Tellus Power to Present at LD Micro Invitational XVI Investor Conference on May 19, 2026

IRVINE, Calif., May 19, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Tellus Power Global Holding Limited (“Tellus Power” or the “Company”), a deep technology company building bi-directional energy transfer systems to power the physical AI economy, will be attending the LD Micro Invitational XVI from May 17-19, 2026, at the Luxe Sunset Blvd Hotel in Los Angeles, CA.

Tellus Power management is scheduled to present on Tuesday, May 19, 2026, at 3:30 p.m. Pacific Time in Track One, with one-on-one meetings to be held throughout the conference.

Qualified investors attending the conference may request to schedule one-on-one meetings with Tellus Power management through the LD Micro team at registration@ldmicro.com.

“As AI, electrification, robotics, and autonomous systems continue converging, the infrastructure supporting energy transfer and intelligent grid interaction becomes increasingly critical,” said Mike Calise, CEO of Tellus Power. “We look forward to discussing how Tellus Power is positioning itself at the center of this next-generation energy ecosystem and sharing our long-term vision with the investment community at LD Micro.”

About Tellus Power

Tellus Power is a deep technology company building bi-directional energy transfer systems to power the physical AI economy. Our products unify fleet and passenger vehicle charging, battery storage, and vehicle-to-grid capabilities. This infrastructure enables two-way control of high flow-rate electrons through a grid -edge energy system. Deployed globally, Tellus Power is enabling the convergence of electrification, robotics, autonomy, and distributed energy resources.

Find out more at https://telluspowergroup.com .

Company Contact

Caitlin McCann

cmccann@telluspower.com

Media Contact

Jessica Starman, MBA

hello@telluspower.com