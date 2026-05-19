XRP News: SurgeXRP Launches 60-Day XRPL Real Estate Tokenization Presale With Planned XRPL DEX Expansion





GEORGE TOWN, Cayman Islands, May 19, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- SurgeXRP , a blockchain-based real-world asset platform focused on tokenized real estate infrastructure on the XRP Ledger, has announced the launch of its 60-day $SGP token presale as the project prepares for planned expansion across XRPL-native decentralized finance infrastructure.

The announcement comes as interest in real-world asset (RWA) tokenization continues to grow across the digital asset sector, with blockchain developers increasingly exploring tokenized representations of traditional asset classes including real estate.

SurgeXRP is being developed as a platform designed to support blockchain-based participation in income-generating real estate assets through infrastructure connected to the XRP Ledger.

According to the project, the platform is intended to utilize XRPL technology to support digital property representation, fractional ownership participation, transparent on-chain transaction records and rental-income distribution mechanisms integrated with XRPL financial infrastructure, including planned compatibility with RLUSD-related payment flows.

The SurgeXRP ecosystem is powered by the SGP token, which is expected to function as the platform’s native utility asset.

The company stated that the SGP token is intended to support ecosystem participation, governance functionality, staking-related participation mechanisms and access to future platform offerings.

The $SGP presale is currently active and will remain open for 60 days, according to the project team.

SurgeXRP stated that the presale has been structured using a market-driven valuation model rather than a fixed token price. Under the announced structure, the final valuation will be determined by the total amount of XRP contributed during the presale period.

According to the project, the SGP token has a fixed maximum supply of 200,000,000 tokens, with 50% allocated to presale participants. The company also stated that no additional token minting is planned.

Following completion of the presale, the project stated that it expects the token to pursue trading availability on XRPL-native decentralized exchanges including Magnetic DEX and XPMarket.

The company said the platform is being developed to address traditional barriers associated with real estate participation, including high capital requirements, geographic limitations and liquidity constraints.

About SurgeXRP

SurgeXRP is a blockchain-based real-world asset platform focused on tokenized real estate infrastructure built on the XRP Ledger. The platform is designed to support digitally native participation in income-generating real estate assets through blockchain-based infrastructure.

For more information:

Website: https://surgexrp.com

Whitepaper: https://docs.surgexrp.com

Telegram: https://t.me/surgexrpdotcom

X: https://x.com/surgexrpdotcom

Media Contact: Artem

Email: support@surgexrp.com

Disclaimer: This content is provided by sponsor. The statements, views, and opinions expressed in this content are solely those of the content provider and do not necessarily reflect the views of this media platform or its publisher. We do not endorse, verify, or guarantee the accuracy, completeness, or reliability of any information presented. We do not guarantee any claims, statements, or promises made in this article. This content is for informational purposes only and should not be considered financial, investment, or trading advice. Investing in crypto and mining-related opportunities involves significant risks, including the potential loss of capital. It is possible to lose all your capital. These products may not be suitable for everyone, and you should ensure that you understand the risks involved. Seek independent advice if necessary. Speculate only with funds that you can afford to lose. Readers are strongly encouraged to conduct their own research and consult with a qualified financial advisor before making any investment decisions. However, due to the inherently speculative nature of the blockchain sector—including cryptocurrency, NFTs, and mining—complete accuracy cannot always be guaranteed. Neither the media platform nor the publisher shall be held responsible for any fraudulent activities, misrepresentations, or financial losses arising from the content of this press release. In the event of any legal claims or charges against this article, we accept no liability or responsibility. Globenewswire does not endorse any content on this page.

Legal Disclaimer: This media platform provides the content of this article on an "as-is" basis, without any warranties or representations of any kind, express or implied. We assume no responsibility for any inaccuracies, errors, or omissions. We do not assume any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information presented herein. Any concerns, complaints, or copyright issues related to this article should be directed to the content provider mentioned above.

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/d0552094-e25a-4d2d-8844-d3ee6728bfc4