Cardiovascular Collaboration and Licensing Agreements Benchmark Report 2026: Access to 650+ Deals Signed Since 2016 - Financial Terms, Upfronts, Milestones, and Royalties

Dublin, May 19, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Cardiovascular Collaboration and Licensing Deals 2016-2026" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
This report provides a comprehensive and structured analysis of 650+ cardiovascular collaboration and licensing deals, delivering a clear and evidence-based view of how partnerships are designed, negotiated, and executed across the market.
The definitive benchmark for cardiovascular dealmaking
Cardiovascular remains one of the most active and strategically important therapeutic areas for partnering, with deal structures varying widely across indications, modalities, and stages of development.
The report enables a precise understanding of how cardiovascular deals are structured in practice, allowing you to:
- Benchmark comparable transactions with confidence
- Detailed analysis of upfronts, milestones, and royalty structures across relevant deals
- Define realistic market parameters
- Clear insight into how deal terms vary by stage, asset type, and partner profile
- Support valuation and structuring decisions with evidence
- Ground internal discussions in real transaction data rather than assumptions
- Understand how leading companies approach dealmaking
- Visibility into partner behaviour and recurring deal structures
- Full visibility into deal structure and execution
Beyond headline deal data, the report provides access to underlying contract documents, enabling a detailed understanding of how agreements are constructed in practice.
This includes:
- Rights granted and retained
- Development and commercialization responsibilities
- Financial structures and payment triggers
- Key contractual provisions and protections
This level of transparency is critical to understanding how value, risk, and control are allocated within cardiovascular partnerships.
Designed for real-world BD and strategy use
The report is widely used to:
- Structure and benchmark live transactions
- Prepare for negotiations with well-defined market context
- Evaluate partnership opportunities and counterparties
- Support internal strategy with robust, defensible data
What's included?
- 650+ cardiovascular collaboration and licensing deals
- Financial terms, including upfronts, milestones, and royalties where disclosed
- Fully searchable deal directory (by company, therapy, and technology)
- Direct access to SEC-filed agreements and source documents
- Analysis of deal trends, key transactions, and active dealmakers
- A trusted, evidence-based reference for cardiovascular dealmaking
Combining comprehensive deal coverage with contract-level insight, this report provides a trusted, evidence-based reference for how cardiovascular partnerships are structured, negotiated, and valued.
Key Topics Covered:
Executive Summary
Chapter 1 - Introduction
Chapter 2 - Trends in cardiovascular dealmaking
2.1. Introduction
2.2. Cardiovascular partnering over the years
2.3. Cardiovascular partnering by deal type
2.4. Cardiovascular partnering by industry sector
2.5. Cardiovascular partnering by stage of development
2.6. Cardiovascular partnering by technology type
2.7. Cardiovascular partnering by therapeutic indication
Chapter 3 - Financial deal terms for cardiovascular partnering
3.1. Introduction
3.2. Disclosed financials terms for cardiovascular partnering
3.3. Cardiovascular partnering headline values
3.4. Cardiovascular deal upfront payments
3.5. Cardiovascular deal milestone payments
3.6. Cardiovascular royalty rates
Chapter 4 - Leading cardiovascular deals and dealmakers
4.1. Introduction
4.2. Most active in cardiovascular partnering
4.3. List of most active dealmakers in cardiovascular
4.4. Top cardiovascular deals by value
Chapter 5 - Cardiovascular contract document directory
5.1. Introduction
5.2. Cardiovascular partnering deals where contract document available
Chapter 6 - Cardiovascular dealmaking by therapeutic target
6.1. Introduction
6.2. Deals by cardiovascular therapeutic target
Deal directory
- Deal directory - Cardiovascular deals by company A-Z
- Deal directory - Cardiovascular deals by technology type
- Deal type definitions
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/fd7rjd
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