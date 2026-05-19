Australia's Oil Refining Industry 2026: Insights Into Companies, Capacities and Market Shares

Dublin, May 19, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Oil Refining Industry in Australia 2026" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The comprehensive report on Australia's crude oil refining industry serves as an invaluable resource for detailed insights into existing and planned (new build) refineries.

It provides extensive information on refinery capacities, the production and consumption of refined petroleum products, and the refining complexity factor, comparing Australia with peer countries in the region. Additionally, the report offers an in-depth analysis of major players in Australia's refining sector and highlights the latest industry news and deals.

Report Scope

Explore the outlook of Australia's oil refining industry beyond 2026.

Gain access to forecasts for production and consumption of refined products alongside major refining companies and operators.

Analyze historic and forecasted refining capacities, including secondary unit capacities extending beyond 2026.

Understand key opportunities and challenges in the Australian refinery market.

Benchmark with five peer group countries on the Nelson Complexity Factor.

Dive into the market structure of the Australian refining industry, covering companies, capacities, and market shares.

Obtain details of planned refineries, including capacity, equity structure, operator company, expected commissioning date, and project cost.

Study refined petroleum products production and demand beyond 2026.

Access detailed refinery-level information, such as installation capacities, future expansions, and operator details.

Review company profiles of major refining companies, complete with SWOT analyses.

Stay informed with the latest mergers, acquisitions, contract announcements, and all pertinent industry news and deals analysis.

Reasons to Purchase

Make strategic business decisions with thorough analysis based on historical and forecasted data on refineries, countries, and companies.

Identify investment opportunities in upcoming refineries, capacity expansions, and asset investments.

Evaluate the pros and cons of investing in Australia's refinery market compared to peer countries.

Fortify your strategy formulation with key data to maximize return on investments.

Discover potential investment avenues across the global refinery value chain.

Evaluate upcoming refineries with access to detailed asset-level information.

Stay competitive by understanding the business strategies of rival companies.

Empower financial decisions using up-to-date news and deals information.

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/9k0n92

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.