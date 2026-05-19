Facial Cleansing Balm Market Trends and Growth Strategies 2026-2032 | Proliferation of DTC Beauty Brands and Personalized Skincare Recommendations Powered by AI Has Accelerated Market Expansion

Dublin, May 19, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Facial Cleansing Balm - Global Strategic Business Report" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The global market for Facial Cleansing Balm was estimated at US$484.7 Million in 2025 and is projected to reach US$997.6 Million by 2032, growing at a CAGR of 10.9% from 2025 to 2032. This comprehensive report provides an in-depth analysis of market trends, drivers, and forecasts, helping you make informed business decisions.







What Is Driving Growth in the Facial Cleansing Balm Market?



The growth in the facial cleansing balm market is driven by several factors, including the rise of double cleansing skincare trends, advancements in ingredient formulations, and increasing consumer demand for sustainable and multi-functional products. The expansion of dermatologically approved skincare has led consumers to seek hydrating yet effective cleansers that do not disrupt the skin barrier. Additionally, the shift towards solid beauty products - as part of a movement towards low-waste and waterless skincare - has positioned cleansing balms as an eco-friendly alternative to traditional cleansers.



The proliferation of direct-to-consumer (DTC) beauty brands and personalized skincare recommendations powered by AI has further accelerated the market's expansion, making high-quality cleansing balms more accessible to a wider audience. Furthermore, the increasing adoption of enzymatic and probiotic-infused formulations is expected to drive innovation, catering to consumers looking for clean, nourishing, and highly effective cleansing solutions. As the skincare industry continues to evolve, the cleansing balm market is set for sustained growth, offering customized, eco-conscious, and technologically advanced cleansing solutions for modern consumers.



Report Scope



The report analyzes the Facial Cleansing Balm market, presented in terms of market value (US$). The analysis covers the key segments and geographic regions outlined below:

Segments: Gender (Men Gender, Women Gender); Age Group (Teenagers Group, Young Adults Group, Adults Group, Mature Adults Group); Distribution Channel (Supermarkets / Hypermarkets, Specialty Stores, Pharmacies & Drugstores, Online Distribution Channel, Other Distribution Channels).

Gender (Men Gender, Women Gender); Age Group (Teenagers Group, Young Adults Group, Adults Group, Mature Adults Group); Distribution Channel (Supermarkets / Hypermarkets, Specialty Stores, Pharmacies & Drugstores, Online Distribution Channel, Other Distribution Channels). Geographic Regions/Countries: World; United States; Canada; Japan; China; Europe (France; Germany; Italy; United Kingdom; Spain; Russia; and Rest of Europe); Asia-Pacific (Australia; India; South Korea; and Rest of Asia-Pacific); Latin America (Argentina; Brazil; Mexico; and Rest of Latin America); Middle East (Iran; Israel; Saudi Arabia; United Arab Emirates; and Rest of Middle East); and Africa.

Key Insights:

Market Growth: Understand the significant growth trajectory of the Men Gender segment, which is expected to reach US$554.1 Million by 2032 with a CAGR of 9.3%. The Women Gender segment is also set to grow at 13.1% CAGR over the analysis period.

Regional Analysis: Gain insights into the U.S. market, valued at $149.9 Million in 2025, and China, forecasted to grow at an impressive 14.5% CAGR to reach $238.6 Million by 2032. Discover growth trends in other key regions, including Japan, Canada, Germany, and the Asia-Pacific.

Why You Should Buy This Report:

Detailed Market Analysis: Access a thorough analysis of the Global Facial Cleansing Balm Market, covering all major geographic regions and market segments.

Competitive Insights: Get an overview of the competitive landscape, including the market presence of major players across different geographies.

Future Trends and Drivers: Understand the key trends and drivers shaping the future of the Global Facial Cleansing Balm Market.

Actionable Insights: Benefit from actionable insights that can help you identify new revenue opportunities and make strategic business decisions.

Key Questions Answered:

How is the Global Facial Cleansing Balm Market expected to evolve by 2032?

What are the main drivers and restraints affecting the market?

Which market segments will grow the most over the forecast period?

How will market shares for different regions and segments change by 2032?

Who are the leading players in the market, and what are their prospects?

Report Features:

Comprehensive Market Data: Independent analysis of annual sales and market forecasts in US$ Million from 2025 to 2032.

In-Depth Regional Analysis: Detailed insights into key markets, including the U.S., China, Japan, Canada, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East, and Africa.

Company Profiles: Coverage of players such as Augustinus Bader, Banila Co, Beauty of Joseon, CeraVe, Clinique and more.

Complimentary Updates: Receive free report updates for one year to keep you informed of the latest market developments.

Some of the companies featured in this Facial Cleansing Balm market report include:

Augustinus Bader

Banila Co

Beauty of Joseon

CeraVe

Clinique

Dr. Althea

E.L.F. Cosmetics

Elemis

Farmacy Beauty

Garnier

La Mer

Muihood

Naturium

Reome

Superdrug (B. Skincare)

The Inkey List

Then I Met You

Versed

Wildsmith Skin

Domain Expert Insights



This market report incorporates insights from domain experts across enterprise, industry, academia, and government sectors. These insights are consolidated from multilingual multimedia sources, including text, voice, and image-based content, to provide comprehensive market intelligence and strategic perspectives. As part of this research study, the publisher tracks and analyzes insights from 43 domain experts. Clients may request access to the network of experts monitored for this report, along with the online expert insights tracker.



Key Attributes

Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 375 Forecast Period 2025-2032 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2025 $484.7 Million Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2032 $997.6 Million Compound Annual Growth Rate 10.9% Regions Covered Global

MARKET OVERVIEW

Trade Shocks, Uncertainty, and the Structural Rewiring of the Global Economy

How Trump's Tariffs Impact the Market? The Big Question on Everyone's Mind

Facial Cleansing Balm - Global Key Competitors Percentage Market Share in 2026 (E)

Competitive Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial for Players Worldwide in 2026 (E)

MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS

Rising Preference for Gentle, Oil-Based Cleansing Routines Drives Popularity of Facial Cleansing Balms

Growth in Double Cleansing Skincare Trends Throws the Spotlight on Balms as First-Step Essentials

Increased Demand for Makeup Removal Solutions That Maintain Skin Barrier Function Accelerates Adoption

Product Innovation With Botanical Oils and Emollients Enhances Sensory Appeal and Efficacy

Expansion of Clean Beauty Movement Strengthens Demand for Sulfate-Free, Non-Foaming Balm Formulations

Surge in Dry and Sensitive Skin Conditions Supports Shift Toward Nourishing Cleansing Alternatives

Rising Use of Cleansing Balms in Multi-Step K-Beauty and J-Beauty Routines Fuels Daily Use

Growth in Solid-to-Oil Transformation Textures Offers a Luxurious and Mess-Free Application Experience

Product Line Extensions Into Balm-to-Milk and Balm-to-Gel Formats Enhance Usage Versatility

Availability in Travel-Friendly Sizes and Stick Formats Expands On-the-Go Application Opportunities

E-Commerce Growth and Sampling Strategies Promote First-Time Trial Among Mass and Prestige Buyers

Increased Use of Coconut, Camellia, and Marula Oils Improves Product Positioning for Natural Skincare

Rising Inclusion of Anti-Pollution and Detoxifying Claims Enhances Urban Skincare Appeal

Growing Preference for Multi-Use Balms for Face and Eyes Drives Hybrid Product Development

Premiumization Trends Support Rise of Niche and Boutique Brands in the Balm Segment

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/fxe6tu

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

Attachment