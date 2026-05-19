Genitourinary Collaboration and Licensing Agreements Benchmark Report 2026: Access to Structured Analysis of 316 Deals Across Development Pathways, Therapeutic Approaches, and Commercial Strategies

Dublin, May 19, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Genitourinary Collaboration and Licensing Deals 2016-2026" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The definitive benchmark for genitourinary dealmaking
Genitourinary partnering spans a range of oncology and non-oncology indications, with deal structures reflecting the diversity of development pathways, therapeutic approaches, and commercial strategies across the space.
This report provides a comprehensive and structured analysis of 316 genitourinary collaboration and licensing deals, delivering a clear and evidence-based view of how partnerships are designed, negotiated, and executed across the market.
The report enables a precise understanding of how genitourinary deals are structured in practice, allowing you to:
- Benchmark comparable transactions with confidence
- Detailed analysis of upfronts, milestones, and royalty structures across relevant deals
- Define realistic market parameters
- Clear insight into how deal terms vary by stage, asset type, and partner profile
- Support valuation and structuring decisions with evidence
- Ground internal discussions in real transaction data rather than assumptions
- Understand how leading companies approach dealmaking
- Visibility into partner behaviour and recurring deal structures across a diverse therapeutic and commercial landscape
- Full visibility into deal structure and execution
Beyond headline deal data, the report provides access to underlying contract documents, enabling a detailed understanding of how agreements are constructed in practice.
This includes:
- Rights granted and retained
- Development and commercialization responsibilities
- Financial structures and payment triggers
- Key contractual provisions and protections
This level of transparency is critical to understanding how value, risk, and control are allocated within genitourinary partnerships, particularly across indications with differing clinical and commercial dynamics.
Designed for real-world BD and strategy use
The report is widely used to:
- Structure and benchmark live transactions
- Prepare for negotiations with well-defined market context
- Evaluate partnership opportunities and counterparties
- Support internal strategy with robust, defensible data
What's included?
- 316 genitourinary collaboration and licensing deals
- Financial terms, including upfronts, milestones, and royalties where disclosed
- Fully searchable deal directory (by company, therapy, and technology)
- Direct access to SEC-filed agreements and source documents
- Analysis of deal trends, key transactions, and active dealmakers
- A trusted, evidence-based reference for genitourinary dealmaking
Combining comprehensive deal coverage with contract-level insight, this report provides a trusted, evidence-based reference for how genitourinary partnerships are structured, negotiated, and valued.
Key Topics Covered:
Executive Summary
Chapter 1 - Introduction
Chapter 2 - Trends in genitourinary dealmaking
2.1. Introduction
2.2. Genitourinary partnering over the years
2.3. Genitourinary partnering by deal type
2.4. Genitourinary partnering by industry sector
2.5. Genitourinary partnering by stage of development
2.6. Genitourinary partnering by technology type
2.7. Genitourinary partnering by therapeutic indication
Chapter 3 - Financial deal terms for genitourinary partnering
3.1. Introduction
3.2. Disclosed financials terms for genitourinary partnering
3.3. Genitourinary partnering headline values
3.4. Genitourinary deal upfront payments
