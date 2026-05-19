Gynecology Collaboration and Licensing Agreements Benchmark Report 2026: Structured Analysis of 157 Deals, Delivering an Evidence-based View of How Partnerships are Designed, Negotiated, and Executed

Dublin, May 19, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Gynecology Collaboration and Licensing Deals 2016-2026" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The definitive benchmark for gynecology dealmaking
Gynecology partnering spans a range of indications within women's health, with deal structures reflecting a combination of innovation, lifecycle management, and specialized commercial strategies.
This report provides a comprehensive and structured analysis of 157 gynecology collaboration and licensing deals, delivering a clear and evidence-based view of how partnerships are designed, negotiated, and executed across the market.
Establish a clear view of market standards
The report enables a precise understanding of how gynecology deals are structured in practice, allowing you to:
- Benchmark comparable transactions with confidence
- Detailed analysis of upfronts, milestones, and royalty structures across relevant deals
- Define realistic market parameters
- Clear insight into how deal terms vary by stage, asset type, and partner profile
- Support valuation and structuring decisions with evidence
- Ground internal discussions in real transaction data rather than assumptions
- Understand how leading companies approach dealmaking
- Visibility into partner behaviour and recurring deal structures across a specialized and evolving women's health landscape
- Full visibility into deal structure and execution
Beyond headline deal data, the report provides access to underlying contract documents, enabling a detailed understanding of how agreements are constructed in practice.
This includes:
- Rights granted and retained
- Development and commercialization responsibilities
- Financial structures and payment triggers
- Key contractual provisions and protections
This level of transparency is critical to understanding how value, risk, and control are allocated within gynecology partnerships, particularly in areas shaped by distinct clinical pathways and commercial considerations.
Designed for real-world BD and strategy use
The report is widely used to:
- Structure and benchmark live transactions
- Prepare for negotiations with well-defined market context
- Evaluate partnership opportunities and counterparties
- Support internal strategy with robust, defensible data
What's included?
- 157 gynecology collaboration and licensing deals
- Financial terms, including upfronts, milestones, and royalties where disclosed
- Fully searchable deal directory (by company, therapy, and technology)
- Direct access to SEC-filed agreements and source documents
- Analysis of deal trends, key transactions, and active dealmakers
- A trusted, evidence-based reference for gynecology dealmaking
Combining comprehensive deal coverage with contract-level insight, this report provides a trusted, evidence-based reference for how gynecology partnerships are structured, negotiated, and valued.
Key Topics Covered:
Executive Summary
Chapter 1 - Introduction
Chapter 2 - Trends in gynecology dealmaking
2.1. Introduction
2.2. Gynecology partnering over the years
2.3. Gynecology partnering by deal type
2.4. Gynecology partnering by industry sector
2.5. Gynecology partnering by stage of development
2.6. Gynecology partnering by technology type
2.7. Gynecology partnering by therapeutic indication
Chapter 3 - Financial deal terms for gynecology partnering
3.1. Introduction
3.2. Disclosed financials terms for gynecology partnering
3.3. Gynecology partnering headline values
3.4. Gynecology deal upfront payments
3.5. Gynecology deal milestone payments
3.6. Gynecology royalty rates
Chapter 4 - Leading gynecology deals and dealmakers
4.1. Introduction
4.2. Most active in gynecology partnering
4.3. List of most active dealmakers in gynecology
4.4. Top gynecology deals by value
Chapter 5 - Gynecology contract document directory
5.1. Introduction
5.2. Gynecology partnering deals where contract document available
Chapter 6 - Gynecology dealmaking by therapeutic target
6.1. Introduction
6.2. Deals by gynecology therapeutic target
Deal directory
- Deal directory - Gynecology deals by company A-Z
- Deal directory - Gynecology deals by technology type
- Deal type definitions
Companies Featured
- 23andMe
- Aarhus University
- Abbott Laboratories
