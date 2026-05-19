Immunology Collaboration and Licensing Agreements Benchmark Report 2026: Access to 864 Deals, Delivering a Clear and Evidence-based View of How Partnerships are Designed, Negotiated, and Executed

Dublin, May 19, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Immunology Collaboration and Licensing Deals 2018-2026" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The definitive benchmark for immunology dealmaking
Immunology partnering spans a broad range of mechanisms of action and chronic disease indications, with deal structures reflecting both innovation in targeted therapies and lifecycle management strategies.
This report provides a comprehensive and structured analysis of 864 immunology collaboration and licensing deals, delivering a clear and evidence-based view of how partnerships are designed, negotiated, and executed across the market.
Establish a clear view of market standards
The report enables a precise understanding of how immunology deals are structured in practice, allowing you to:
- Benchmark comparable transactions with confidence
- Detailed analysis of upfronts, milestones, and royalty structures across relevant deals
- Define realistic market parameters
- Clear insight into how deal terms vary by stage, asset type, and partner profile
- Support valuation and structuring decisions with evidence
- Ground internal discussions in real transaction data rather than assumptions
- Understand how leading companies approach dealmaking
- Visibility into partner behaviour and recurring deal structures across a mechanism-diverse and highly competitive therapeutic landscape
- Full visibility into deal structure and execution
Beyond headline deal data, the report provides access to underlying contract documents, enabling a detailed understanding of how agreements are constructed in practice.
This includes:
- Rights granted and retained
- Development and commercialization responsibilities
- Financial structures and payment triggers
- Key contractual provisions and protections
This level of transparency is critical to understanding how value, risk, and control are allocated within immunology partnerships, particularly in areas driven by differentiated mechanisms and long-term treatment paradigms.
Designed for real-world BD and strategy use
The report is widely used to:
- Structure and benchmark live transactions
- Prepare for negotiations with well-defined market context
- Evaluate partnership opportunities and counterparties
- Support internal strategy with robust, defensible data
What's included?
- 864 immunology collaboration and licensing deals
- Financial terms, including upfronts, milestones, and royalties where disclosed
- Fully searchable deal directory (by company, therapy, and technology)
- Direct access to SEC-filed agreements and source documents
- Analysis of deal trends, key transactions, and active dealmakers
- A trusted, evidence-based reference for immunology dealmaking
Combining comprehensive deal coverage with contract-level insight, this report provides a trusted, evidence-based reference for how immunology partnerships are structured, negotiated, and valued.
Key Topics Covered:
Executive Summary
Chapter 1 - Introduction
Chapter 2 - Trends in immunology dealmaking
2.1. Introduction
2.2. Immunology partnering over the years
2.3. Immunology partnering by deal type
2.4. Immunology partnering by industry sector
2.5. Immunology partnering by stage of development
2.6. Immunology partnering by technology type
2.7. Immunology partnering by therapeutic indication
Chapter 3 - Financial deal terms for immunology partnering
3.1. Introduction
3.2. Disclosed financials terms for immunology partnering
3.3. Immunology partnering headline values
3.4. Immunology deal upfront payments
3.5. Immunology deal milestone payments
3.6. Immunology royalty rates
Chapter 4 - Leading immunology deals and dealmakers
4.1. Introduction
4.2. Most active in immunology partnering
4.3. List of most active dealmakers in immunology
4.4. Top immunology deals by value
Chapter 5 - Immunology contract document directory
5.1. Introduction
5.2. Immunology partnering deals where contract document available
Chapter 6 - Immunology dealmaking by therapeutic target
6.1. Introduction
6.2. Deals by immunology therapeutic target
Deal directory
- Deal directory - Immunology deals by company A-Z
- Deal directory - Immunology deals by technology type
- Deal type definitions
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/lqlb45
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