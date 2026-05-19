Gynecology Collaboration and Licensing Agreements Benchmark Report 2026: Structured Analysis of 157 Deals, Delivering an Evidence-based View of How Partnerships are Designed, Negotiated, and Executed

Dublin, May 19, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Gynecology Collaboration and Licensing Deals 2016-2026" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The definitive benchmark for gynecology dealmaking



Gynecology partnering spans a range of indications within women's health, with deal structures reflecting a combination of innovation, lifecycle management, and specialized commercial strategies.



This report provides a comprehensive and structured analysis of 157 gynecology collaboration and licensing deals, delivering a clear and evidence-based view of how partnerships are designed, negotiated, and executed across the market.



Establish a clear view of market standards

The report enables a precise understanding of how gynecology deals are structured in practice, allowing you to:

Benchmark comparable transactions with confidence

Detailed analysis of upfronts, milestones, and royalty structures across relevant deals

Define realistic market parameters

Clear insight into how deal terms vary by stage, asset type, and partner profile

Support valuation and structuring decisions with evidence

Ground internal discussions in real transaction data rather than assumptions

Understand how leading companies approach dealmaking

Visibility into partner behaviour and recurring deal structures across a specialized and evolving women's health landscape

Full visibility into deal structure and execution

Beyond headline deal data, the report provides access to underlying contract documents, enabling a detailed understanding of how agreements are constructed in practice.



This includes:

Rights granted and retained

Development and commercialization responsibilities

Financial structures and payment triggers

Key contractual provisions and protections

This level of transparency is critical to understanding how value, risk, and control are allocated within gynecology partnerships, particularly in areas shaped by distinct clinical pathways and commercial considerations.



Designed for real-world BD and strategy use

The report is widely used to:

Structure and benchmark live transactions

Prepare for negotiations with well-defined market context

Evaluate partnership opportunities and counterparties

Support internal strategy with robust, defensible data

What's included?

157 gynecology collaboration and licensing deals

Financial terms, including upfronts, milestones, and royalties where disclosed

Fully searchable deal directory (by company, therapy, and technology)

Direct access to SEC-filed agreements and source documents

Analysis of deal trends, key transactions, and active dealmakers

A trusted, evidence-based reference for gynecology dealmaking

Combining comprehensive deal coverage with contract-level insight, this report provides a trusted, evidence-based reference for how gynecology partnerships are structured, negotiated, and valued.



Key Topics Covered:



