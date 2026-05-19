Point Launches Third-Party Origination Channel for Brokers; Hires Samuel Bjelac as Head of Wholesale

Palo Alto, Calif., May 19, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Point , the leading home equity investment platform, today announced the launch of its third-party origination channel, to be headed by industry leader Samuel Bjelac. Mortgage professionals will now be able to broker Point’s Home Equity Investment (HEI), giving customers more options to access their home equity.

Bjelac brings more than two decades of mortgage industry experience, with a track record of building and scaling high-growth lending channels across wholesale, correspondent, and NonQM markets. He has held senior roles at Carrington Mortgage Services, Sprout Mortgage, CoreVest Finance, and Flagstar Bank, and most recently served as SVP of National Sales and TPO at Foundation Mortgage Corporation.

Since its founding in 2015, Point has funded more than $2.5 billion in HEIs and supported more than 25,000 homeowners. This new origination channel will allow Point to work directly with established broker networks, giving more homeowners the option of accessing their equity without a monthly payment.

“Launching a third-party origination channel is a natural extension of Point’s vision to make homeownership more valuable and accessible,” said Eddie Lim, co-founder and CEO of Point. “Samuel’s record of developing scalable sales organizations, opening new distribution channels, and accelerating adoption will ultimately make it possible for Point to help more homeowners access their equity when they need it most."

“Point is at the forefront of rethinking home equity, and this product is a pivotal step forward," Bjelac said. “I came to Point to help scale a better way for homeowners to access their equity, one that doesn’t rely on traditional debt. Launching this product into the third-party origination market allows us to deliver that solution to more homeowners through trusted broker partners.”

For more information, visit Point.com .