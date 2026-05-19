Social Commerce Market Size to Hit USD 24,800 Billion by 2035, Owing to Rapid Integration of Shopping Features Across Social Media Platforms | Report by SNS Insider

Austin, May 19, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Social Commerce Market was valued at USD 1,615 Billion in 2025 and is expected to reach USD 24,800 Billion by 2035, growing at a CAGR of 31.4% during the forecast period of 2026-2035.

Growth of the market can be attributed to the fast adoption of these platforms by consumers using platforms, such as TikTok, Instagram, Facebook, Pinterest, and YouTube among others. Influence of creators, live shopping, short video commerce, and peer-to-peer reviews are influencing the process by which consumers learn about products, evaluate them, and finally buy them from their favorite platforms.

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The U.S. social commerce market is projected to grow from USD 485 Billion in 2025 to USD 6,920 Billion by 2035, at a CAGR of 30.2%.

The U.S. is still among the leading social commerce players globally due to advanced digital infrastructure, a highly penetrated social media audience, and active participation in the phenomenon by Gen Z and millennials. Social commerce apps like Instagram, TikTok, Pinterest, Facebook, and YouTube are becoming increasingly popular in integrating features that allow customers to make a purchase on social media platforms.

Rising Influence of Mobile Commerce and Creator-Led Shopping Experiences Globally

Social Commerce Market can be said to be influenced majorly by the combination of the trends of mobile commerce, social media engagement and product discovery by influencers. It is common knowledge that consumers are increasingly using social media platforms for purposes of entertainment, communication as well as discovering new products and making purchases directly from social media platforms. The recent explosion of the creator economy has seen influencers emerge strongly as channels of commerce through the use of affiliate marketing, live selling, and collaboration on sponsored posts. Besides, the integration of in-app payments systems, personalization software and mobile shopping experience is drastically cutting down on purchase friction.

Segmentation Analysis:

By Business Model

B2C occupied the lion’s share of social commerce market with around 55% market share due to huge investments made by brands in integrating their shopping options through platforms, such as Instagram Shops, TikTok Shop, and Pinterest Shopping. C2C segment is expected to be the fastest-growing one with 33.46% CAGR because of growing interest in P2P selling, resale business models, and sustainable consumer behavior especially among the young generation.

By Product Type

Apparel dominated social commerce market in 2025 due to its highly visual nature, trends that dictate consumer behavior, and influencer-promoted products. Personal & Beauty Care segment will record the highest CAGR of 33.7% due to greater awareness among consumers regarding skincare benefits globally.

By Sales Channel

Video Commerce (live video shopping and pre-recorded shopping videos) accounted for approximately 42% market share of social commerce due to high engagement rates, product demonstrations in real time, and convenient in-app purchases. The fastest-growing sales channel is expected to be Social Reselling as more people participate in P2P networks where resellers dominate the business model.

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Regional Insights:

The Asia Pacific takes the lead as far as the world's social commerce market is concerned with China taking the lead as compared to others in this region with WeChat, Taobao, Pinduoduo, and Douyin (TikTok China) platforms forming a part of this ecosystem which facilitates the transactional activities of most of the social commerce globally. It is the social commerce market in India with its rapid growth attributed to the presence of Meesho reseller marketplace, Instagram shopping, and commerce via WhatsApp which makes for the most promising emerging market worldwide.

North America is regarded to be one of the most advanced social commerce markets owing to the active use of platforms such as Meta Platforms (Instagram and Facebook), TikTok Shop, Amazon, and Pinterest among others facilitating integration of social commerce in the social media environment. Among the countries present in North America, the U.S. leads as it spends significantly on digital advertising, takes part in creator economy, and researches products on social media.

Key Companies:

Meta Platforms Inc.

Alphabet Inc.

ByteDance Ltd.

Pinterest Inc.

Snap Inc.

Alibaba Group Holding Ltd.

JD.com Inc.

Pinduoduo Inc.

WeChat

Shopify Inc.

Amazon.com Inc.

Poshmark Inc.

Etsy Inc.

Depop Ltd.

Meesho Inc.

Taobao

Xiaohongshu

Klarna Bank AB

Affirm Holdings Inc.

Whatnot Inc.

Recent Developments:

In 2026, TikTok Shop announced expansion into 15 additional European markets supported by localized fulfillment infrastructure and partnerships with third-party logistics providers to enhance delivery capabilities across the region.

In 2025, Meta launched AI-powered shopping recommendation systems across Facebook and Instagram to improve product discovery, personalization, and social commerce conversion rates based on user engagement patterns and purchase intent signals.

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Exclusive Sections of the Report (The USPs):

Live Stream & Video Commerce Analysis – helps you understand the rapid growth of live shopping, short-form shoppable videos, and interactive video commerce formats across global social media platforms.

– helps you understand the rapid growth of live shopping, short-form shoppable videos, and interactive video commerce formats across global social media platforms. Creator Economy & Influencer Commerce Insights – helps you evaluate how influencers, affiliate marketing, and creator-driven product promotions are reshaping digital commerce strategies worldwide.

– helps you evaluate how influencers, affiliate marketing, and creator-driven product promotions are reshaping digital commerce strategies worldwide. AI-Powered Social Shopping Personalization Tracker – helps you identify the role of AI recommendation engines, behavioral analytics, and personalized shopping feeds in improving conversion rates and customer engagement.

– helps you identify the role of AI recommendation engines, behavioral analytics, and personalized shopping feeds in improving conversion rates and customer engagement. Peer-To-Peer & Resale Commerce Analysis – helps you uncover growth opportunities in secondhand fashion, reseller ecosystems, and sustainability-driven social commerce platforms globally.

– helps you uncover growth opportunities in secondhand fashion, reseller ecosystems, and sustainability-driven social commerce platforms globally. Mobile-First Social Commerce Infrastructure Insights – helps you assess the impact of integrated payment systems, in-app checkout capabilities, and mobile shopping behavior on social commerce expansion.

– helps you assess the impact of integrated payment systems, in-app checkout capabilities, and mobile shopping behavior on social commerce expansion. Regional Platform Adoption & Digital Consumer Behavior Insights – helps you analyze regional trends in platform usage, live commerce adoption, creator economy growth, and social shopping engagement across key global markets.

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