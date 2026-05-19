TEKIRDAĞ, Turkey, May 19, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Bodor Türkiye has joined the institutions supporting Veliköy Vocational and Technical Anatolian High School by providing a laser cutting machine to enhance students’ practical training opportunities.





Bridging the Skills Gap: Bodor Laser Türkiye and Local Government Unite to Bring Laser Technology to Vocational Students

Representatives from Bodor Türkiye attended the Vocational Sponsorship Protocol meeting organized by the school administration. The meeting was also attended by Çerkezköy District Governor Mr. Nazmi Günlü and District Director of National Education Mr. Erdal Aslan, highlighting the importance of collaboration between industry and education.

Strengthening Industry–Education Collaboration

As a stakeholder in the new equipment investment process, Bodor Türkiye contributed a laser cutting machine to the school’s workshop. The investment aims to improve hands-on learning opportunities and support the development of a qualified workforce needed by the manufacturing industry.

With the addition of modern laser cutting technology, students will gain direct experience with advanced manufacturing equipment and better understand industrial production processes.

Bringing Students Closer to Real Industrial Standards

As manufacturing shifts toward higher productivity and advanced processing, students increasingly benefit from exposure to technologies used in real production environments. Bodor’s high‑power solutions — spanning 12kW to 60kW — reflect the capabilities widely adopted in modern fabrication, and this initiative aims to help students build practical skills aligned with industry expectations.

"At Bodor Türkiye, we recognize that the future of Turkish, especially Marmara region's robust manufacturing industry relies entirely on a highly skilled workforce," said Ryan, GM of Bodor Laser Türkiye. "By putting our advanced laser technology directly into the hands of these bright students today, we are ensuring that local industries will have the visionary operators and engineers they need tomorrow."

Long-term Commitment to Youth Skills Development

At Bodor Türkiye, we believe in being more than a technology provider. Supporting collaborations that contribute to the future of manufacturing is an important part of our long-term vision.

Initiatives that strengthen vocational education and provide students with access to modern production technologies play a key role in preparing the next generation of skilled professionals.

Bodor Türkiye will continue to support industry–education collaborations that contribute to the technical development of young talents.

About Bodor Laser Türkiye

Established in 2017, Bodor Laser Türkiye brings nearly a decade of expertise in high-power laser cutting. With over 1,500 installations nationwide, our advanced solutions empower Turkey's automotive, machinery, and metal fabrication sectors. To guarantee uninterrupted production, we deliver 24/7 online and on-site support through six strategic service hubs across Bursa, Ankara, Gebze, Konya, Kayseri, and Gaziantep. Bodor remains committed to equipping Turkish industries with world-class, high-end manufacturing technologies.

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/d73533e5-b9ca-4c62-843b-442614ffa4b2