3.5. Genitourinary deal milestone payments
3.6. Genitourinary royalty rates
Chapter 4 - Leading genitourinary deals and dealmakers
4.1. Introduction
4.2. Most active in genitourinary partnering
4.3. List of most active dealmakers in genitourinary
4.4. Top genitourinary deals by value
Chapter 5 - Genitourinary contract document directory
5.1. Introduction
5.2. Genitourinary partnering deals where contract document available
Chapter 6 - Genitourinary dealmaking by therapeutic target
6.1. Introduction
6.2. Deals by genitourinary therapeutic target
Deal directory
- Deal directory - Genitourinary deals by company A-Z
- Deal directory - Genitourinary deals by technology type
- Deal type definitions
Companies Featured
- 20/20 BioLabs
- Abbott Laboratories
- Abbvie
- Acer Therapeutics
- Acerus
- Acurx Pharmaceuticals
- AdaptivEndo
- Advanz Pharma
- Akcea Therapeutics
- Akebia Therapeutics
- Alberta Health Services
- Albert Einstein College of Medicine
- Alexion Pharmaceuticals
- Algernon Pharmaceuticals
- Alio Medical
- AliveCor
- Alivio Therapeutics
- Allecra Therapeutics
- Allergan
- Alloy Therapeutics
- Alnylam Pharmaceuticals
- Altasciences
- Altavant Sciences
- AM-Pharma
- Anthem
- Apellis Pharmaceuticals
- Aquestive Therapeutics
- Aquinox Pharmaceuticals
- Arch Biopartners
- Ardelyx
- Arena Pharmaceuticals
- Arrevus
- Ascend Clinical
- ASC Therapeutics
- Asieris Pharmaceuticals
- ASKA Pharmaceuticals
- Aspect Biosystems
- Assistance Publique-Hopitaux de Paris
- Astek Diagnostics
- Astellas Pharma
- AstraZeneca
- Astute Medical
- Aurinia Pharmaceuticals
- AWAK Technologies
- Ayogo Health
- Aziyo Biologics
- Baxter International
- Bayer
- Baylor Health Care System
- Beacon Discovery
- Beckman Coulter
- Beijing Mabworks Biotech
- BenevolentAI
- Beth Israel Deaconess Medical Center
- Biim Ultrasound
- Bio-Techne
- BIOASTER
- Biocoat
- Biomedical Advanced Research and Development Authority
- bioMerieux
- Bioqube Ventures
- Boehringer Ingelheim
- Bridge Medicines
- Brigham and Women's Hospital
- BrightInsight
- Bristol-Myers Squibb
- Cara Therapeutics
- CARB-X
- Cardio Renal Society of America
- CareDx
- CB2 Therapeutics
- CELLINK
- Centogene
- ChemoCentryx
- China Medical System
- Chinook Therapeutics
- Cigna Healthcare
- CJ Corp
- Cleveland Clinic
- Climb Bio
- Clinical Consultants International
- Clinical Laserthermia Systems (CLS)
- CloudCath
- Cogentix Medical
- Columbia University
- Cook Biotech
- Corino Therapeutics
- Danish Innovation Fund
- Datavant
- DaVita
- Debiopharm
- Defense Threat Reduction Agency
- DemeTECH
- Department of Veterans Affairs
- Dialco Medical
- Dicerna Pharmaceuticals
- DILIsym Services
- Dimerix Biosciences
- Diurnal
- Drexel University
- Duchesnay
- Ecole Polytechnique Federale de Lausanne
- eGenesis
- EirGen Pharma
- Eledon Pharmaceuticals
- Elexopharm
- Eliaz Therapeutics
- Eli Lilly
- Enable Injections
- Eversana
- Evestra
- Evotec
- Exagen Diagnostics
- ExCEEd Orphan
- Ferring Pharmaceuticals
- Fimbrion Therapeutics
- FirstString Research
- Flagship Pioneering
- Forendo Pharma
- Fortress Biotech
- Fosun Pharmaceutical
- Foundation for International Urogynecological Assistance
- Frazier Healthcare Ventures
- Frenova Renal Research
- Fresenius
- Fresenius Kabi Pharmaceuticals
- Fresenius Medical Care
- Fuji Yakuhin
- Fundacion Progreso y Salud
- Genexo
- George Clinical
- Gilead Sciences
- Goldfinch Bio
- Great Bay Bio
- GSK
- Guangzhou Boji Medical Biotechnological
- Hangzhou Zhongmei Huadong Pharmaceutical
- Harvard Stem Cell Institute
- Henlius Biotech
- HHS Technology Group
- HIBio
- Horizon Therapeutics
- Humana
- HydroCision
- Hyloris Pharmaceuticals
- Ibidi
- Icahn School of Medicine at Mount Sinai
- Ideal Medical Solutions
- IGAN Biosciences
- IntelGenx
- Intelligent Scopes
- IntrinsiQ
- Inventia Healthcare
- Invitae
- InVivo
- Ion Channel Innovations
- Ionis Pharmaceuticals
- Itochu
