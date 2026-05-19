Carbon Accounting Platforms Market Outlook to 2030 | Services Segment Grows as Enterprises Seek Holistic Carbon Accounting Solutions

Dublin, May 19, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Carbon Accounting Platform Market - Forecasts from 2025 to 2030" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The carbon accounting platform market is projected to grow at a CAGR of 29.72% during the forecast period, driven by increasing demand for detailed emissions reporting, stringent regulatory requirements, and financial incentives aimed at reducing carbon emissions.

These platforms offer comprehensive solutions for quantifying greenhouse gas (GHG) emissions across Scope 1, 2, and 3 sources, enabling organizations to benchmark their environmental performance and adhere to mandatory ESG governance requirements. As carbon accountability becomes a regulatory imperative, such platforms are becoming essential for managing risks and creating value.

A key driver of market growth is the intersection of regulatory escalation and market mechanisms that necessitate complete emissions transparency. Governments worldwide are integrating Paris Agreement goals through nationally determined contributions (NDCs) and enforcing carbon pricing. According to the World Bank, over 60 carbon pricing tools covered about 22% of global GHG emissions, promoting accurate emissions measurement and reduction planning. Compliance with frameworks like the EU ETS and California Cap-and-Trade, alongside sustainability-linked financing and TCFD and ISSB standards, boosts platform adoption. SAP SE's launch of its "Carbon Accounting" virtual accelerator at SAP.iO Foundry Tel Aviv exemplifies ongoing collaborations to advance decarbonization solutions.

The services segment is anticipated to outshine software deployments, as enterprises seek comprehensive advisory and assurance services along with technology. These services cover emissions inventory documentation, assurance against ISO 14064 or GHG Protocol standards, and reduction strategy design, crucial for credibility amidst rising greenwashing concerns. With escalating demand for supply chain decarbonization analytics and science-based target validation, services represent lucrative, recurring revenue avenues within the platform ecosystem.

Geographically, North America leads the market due to historical industrial emissions, progressive sustainability initiatives, and supportive policy environments. The region's significant contributions to emissions from sectors like energy and manufacturing highlight the importance of reduction commitments. U.S. federal initiatives, Canadian provincial policies, and voluntary frameworks like CDP and SBTi propel investments in carbon accounting technologies. The mature vendor ecosystem in North America offers sophisticated capabilities such as AI-enhanced data reconciliation and blockchain-verified carbon credits, enabling large-scale decarbonization efforts.

In sum, the fusion of regulatory mandates, financial incentives, technological advancement, and North America's market leadership forms a solid expansion trajectory for carbon accounting platforms. These solutions extend beyond compliance, fostering efficiency, resilience, and competitive differentiation in a carbon-limited economy. As emisson measurement standards harmonize and Scope 3 transparency mandates expand, platform providers delivering interoperability, accuracy, and actionable insights will be primed for sustained growth.

Key Benefits of this Report:

Insightful Analysis: Gain market insights across key geographical regions.

Competitive Landscape: Understand strategies employed by global players.

Market Drivers & Future Trends: Explore dynamic factors shaping market developments.

Actionable Recommendations: Use insights for strategic decisions.

Wide Audience Appeal: Suitable for startups, research institutions, and large enterprises.

What can this report be used for?

Industry and Market Insights, Opportunity Assessment, Product Demand Forecasting, Market Entry Strategy, Geographical Expansion, Capital Investment Decisions, Regulatory Framework & Implications, New Product Development, Competitive Intelligence.

Report Coverage:

Historical data from 2022 to 2024 & forecast data from 2025 to 2030

Growth Opportunities, Challenges, Supply Chain Outlook, Regulatory Framework, and Trend Analysis

Competitive Positioning, Strategies, and Market Share Analysis

Revenue Growth and Forecast Assessment of segments and regions

Company Profiling, Strategies, Products, Financial Information, and Key Developments

The companies profiled in this Carbon Accounting Platform market report include:

IBM Corporation

Net0

Emitwise

Persefoni AI

Diligent Corporation

Sphera

SINAI Technologies Inc.

Greenly

Watershed Technology, Inc.

Sweep

Microsoft Corporation

Salesforce, Inc.

Workiva

Key Market Segments

CARBON ACCOUNTING PLATFORM MARKET BY SOLUTION Software Services

CARBON ACCOUNTING PLATFORM MARKET BY DEPLOYMENT Cloud On-Premise

CARBON ACCOUNTING PLATFORM MARKET BY ENTERPRISE SIZE Small & Medium Enterprise (SMEs) Large Enterprise

CARBON ACCOUNTING PLATFORM MARKET BY END-USER Energy & Power IT & Telecommunication Food & Beverage Transportation Chemicals Others

CARBON ACCOUNTING PLATFORM MARKET BY GEOGRAPHY North America USA Canada Mexico South America Brazil Argentina Others Europe Germany France United Kingdom Spain Others Middle East and Africa Saudi Arabia UAE Israel Others Asia-Pacific China India Japan South Korea Indonesia Taiwan Others



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