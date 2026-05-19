Cardiovascular Collaboration and Licensing Agreements Benchmark Report 2026: Access to 650+ Deals Signed Since 2016 - Financial Terms, Upfronts, Milestones, and Royalties

Dublin, May 19, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Cardiovascular Collaboration and Licensing Deals 2016-2026" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

This report provides a comprehensive and structured analysis of 650+ cardiovascular collaboration and licensing deals, delivering a clear and evidence-based view of how partnerships are designed, negotiated, and executed across the market.



The definitive benchmark for cardiovascular dealmaking



Cardiovascular remains one of the most active and strategically important therapeutic areas for partnering, with deal structures varying widely across indications, modalities, and stages of development.



The report enables a precise understanding of how cardiovascular deals are structured in practice, allowing you to:

Benchmark comparable transactions with confidence

Detailed analysis of upfronts, milestones, and royalty structures across relevant deals

Define realistic market parameters

Clear insight into how deal terms vary by stage, asset type, and partner profile

Support valuation and structuring decisions with evidence

Ground internal discussions in real transaction data rather than assumptions

Understand how leading companies approach dealmaking

Visibility into partner behaviour and recurring deal structures

Full visibility into deal structure and execution

Beyond headline deal data, the report provides access to underlying contract documents, enabling a detailed understanding of how agreements are constructed in practice.



This includes:

Rights granted and retained

Development and commercialization responsibilities

Financial structures and payment triggers

Key contractual provisions and protections

This level of transparency is critical to understanding how value, risk, and control are allocated within cardiovascular partnerships.



Designed for real-world BD and strategy use

The report is widely used to:

Structure and benchmark live transactions

Prepare for negotiations with well-defined market context

Evaluate partnership opportunities and counterparties

Support internal strategy with robust, defensible data

What's included?

650+ cardiovascular collaboration and licensing deals

Financial terms, including upfronts, milestones, and royalties where disclosed

Fully searchable deal directory (by company, therapy, and technology)

Direct access to SEC-filed agreements and source documents

Analysis of deal trends, key transactions, and active dealmakers

A trusted, evidence-based reference for cardiovascular dealmaking

Combining comprehensive deal coverage with contract-level insight, this report provides a trusted, evidence-based reference for how cardiovascular partnerships are structured, negotiated, and valued.



Key Topics Covered:



Executive Summary

Chapter 1 - Introduction

Chapter 2 - Trends in cardiovascular dealmaking

2.1. Introduction

2.2. Cardiovascular partnering over the years

2.3. Cardiovascular partnering by deal type

2.4. Cardiovascular partnering by industry sector

2.5. Cardiovascular partnering by stage of development

2.6. Cardiovascular partnering by technology type

2.7. Cardiovascular partnering by therapeutic indication

Chapter 3 - Financial deal terms for cardiovascular partnering

3.1. Introduction

3.2. Disclosed financials terms for cardiovascular partnering

3.3. Cardiovascular partnering headline values

3.4. Cardiovascular deal upfront payments

3.5. Cardiovascular deal milestone payments

3.6. Cardiovascular royalty rates

Chapter 4 - Leading cardiovascular deals and dealmakers

4.1. Introduction

4.2. Most active in cardiovascular partnering

4.3. List of most active dealmakers in cardiovascular

4.4. Top cardiovascular deals by value

Chapter 5 - Cardiovascular contract document directory

5.1. Introduction

5.2. Cardiovascular partnering deals where contract document available

Chapter 6 - Cardiovascular dealmaking by therapeutic target

6.1. Introduction

6.2. Deals by cardiovascular therapeutic target

Deal directory

Deal directory - Cardiovascular deals by company A-Z

Deal directory - Cardiovascular deals by technology type

Deal type definitions

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/fd7rjd

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