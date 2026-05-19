Soap Noodles Market 2031: USD 4.02 Billion by 2031 with Asia-Pacific Holding 66%+ Shares in 2025, Mordor Intelligence Reports

Hyderabad, India, May 19, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to Mordor Intelligence, the global soap noodles market is expected to expand from USD 3 billion in 2026 to USD 4.02 billion by 2031, registering a CAGR of 6.02% during forecast period.

Rising demand for plant-based personal care products and premium soap bars is supporting market expansion. At the same time, tighter sustainability regulations and Indonesia’s B60 biodiesel policy have reduced palm-based feedstock availability, pushing soap noodle prices above USD 900 per ton. Manufacturers in India, Indonesia, and Malaysia are increasing production capacity and adopting traceability technologies to strengthen supply chains and manage raw material volatility.

Soap Noodles Market Emerging Trends and Insights:

Rising Oleochemical Production Across Asia-Pacific

Southeast Asia continues to strengthen its position as a major oleochemical production hub, supported by capacity additions and expansion projects from leading manufacturers. Investments across Indonesia, Malaysia, and India are improving regional production capabilities and increasing focus on renewable operations. However, biofuel initiatives in Indonesia are tightening the supply of palm-based raw materials, creating pressure on independent processors while benefiting vertically integrated companies with stronger control over sourcing and downstream operations.

Himanshu Vasisht , Senior Research Manager , Mordor Intelligence says, “Assessment of the soap noodles market requires careful evaluation of supply dynamics, raw material linkages, and regional demand patterns; Mordor Intelligence applies a consistent research framework grounded in validated sources and structured analysis, helping decision-makers compare findings with greater confidence than reports built on limited or less transparent inputs.”

Growing Demand for Premium Bar Soaps

Consumer interest in premium and naturally formulated bar soaps is increasing, especially products featuring clean labels, botanical ingredients, and artisanal appeal. Brands offering vegan, herbal, and glycerine-rich soaps are gaining traction in both developed and emerging markets. This shift is encouraging manufacturers to introduce high-purity soap noodles with certified sustainable sourcing to support premium product positioning and brand value.

Traceability Becoming a Competitive Advantage

Stricter sustainability regulations in Europe are pushing the industry toward advanced traceability systems for palm-derived ingredients. Blockchain-based platforms and digital verification tools are helping suppliers improve transparency and supply reliability across the value chain. Companies with certified sourcing networks are increasingly preferred by global buyers seeking compliance-ready and low-risk supply partnerships.

Explore In-Depth Insights and Regional Perspectives, Including Localized Editions in the Japan Market: https://www.mordorintelligence.com/ja/industry-reports/soap-noodles-market?utm_source=globenewswire

Soap Noodles Industry Segments:

By Type

Vegetable-Oil-based

Tallow-based

Blended (Veg + Tallow)

Specialty (Syndet/Translucent)

By Production Process

Saponification Route

Fatty-Acid Route

Neutralisation Route

By Application

Personal Hygiene Soap

Laundry Soap

Multi-purpose Soap

Industrial Use

Specialty/Hand-crafted

By End-User Industry

Household

Commercial

Industrial

By Distribution Channel

Direct/Bulk Contracts

Distributors and Traders

Online Platforms

By Geography

Asia-Pacific

North America

Europe



South America

Middle East & Africa

For a full breakdown of market size, segmentation data, and competitive intelligence, access the details of the Mordor Intelligence report: https://www.mordorintelligence.com/industry-reports/soap-noodles-market?utm_source=globenewswire

Soap Noodles Market Share by Region

Asia-Pacific continues to lead the soap noodles industry, supported by expanding oleochemical production and strong consumer preference for bar soaps. Investments across countries such as Indonesia, Malaysia, and India are improving manufacturing capabilities and strengthening local value chains. However, climate-related disruptions affecting palm production continue to create supply uncertainty and price fluctuations in the region.

North America and Europe are witnessing rising demand for premium and sustainably sourced soap products. Consumers are increasingly choosing certified, palm-free, and environmentally friendly alternatives, encouraging manufacturers to shift toward regional sourcing and diversified raw materials.

Meanwhile, South America, the Middle East, and Africa remain largely driven by affordable laundry soap demand. At the same time, growing urban populations are gradually showing interest in vegan and halal-certified personal care products. Currency volatility and higher import costs are also pushing manufacturers to adjust formulations and manage production expenses more carefully.

Soap Noodles Companies:

3F Industries LTD

Alghanim Industries & Yusuf A. Alghanim & Sons

EVYAP

Godrej Consumer Products

Godrej Industries Group

IOI Oleochemicals

Jocil Limited

KLK OLEO

Musim Mas Group

Papoutsanis SA

PCIPL

Permata Group







PT Kripa Jaya Sentosa

PT. Oleochem & Soap Industri

Stephenson

Wilmar International Ltd.

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