- Abbvie
- Accord Healthcare
- Acerus
- Ache
- AdaptivEndo
- Advaxis
- Adynxx
- AIMA Laboratories
- AIVF
- Allakos
- Allegheny Technologies
- Altavant Sciences
- Amag Pharmaceuticals
- American Dental Association
- Amring Pharmaceuticals
- AntibioTx
- ApolloBio
- Aptorum Group
- Ascend Therapeutics
- Asieris MediTech
- ASKA Pharmaceuticals
- Aspen Pharmacare Canada
- ASPiRA Labs
- AstraZeneca
- Auransa
- Avion Pharmaceuticals
- Avomeen
- Bayer
- Besins Healthcare
- Bill and Melinda Gates Foundation
- Biofourmis
- BioGen Medical
- BioNano Genomics
- BioPep
- BioSyent Pharma
- BioVaxys
- Bloom Fertility
- BMV Medica
- Brigham and Women's Hospital
- California Cryobank
- Cancer Prevention and Research Institute of Texas
- Celmatix
- Chinese Academy of Sciences
- Chugai Pharmaceutical
- Cicero Diagnostics
- Co-Diagnostics
- Cocrystal Pharma
- Cognizant
- Colorado Center for Reproductive Medicine
- Conceptions Reproductive Associates of Colorado
- Conduit Pharmaceuticals
- ConTipi
- Control Flo Medical
- Coriell Life Sciences
- Cosette Pharmaceuticals
- CR Pharma
- CryoPort
- Dare Bioscience
- Department of Defense
- Dewpoint Therapeutics
- Duke University
- Easton Pharmaceuticals
- Embr Labs
- Emory University
- EndoCeutics
- Enzyvant Science
- Especificos Stendhal
- Eurofins LifeCodexx
- European Board and College of Obstetrics and Gynaecology
- European Wellness Biomedical Group
- Evidation Health
- Evotec
- Evvy
- Exeltis
- Expedeon
- ExSeed
- Ferring Pharmaceuticals
- Flo Health
- Foresee Pharmaceuticals
- Fujifilm Irvine Scientific
- Fuji Pharma
- Gameto
- Gedeon Richter
- Genea Biomedx
- Genetiks
- Genome Medical
- Genomic Prediction
- German Cancer Research Center
- Gilead Sciences
- GOG Foundation
- Good Start Genetics
- Granata Bio
- Guided Therapeutics
- Gynica
- Halt Medical
- Hammock Pharmaceuticals
- Health Decisions
- HealthNet
- Helix
- Helix BioPharma
- Highmark Health
- Hologic
- Hope Medicine
- Hyloris Pharmaceuticals
- IBSA Group
- iGenomix
- Igyxos
- Illumina
- Inception Fertility
- Indegene Lifesystems
- InnerOptic Technology
- Innovative Health Diagnostics
- Inovio Pharmaceuticals
- Inserm Transfert
- INVO Bioscience
- Jiangsu Hansoh Pharmaceutical
- Jiangsu Hengrui Medicine
- Johns Hopkins University
- Karolinska Institute
- KinoPharma
- Knight Therapeutics
- LifeMD
- LinKinVax
- LUCA Science
- Lumir Lab
- Lyfe Medical
- mAbXience
- Massachusetts General Hospital
- Mayne Pharma
- MD Anderson Cancer Center
- MDNA Life Sciences
- Medinova
- Meitheal Pharmaceuticals
- Menarini
- MenoGeniX
- Merck and Co
- Merck KGaA
- Microbix Biosystems
- MicroGenDX
- MilanaPharm
- Millendo Therapeutics
- Millicent Pharma
- Milu Labs
- Mithra Pharmaceuticals
- Monash IVF
- Morphic Therapeutic
- Mundipharma
- MyBiotics Pharma
- Mycovia Pharmaceuticals
- Myovant Sciences
- Nanjing King-friend Biochemical Pharmaceutical
- National Human Genome Research Institute
- National Institute of Child Health and Human Development
- National Institute on Aging
- National Institutes of Health
- Novan
- NuProbe
- NX Prenatal
- ObsEva
- OmniVision Technologies
- OncoNano Medicine
- One Drop
- Organon
- Osel
- Osivax
- Osteolabs
- Ovation
- Oviva Therapeutics
- OvuSense
- Palatin Technologies
- PaxGenBio
- PDS Biotechnology
- Pfizer
- PharmaJet
- Pharmanest
- Phase Genomics
- Photocure ASA
- Pierre Fabre
- Pinnacle Fertility
- PolarisQB
- Predictive Technology Group
- Procare Health
- Psyche Systems
- Purna Pharmaceuticals
- QIAGEN
- Radius Health
- Rebiotix
- ReproCell
- Roivant Sciences
- Royal Philips Electronics
- Scholar Rock
- Searchlight Pharma
- Selexis
- Sema4
- Shandong Yaohua Medical Instrument
- Sharp Corporation
- Shenghuo Medical
- Skive Hospital
- Starpharma
- Statens Serum Institute
- StemCyte
- St George Street Capital
- Strainprint Technologies
- Sumitomo Dainippon Pharma
- Sumitovant Biopharma
- Sun Pharmaceutical
- Syneos Health
- SynteractHCR
- Systems Oncology
- Takeda Pharmaceutical
- Tessa Therapeutics
- Texas A&M University
- Theramex
- TherapeuticsMD
- Thermo Fisher Scientific
- TiumBio
- TMRW Life Sciences
- Transgene
- twoXAR
- Ulisse Biomed
- University of Antwerp
- University of Illinois
- University of Leuven
- University of Oxford
- UpScriptHealth
- Urovant Sciences
- Vaccibody
- Valeo Pharma
- Veritas
- Viatris
- VICHY Laboratoires
- Viramal
- VirtaMed
- Vitro Biopharma
- Woom
- Xbrane Biopharma
- Xisle Pharma Ventures Trust
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/ijwjbr
About ResearchAndMarkets.com
ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.