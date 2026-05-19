Respiratory Collaboration and Licensing Agreements Benchmark Report 2026: Structured Analysis of 455 Deals and How Partnerships are Designed, Negotiated, and Executed

Dublin, May 19, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Respiratory Collaboration and Licensing Deals 2016-2026" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The definitive benchmark for respiratory dealmaking



Respiratory partnering spans a range of acute and chronic conditions, with deal structures reflecting established treatment paradigms alongside ongoing innovation in biologics, inhaled therapies, and targeted approaches.



This report provides a comprehensive and structured analysis of 455 respiratory collaboration and licensing deals, delivering a clear and evidence-based view of how partnerships are designed, negotiated, and executed across the market.



Establish a clear view of market standards

The report enables a precise understanding of how respiratory deals are structured in practice, allowing you to:

Benchmark comparable transactions with confidence

Detailed analysis of upfronts, milestones, and royalty structures across relevant deals

Define realistic market parameters

Clear insight into how deal terms vary by stage, asset type, and partner profile

Support valuation and structuring decisions with evidence

Ground internal discussions in real transaction data rather than assumptions

Understand how leading companies approach dealmaking

Visibility into partner behaviour and recurring deal structures across a mature yet evolving therapeutic landscape

Full visibility into deal structure and execution

Beyond headline deal data, the report provides access to underlying contract documents, enabling a detailed understanding of how agreements are constructed in practice.



This level of transparency is critical to understanding how value, risk, and control are allocated within respiratory partnerships, particularly across chronic disease settings with established standards of care.

Rights granted and retained

Development and commercialization responsibilities

Financial structures and payment triggers

Key contractual provisions and protections

Designed for real-world BD and strategy use

The report is widely used to:

Structure and benchmark live transactions

Prepare for negotiations with well-defined market context

Evaluate partnership opportunities and counterparties

Support internal strategy with robust, defensible data

What's included?

455 respiratory collaboration and licensing deals

Financial terms, including upfronts, milestones, and royalties where disclosed

Fully searchable deal directory (by company, therapy, and technology)

Direct access to SEC-filed agreements and source documents

Analysis of deal trends, key transactions, and active dealmakers

A trusted, evidence-based reference for respiratory dealmaking

Combining comprehensive deal coverage with contract-level insight, this report provides a trusted, evidence-based reference for how respiratory partnerships are structured, negotiated, and valued.



Key Topics Covered:



Executive Summary

Chapter 1 - Introduction

Chapter 2 - Trends in respiratory dealmaking

2.1. Introduction

2.2. Respiratory partnering over the years

2.3. Respiratory partnering by deal type

2.4. Respiratory partnering by industry sector

2.5. Respiratory partnering by stage of development

2.6. Respiratory partnering by technology type

2.7. Respiratory partnering by therapeutic indication

Chapter 3 - Financial deal terms for respiratory partnering

3.1. Introduction

3.2. Disclosed financials terms for respiratory partnering

3.3. Respiratory partnering headline values

3.4. Respiratory deal upfront payments

3.5. Respiratory deal milestone payments

3.6. Respiratory royalty rates

Chapter 4 - Leading respiratory deals and dealmakers

4.1. Introduction

4.2. Most active in respiratory partnering

4.3. List of most active dealmakers in respiratory

4.4. Top respiratory deals by value

Chapter 5 - Respiratory contract document directory

5.1. Introduction

5.2. Respiratory partnering deals where contract document available

Chapter 6 - Respiratory dealmaking by therapeutic target

6.1. Introduction

6.2. Deals by respiratory therapeutic target

Deal directory

Deal directory - Respiratory deals by company A-Z

Deal directory - Respiratory deals by technology type

Deal type definitions

Companies Featured (Sample)

3M

Abbott Laboratories

Acceleron Pharma

Advent Therapeutics

Alvotech

Amneal Pharmaceuticals

Arcturus Therapeutics

Bio-Techne

Boston Scientific

Bristol-Myers Squibb

Celgene

Chiesi Farmaceutici

Cipla

CSL

Eli Lilly

Empatica

Evotec

Fujifilm Diosynth Biotechnologies

Genentech

GSK

Illumina

Incyte

Janssen Pharmaceuticals

Karolinska Institute

Lonza

Mallinckrodt Pharmaceuticals

Merck and Co

Moderna

Novartis

Orion

Pfizer

Philips

Pluristem Therapeutics

ProQR Therapeutics

Roche

Sanofi

Seqirus

Sosei Heptares

Sutter Health

Takeda Pharmaceutical

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries

Thermo Fisher Scientific

Translate Bio

University of California San Francisco

Vanderbilt University

Vectura

Viome

Wyss Institute

Xerox

Yale University

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/s3yuox

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