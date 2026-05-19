Trends & Strategies Shaping the $27.6 Billion Dual Interface Payment Cards Market 2026-2032 | Proliferation of Smart City Projects Creates New Use Cases for Dual Interface Transit-Enabled Cards

Dublin, May 19, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Dual Interface Payment Cards - Global Strategic Business Report" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The global market for Dual Interface Payment Cards was estimated at US$9.6 Billion in 2025 and is projected to reach US$27.6 Billion by 2032, growing at a CAGR of 16.2% from 2025 to 2032. This comprehensive report provides an in-depth analysis of market trends, drivers, and forecasts, helping you make informed business decisions.







Why Are Dual Interface Payment Cards Gaining Widespread Adoption?



The financial and retail industries are undergoing a major shift toward secure, convenient, and contactless payment solutions, driving the rapid adoption of dual interface payment cards. These cards, which combine both contact and contactless functionalities, allow users to make transactions either by inserting the card into a reader or by tapping it on an NFC-enabled terminal. With the growing demand for fast, secure, and hygienic payment methods, particularly in post-pandemic economies, dual interface cards have become a preferred choice among consumers and businesses alike. As digital transactions continue to rise, financial institutions and payment service providers are increasingly investing in dual interface cards to enhance user experience and security.



What Technological Advancements Are Enhancing Dual Interface Cards?



The integration of biometric authentication, dynamic CVV codes, and cryptographic security features has significantly improved the safety and reliability of dual interface payment cards. Advanced chip technology, such as EMV (Europay, Mastercard, and Visa) compliance and tokenization-based security, ensures encrypted transactions that reduce fraud risks. Additionally, innovations in battery-less biometric fingerprint scanning have enabled secure authentication without requiring PIN codes. As the demand for multi-functional banking cards increases, some dual interface cards are now integrating loyalty programs, transit access, and cryptocurrency wallets, making them more versatile for consumers.



How Are Market Trends and Regulations Shaping the Industry?



The widespread implementation of contactless payment infrastructure across retail, transportation, and hospitality sectors has accelerated the adoption of dual interface cards. Governments and financial regulators are setting new security standards that mandate EMV chip-based transactions, phasing out traditional magnetic stripe cards. Additionally, banks are introducing eco-friendly contactless cards made from biodegradable and recycled materials, catering to sustainability-conscious consumers. The increasing push toward cashless economies, particularly in Europe, North America, and Asia-Pacific, has further driven demand for next-generation dual interface cards that offer enhanced usability and security.



What Factors Are Driving Market Growth?



The growth in the Dual Interface Payment Card market is driven by increasing consumer preference for contactless payments, advancements in secure chip technology, and rising concerns over payment security. The expansion of digital banking, regulatory mandates for EMV compliance, and the growing adoption of multi-functional smart cards are also contributing to market expansion. Additionally, as financial institutions and payment networks continue investing in secure and convenient payment solutions, the demand for dual interface payment cards is expected to grow exponentially.



Report Scope



The report analyzes the Dual Interface Payment Cards market, presented in terms of market value (US$). The analysis covers the key segments and geographic regions outlined below:

Segments: Type (Plastic, Metal); End-Use (Retail, Transportation, Healthcare, Hospitality, Others).

Type (Plastic, Metal); End-Use (Retail, Transportation, Healthcare, Hospitality, Others). Geographic Regions/Countries: World; United States; Canada; Japan; China; Europe (France; Germany; Italy; United Kingdom; and Rest of Europe); Asia-Pacific; Rest of World.

Key Insights:

Market Growth: Understand the significant growth trajectory of the Plastic Cards segment, which is expected to reach US$17.1 Billion by 2032 with a CAGR of 14.8%. The Metal Cards segment is also set to grow at 18.9% CAGR over the analysis period.

Regional Analysis: Gain insights into the U.S. market, valued at $2.8 Billion in 2025, and China, forecasted to grow at an impressive 15.6% CAGR to reach $4.8 Billion by 2032. Discover growth trends in other key regions, including Japan, Canada, Germany, and the Asia-Pacific.

