Wanbang Biopharmaceuticals
- Wanchunbulin
- Washington University in St Louis
- Werum IT Solutions
- Western New England University
- Xenetic Biosciences
- Zealand University Hospital
- Zenas BioPharma
- Zydus Cadila
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/ziicvf
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