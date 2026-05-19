Immunology Collaboration and Licensing Agreements Benchmark Report 2026: Access to 864 Deals, Delivering a Clear and Evidence-based View of How Partnerships are Designed, Negotiated, and Executed

Dublin, May 19, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Immunology Collaboration and Licensing Deals 2018-2026" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The definitive benchmark for immunology dealmaking



Immunology partnering spans a broad range of mechanisms of action and chronic disease indications, with deal structures reflecting both innovation in targeted therapies and lifecycle management strategies.



This report provides a comprehensive and structured analysis of 864 immunology collaboration and licensing deals, delivering a clear and evidence-based view of how partnerships are designed, negotiated, and executed across the market.



Establish a clear view of market standards

The report enables a precise understanding of how immunology deals are structured in practice, allowing you to:

Benchmark comparable transactions with confidence

Detailed analysis of upfronts, milestones, and royalty structures across relevant deals

Define realistic market parameters

Clear insight into how deal terms vary by stage, asset type, and partner profile

Support valuation and structuring decisions with evidence

Ground internal discussions in real transaction data rather than assumptions

Understand how leading companies approach dealmaking

Visibility into partner behaviour and recurring deal structures across a mechanism-diverse and highly competitive therapeutic landscape

Full visibility into deal structure and execution

Beyond headline deal data, the report provides access to underlying contract documents, enabling a detailed understanding of how agreements are constructed in practice.



This includes:

Rights granted and retained

Development and commercialization responsibilities

Financial structures and payment triggers

Key contractual provisions and protections

This level of transparency is critical to understanding how value, risk, and control are allocated within immunology partnerships, particularly in areas driven by differentiated mechanisms and long-term treatment paradigms.



Designed for real-world BD and strategy use

The report is widely used to:

Structure and benchmark live transactions

Prepare for negotiations with well-defined market context

Evaluate partnership opportunities and counterparties

Support internal strategy with robust, defensible data

What's included?

864 immunology collaboration and licensing deals

Financial terms, including upfronts, milestones, and royalties where disclosed

Fully searchable deal directory (by company, therapy, and technology)

Direct access to SEC-filed agreements and source documents

Analysis of deal trends, key transactions, and active dealmakers

A trusted, evidence-based reference for immunology dealmaking

Combining comprehensive deal coverage with contract-level insight, this report provides a trusted, evidence-based reference for how immunology partnerships are structured, negotiated, and valued.



Key Topics Covered:



Executive Summary

Chapter 1 - Introduction

Chapter 2 - Trends in immunology dealmaking

2.1. Introduction

2.2. Immunology partnering over the years

2.3. Immunology partnering by deal type

2.4. Immunology partnering by industry sector

2.5. Immunology partnering by stage of development

2.6. Immunology partnering by technology type

2.7. Immunology partnering by therapeutic indication

Chapter 3 - Financial deal terms for immunology partnering

3.1. Introduction

3.2. Disclosed financials terms for immunology partnering

3.3. Immunology partnering headline values

3.4. Immunology deal upfront payments

3.5. Immunology deal milestone payments

3.6. Immunology royalty rates

Chapter 4 - Leading immunology deals and dealmakers

4.1. Introduction

4.2. Most active in immunology partnering

4.3. List of most active dealmakers in immunology

4.4. Top immunology deals by value

Chapter 5 - Immunology contract document directory

5.1. Introduction

5.2. Immunology partnering deals where contract document available

Chapter 6 - Immunology dealmaking by therapeutic target

6.1. Introduction

6.2. Deals by immunology therapeutic target

Deal directory

Deal directory - Immunology deals by company A-Z

Deal directory - Immunology deals by technology type

Deal type definitions

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/lqlb45

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