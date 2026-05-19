Tryg Forsikring A/S publishes prospectus in connection with admission to trading and listing of Perpetual Restricted Tier 1 Capital Notes and Subordinated Callable Tier 2 Capital Notes

NOT FOR RELEASE, PUBLICATION OR DISTRIBUTION IN WHOLE OR IN PART, DIRECTLY OR INDIRECTLY, IN, INTO OR FROM ANY JURISDICTION WHERE TO DO SO WOULD CONSTITUTE A VIOLATION OF THE RELEVANT LAWS OR REGULATIONS OF SUCH JURISDICTION

In accordance with the company announcements dated 24 September 2025 and 11 November 2025, respectively, Tryg Forsikring A/S has today published a listing prospectus prepared in connection with the application for admission to trading and official listing on Nasdaq Copenhagen A/S’ regulated market of the NOK 300,000,000 Floating Rate Perpetual Restricted Tier 1 Capital Notes (the “NOK RT1 Notes”), the SEK 700,000,000 Floating Rate Perpetual Restricted Tier 1 Capital Notes (the “SEK RT1 Notes” and together with the NOK RT1 Notes, the “RT1 Notes”), the NOK 600,000,000 Floating Rate Subordinated Callable Tier 2 Capital Notes (the “NOK Tier 2 Notes”) and the SEK 800,000,000 Floating Rate Subordinated Callable Tier 2 Capital Notes (the “SEK Tier 2 Notes” and together with the NOK Tier 2 Notes, the “Tier 2 Notes”).

The Tier 2 Notes were issued on 2 October 2025, and the RT1 Notes were issued on 19 November 2025. The SEK Tier 2 Notes have a variable interest rate of 3M STIBOR+1.15% per annum, the NOK Tier 2 Notes have a variable interest rate of 3M NIBOR+1.15% per annum, the SEK RT1 Notes have a variable interest rate of 3M STIBOR+2.10% per annum, and the NOK RT1 Notes have a variable interest rate of 3M NIBOR+ 2.10% per annum. The first interest payment date on the Tier 2 Notes was on 2 January 2026 and the first interest payment date on the RT1 Notes was on 19 February 2026.

The first day of trading and official listing of the Notes on Nasdaq Copenhagen A/S’ regulated market is expected to be 20 May 2026.

The listing prospectus can be found on tryg-forsikring-prospectus.pdf

Additional information:

For further information, visit tryg.com or contact:

Gianandrea Roberti, Head of Financial Reporting, SVP, +45 20 18 82 67, gianandrea.roberti@tryg.dk





Robin Hjelgaard Løfgren, Head of Investor Relations, +45 41 86 25 88, robin.loefgren@tryg.dk





This announcement is for information purposes only and is not intended to, and does not, constitute or form part of any offer, invitation or solicitation to purchase, otherwise acquire, subscribe for, sell or otherwise dispose of, any securities or otherwise in any jurisdiction in which such offer, invitation or solicitation is unlawful. This announcement does not constitute a prospectus, prospectus equivalent document or an exempted document.

Notice to U.S. investors

This announcement is not for publication or distribution, directly or indirectly, in or into the United States of America. This announcement does not constitute an offer to sell, or a solicitation of offers to purchase or subscribe for, securities in the United States. The securities referred to herein have not been, and will not be, registered under the U.S. Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and may not be offered, exercised or sold in the United States absent registration or an applicable exemption from registration requirements. No public offering of securities is being made in the United States.

Cautionary note about forward-looking statements

This announcement (including any information incorporated by reference in this announcement), oral statements made regarding the potential issuance of Notes and purchase of Existing Notes, and other information published by Tryg Forsikring A/S contain statements which are, or may be deemed to be, "forward-looking statements". Forward-looking statements are prospective in nature and are not based on historical facts, but rather on current expectations and projections of the management of Tryg Forsikring A/S about future events and are therefore subject to risks and uncertainties which could cause actual results to differ materially from the future results expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements often use words such as "believe", "expect", "estimate", "intend", "anticipate" and words of a similar meaning, and phrases or statements that certain actions, events or results "may", "could", "should", "would", "might" or "will" be taken, occur or be achieved (or, in each case, their negative or other variations). You should not place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, which reflect the current views of Tryg Forsikring A/S, are subject to risks and uncertainties about Tryg Forsikring A/S and are dependent on many factors, some of which are outside of Tryg Forsikring A/S' control. There are important factors, risks and uncertainties that could cause actual outcomes and results to be materially different. Except as required by law, Tryg Forsikring A/S undertakes no obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

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