- Jana Care
- Janssen Pharmaceuticals
- Janssen Research & Development
- Keryx Biopharmaceuticals
- Key Technologies
- Kezar Life Sciences
- Kumamoto University
- Kyorin Pharmaceutical
- Kyowa Hakko Kirin
- Kyowa Hakko Kogyo
- Laborie Medical Technologies
- Lavasta Pharma
- Leiden University
- Lifeline Vascular Care
- LifeStrands Genomics
- Maze Therapeutics
- Medeologix
- MediBeacon
- Medical University South Carolina
- Medice Arzneimittel Putter
- MedImmune
- Medinova
- Medipal Holdings
- Medison Pharma
- Medline Industries
- Melinta Therapeutics
- Memorial Sloan Kettering Cancer Center
- Menarini
- Merck Animal Health
- Merck Sharpe & Dohme
- Merz
- Mesh Bio
- Mount Sinai Health System
- MultiOmic Health
- Murdoch Childrens Research Institute
- Myovant Sciences
- Nanostics Precision Health
- NanoVibronix
- Nantes University
- Nashville Biosciences
- National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases
- National Institute of Diabetes and Digestive and Kidney Diseases
- National Institutes of Health
- National Institutes of Health Clinical Center
- National Kidney Foundation
- National Research Council Canada
- NCPC GeneTech
- Neokidney
- Novo Nordisk
- Numares
- Oklahoma Medical Research Foundation
- OmniVision Technologies
- One Biosciences
- Onegevity
- OpGen
- OPKO Health
- Organovo
- OrsoBio
- OSE Immunotherapeutics
- Ospedale San Raffaele
- Otsuka
- Outpost Medicine
- Outset Medical
- Poiesis Medical
- PPD
- Precision Image Analysis
- Procept BioRobotics
- Promepla
- Promethera Biosciences
- Prometic Life Sciences
- Protalix BioTherapeutics
- Proteomics International
- Purdue Pharma
- PureTech Health
- PX Therapeutics
- Pythagoras Medical
- Q32 Bio
- Quebec Urological Association Foundation
- Quimica Europea
- Quotient Therapeutics
- Rambam Medical Center
- RenalytixAI
- Resverlogix
- ReviR Therapeutics
- Roche
- Roche Diagnostics
- Rockwell Medical
- ROi (Resource Optimization & Innovation)
- Roivant Sciences
- ROKIT Healthcare
- Royal Children's Hospital
- Samsung Bioepis
- SandboxAQ
- Sanguina
- Saniona
- SanReno Therapeutics
- Sarfez Pharmaceuticals
- Satellite Healthcare
- Scanwell Health
- Scohia Pharma
- Scynexis
- Secarna Pharmaceuticals
- Selecta Biosciences
- Selexis
- Specialty Renal Products
- Spectrum Pharmaceuticals
- Spero Therapeutics
- Sphingotec
- Spruce Biosciences
- STADA Arzneimittel
- Stanford University
- Sumitomo Dainippon Pharma
- Sumitomo Pharmaceuticals
- Sumitovant Biopharma
- Teijin
- Telara Pharma
- Telix Pharmaceuticals
- Terumo Blood and Cell Technologies
- Tetra Bio-Pharma
- Teva Pharmaceutical Industries
- The Medicines Company
- The United Laboratories
- Thoeris
- Thorne Research
- TONIX Pharmaceuticals
- toSense
- Travere Therapeutics
- Trestle Biotherapeutics
- Tufts Medical Center
- twoXAR
- University of California Berkeley
- University of California San Francisco
- University of Cambridge
- University of Glasgow
- University of Houston
- University of Massachusetts Medical School
- University of Miami
- University of Texas
- University of Texas at El Paso
- University of Toronto
- University of Utah
- University of Western Ontario
- UpScriptHealth
- Ur24Technology
- UroGen Pharma
- Urotronic
- Urovant Sciences
- US Air Force
- US Army Medical Research Institute of Infectious Diseases
- Vanderbilt University
- Vaneltix Pharma
- Varian Medical Systems
- Variant Bio
- VenatoRx
- Vensica Medical
- Ventus Therapeutics
- Verana Health
- Vertex Pharmaceuticals
- Viatris
- Vifor-Fresenius Medical Care Renal Pharma
- Vifor Pharma
- Vinnova
- Xisle Pharma Ventures Trust
- Xortx Therapeutics
- Yeda Research and Development Company
- Yonsei University Severance Hospital
- Zai Lab
- Zhejiang Ausun Pharmaceutical
- Zifo
- Zydus Cadila
- ZyVersa Therapeutics
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/36n3oa
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