Why You Should Buy This Report:

Detailed Market Analysis: Access a thorough analysis of the Global Dual Interface Payment Cards Market, covering all major geographic regions and market segments.

Competitive Insights: Get an overview of the competitive landscape, including the market presence of major players across different geographies.

Future Trends and Drivers: Understand the key trends and drivers shaping the future of the Global Dual Interface Payment Cards Market.

Actionable Insights: Benefit from actionable insights that can help you identify new revenue opportunities and make strategic business decisions.

Key Questions Answered:

How is the Global Dual Interface Payment Cards Market expected to evolve by 2032?

What are the main drivers and restraints affecting the market?

Which market segments will grow the most over the forecast period?

How will market shares for different regions and segments change by 2032?

Who are the leading players in the market, and what are their prospects?

Report Features:

Comprehensive Market Data: Independent analysis of annual sales and market forecasts in US$ Million from 2025 to 2032.

In-Depth Regional Analysis: Detailed insights into key markets, including the U.S., China, Japan, Canada, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East, and Africa.

Company Profiles: Coverage of players such as Arroweye Solutions, CPI Card Group Inc., Composecure LLC, Eastcompeace Technology Co., Ltd., Feitian Technologies Co., Ltd. and more.

Complimentary Updates: Receive free report updates for one year to keep you informed of the latest market developments.

Some of the companies featured in this Dual Interface Payment Cards market report include:

Arroweye Solutions

CPI Card Group Inc.

Composecure LLC

Eastcompeace Technology Co., Ltd.

Feitian Technologies Co., Ltd.

FIS Global

Giesecke+Devrient GmbH

Goldpac Group Ltd.

Hengbao Co., Ltd.

IDEMIA

IDEX Biometrics ASA

Infineon Technologies AG

MoreRFID

NXP Semiconductors

On Track Innovations Ltd. (OTI)

Paragon Group Limited

SmartTech Production

Thales Group

VALID

Verifone

Domain Expert Insights



This market report incorporates insights from domain experts across enterprise, industry, academia, and government sectors. These insights are consolidated from multilingual multimedia sources, including text, voice, and image-based content, to provide comprehensive market intelligence and strategic perspectives. As part of this research study, the publisher tracks and analyzes insights from 43 domain experts. Clients may request access to the network of experts monitored for this report, along with the online expert insights tracker.



Key Attributes

Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 136 Forecast Period 2025-2032 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2025 $9.6 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2032 $27.6 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 16.2% Regions Covered Global

MARKET OVERVIEW

Trade Shocks, Uncertainty, and the Structural Rewiring of the Global Economy

How Trump's Tariffs Impact the Market? The Big Question on Everyone's Mind

Dual Interface Payment Cards - Global Key Competitors Percentage Market Share in 2026 (E)

Competitive Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial for Players Worldwide in 2026 (E)

MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS

Rise in Contactless Payment Preferences Drives Adoption of Dual Interface Cards

Increasing Emphasis on Cardholder Convenience Strengthens Business Case for Dual Interface Technology

Government Push Towards Cashless Economies Accelerates Demand for Dual Interface Payment Cards

Integration of Biometric Authentication Enhances Security Profile and Propels Growth

Shift Toward Omnichannel Banking Expands Addressable Market Opportunity for Dual Interface Solutions

Retail Sector Digital Transformation Drives Uptake of Dual Interface POS-Compatible Cards

Growth in E-commerce Transactions Throws the Spotlight on Multi-Channel Payment Flexibility

Advancements in Embedded Chip Technology Drive Innovation in Dual Interface Card Capabilities

Increasing Incidence of Card Fraud Strengthens the Business Case for Secure Dual Interface Cards

Proliferation of Smart City Projects Creates New Use Cases for Dual Interface Transit-Enabled Cards

Decline in Magnetic Stripe Reliance Spurs Migration Towards Dual Interface Architecture

Demand for Seamless Cross-Border Payments Drives Interest in Globally Interoperable Cards

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/vanmhb

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

Attachment