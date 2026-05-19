Bull delivers Airbus’ new supercomputing infrastructure to design the future of aerospace

Paris, France and Hamburg, Germany – 19 May, 2026 – Bull, a leader in advanced computing and AI, today announces the delivery and inauguration of a new supercomputing infrastructure for Airbus, Europe’s largest aerospace company, as part of a multi-year supercomputing contract. This key milestone follows the entry into service of two new supercomputers, and their respective modular data centres, delivered in Toulouse (France) in 2025 and more recently in Hamburg (Germany) in 2026.

Increasing demand on Airbus’ HPC infrastructure, driven by the rapidly evolving aerospace market, has created the need for a more powerful and flexible solution. By delivering this HPC infrastructure, Bull helps to triple Airbus’ simulation capacity, enabling engineers to both enhance existing products and design the next generation of aerospace solutions, while maintaining the highest standards of safety. Airbus is using its new HPC environment for critical tasks such as aerodynamic design, acoustics (cockpit, fuselage, cabin, etc.) and structural stress analysis.

As Airbus’ strategic HPC partner, Bull has progressively deployed its supercomputing infrastructure across multiple sites. The first system was delivered and entered into service in Toulouse in 2025, just 14 months after contract signature. The delivery of the Hamburg supercomputer in 2026 now marks the completion of this major programme and paves the way for the inauguration of a fully operational, multi-site supercomputing infrastructure.

As part of this multi-year high-performance computer contract, Bull delivers a full turnkey solution, covering computing systems, storage and data centres, in an HPC-as-a-service model. Based on a unique design approach, these modular data centres bring together a set of several pre-built and interchangeable modules in which the HPC system is pre-integrated at Bull’s flagship factory in Angers (France), before being assembled on-site, forming a complete, turnkey data centre.

The system’s energy efficiency is maximised with Bull’s Direct Liquid Cooling technologies enabling Airbus to optimise power consumption. Thanks to this patented solution, the heat generated by the system is reused to supply neighbouring buildings.

In addition, Bull’s expert engineers in industrial HPC, based in Germany, have provided specialised expertise in the development of innovative simulation environments, including application optimisation support, further strengthening Bull’s leading role in providing advanced HPC solutions.

Martin Matzke, head of Central Europe and Northern Europe, at Bull added “This long-term strategic and technological collaboration highlights the critical role of HPC in driving innovation and breakthrough programmes across the aerospace and manufacturing industries.”

Bruno Lecointe, head of HPC, AI and Quantum Computing at Bull highlighted: “Our collaboration with Airbus to deliver a turnkey HPC solution is a cornerstone for Bull and our high-performance computing business. Being recognised as an HPC strategic partner by a global, world-renowned industry player is an honour for our teams.”

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About Bull

Leveraging nearly a century of innovations, Bull is a global leader for High-Performance Computing, Artificial Intelligence and Quantum technologies with c.720m€ in revenue and 3,000 professionals operating in 32 countries. Built on an open, end-to-end and trusted approach, Bull designs, deploys and operates hardware, software and strategic services that unlock enterprise value, accelerate scientific research and advance society. Driven by world-class R&D, backed by 1,600 patents, manufacturing excellence and data sciences expertise, Bull enables nations and industries to fully control their AI and data and to drive progress for the benefit of the planet.

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Press contact

Constance Arnoux – constance.arnoux@bull.com – +33 (0)6 44 12 16 35

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