Executive Summary

Chapter 1 - Introduction

Chapter 2 - Trends in gynecology dealmaking

2.1. Introduction

2.2. Gynecology partnering over the years

2.3. Gynecology partnering by deal type

2.4. Gynecology partnering by industry sector

2.5. Gynecology partnering by stage of development

2.6. Gynecology partnering by technology type

2.7. Gynecology partnering by therapeutic indication

Chapter 3 - Financial deal terms for gynecology partnering

3.1. Introduction

3.2. Disclosed financials terms for gynecology partnering

3.3. Gynecology partnering headline values

3.4. Gynecology deal upfront payments

3.5. Gynecology deal milestone payments

3.6. Gynecology royalty rates

Chapter 4 - Leading gynecology deals and dealmakers

4.1. Introduction

4.2. Most active in gynecology partnering

4.3. List of most active dealmakers in gynecology

4.4. Top gynecology deals by value

Chapter 5 - Gynecology contract document directory

5.1. Introduction

5.2. Gynecology partnering deals where contract document available

Chapter 6 - Gynecology dealmaking by therapeutic target

6.1. Introduction

6.2. Deals by gynecology therapeutic target

Deal directory

Deal directory - Gynecology deals by company A-Z

Deal directory - Gynecology deals by technology type

Deal type definitions

Companies Featured

23andMe

Aarhus University

Abbott Laboratories

Abbvie

Accord Healthcare

Acerus

Ache

AdaptivEndo

Advaxis

Adynxx

AIMA Laboratories

AIVF

Allakos

Allegheny Technologies

Altavant Sciences

Amag Pharmaceuticals

American Dental Association

Amring Pharmaceuticals

AntibioTx

ApolloBio

Aptorum Group

Ascend Therapeutics

Asieris MediTech

ASKA Pharmaceuticals

Aspen Pharmacare Canada

ASPiRA Labs

AstraZeneca

Auransa

Avion Pharmaceuticals

Avomeen

Bayer

Besins Healthcare

Bill and Melinda Gates Foundation

Biofourmis

BioGen Medical

BioNano Genomics

BioPep

BioSyent Pharma

BioVaxys

Bloom Fertility

BMV Medica

Brigham and Women's Hospital

California Cryobank

Cancer Prevention and Research Institute of Texas

Celmatix

Chinese Academy of Sciences

Chugai Pharmaceutical

Cicero Diagnostics

Co-Diagnostics

Cocrystal Pharma

Cognizant

Colorado Center for Reproductive Medicine

Conceptions Reproductive Associates of Colorado

Conduit Pharmaceuticals

ConTipi

Control Flo Medical

Coriell Life Sciences

Cosette Pharmaceuticals

CR Pharma

CryoPort

Dare Bioscience

Department of Defense

Dewpoint Therapeutics

Duke University

Easton Pharmaceuticals

Embr Labs

Emory University

EndoCeutics

Enzyvant Science

Especificos Stendhal

Eurofins LifeCodexx

European Board and College of Obstetrics and Gynaecology

European Wellness Biomedical Group

Evidation Health

Evotec

Evvy

Exeltis

Expedeon

ExSeed

Ferring Pharmaceuticals

Flo Health

Foresee Pharmaceuticals

Fujifilm Irvine Scientific

Fuji Pharma

Gameto

Gedeon Richter

Genea Biomedx

Genetiks

Genome Medical

Genomic Prediction

German Cancer Research Center

Gilead Sciences

GOG Foundation

Good Start Genetics

Granata Bio

Guided Therapeutics

Gynica

Halt Medical

Hammock Pharmaceuticals

Health Decisions

HealthNet

Helix

Helix BioPharma

Highmark Health

Hologic

Hope Medicine

Hyloris Pharmaceuticals

IBSA Group

iGenomix

Igyxos

Illumina

Inception Fertility

Indegene Lifesystems

InnerOptic Technology

Innovative Health Diagnostics

Inovio Pharmaceuticals

Inserm Transfert

INVO Bioscience

Jiangsu Hansoh Pharmaceutical

Jiangsu Hengrui Medicine

Johns Hopkins University

Karolinska Institute

KinoPharma

Knight Therapeutics

LifeMD

LinKinVax

LUCA Science

Lumir Lab

Lyfe Medical

mAbXience

Massachusetts General Hospital

Mayne Pharma

MD Anderson Cancer Center

MDNA Life Sciences

Medinova

Meitheal Pharmaceuticals

Menarini

MenoGeniX

Merck and Co

Merck KGaA

Microbix Biosystems

MicroGenDX

MilanaPharm

Millendo Therapeutics

Millicent Pharma

Milu Labs

Mithra Pharmaceuticals

Monash IVF

Morphic Therapeutic

Mundipharma

MyBiotics Pharma

Mycovia Pharmaceuticals

Myovant Sciences

Nanjing King-friend Biochemical Pharmaceutical

National Human Genome Research Institute

National Institute of Child Health and Human Development

National Institute on Aging

National Institutes of Health

Novan

NuProbe

NX Prenatal

ObsEva

OmniVision Technologies

OncoNano Medicine

One Drop

Organon

Osel

Osivax

Osteolabs

Ovation

Oviva Therapeutics

OvuSense

Palatin Technologies

PaxGenBio

PDS Biotechnology

Pfizer

PharmaJet

Pharmanest

Phase Genomics

Photocure ASA

Pierre Fabre

Pinnacle Fertility

PolarisQB

Predictive Technology Group

Procare Health

Psyche Systems

Purna Pharmaceuticals

QIAGEN

Radius Health

Rebiotix

ReproCell

Roivant Sciences

Royal Philips Electronics

Scholar Rock

Searchlight Pharma

Selexis

Sema4

Shandong Yaohua Medical Instrument

Sharp Corporation

Shenghuo Medical

Skive Hospital

Starpharma

Statens Serum Institute

StemCyte

St George Street Capital

Strainprint Technologies

Sumitomo Dainippon Pharma

Sumitovant Biopharma

Sun Pharmaceutical

Syneos Health

SynteractHCR

Systems Oncology

Takeda Pharmaceutical

Tessa Therapeutics

Texas A&M University

Theramex

TherapeuticsMD

Thermo Fisher Scientific

TiumBio

TMRW Life Sciences

Transgene

twoXAR

Ulisse Biomed

University of Antwerp

University of Illinois

University of Leuven

University of Oxford

UpScriptHealth

Urovant Sciences

Vaccibody

Valeo Pharma

Veritas

Viatris

VICHY Laboratoires

Viramal

VirtaMed

Vitro Biopharma

Woom

Xbrane Biopharma

Xisle Pharma Ventures Trust

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/ijwjbr

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