Rickover: Underway, My Way Reveals the Complex Genius of Admiral H.G. Rickover, Father of the Nuclear Navy

MCLEAN, Va. , May 19, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- A new biography, Rickover: Underway, My Way, offers a rare and deeply personal portrait of Admiral Hyman G. Rickover, the architect of the U.S. Navy’s nuclear propulsion program, revealing not only his revolutionary leadership, but also the private character behind one of the most formidable figures in American military history.

Authored by Joann DiGennaro, who co-founded the Center for Excellence in Education (CEE) with Rickover, the book provides an unprecedented look into the life, leadership philosophy, and enduring legacy of a man who reshaped both naval power and educational excellence in the United States.

Born in 1900 to a Polish Jewish family, Rickover immigrated to the U.S. as a child to escape antisemitism and moved in Chicago after arriving at Ellis Island. He entered the U.S. Naval Academy in 1918, and through intellectual brilliance and relentless determination, he became the longest-serving navy officer in history.

Over a 63-year career, Rickover served under 13 presidents from Woodrow Wilson to Ronald Reagan. He oversaw the development of the USS Nautilus, the world’s first nuclear-powered submarine, which transformed global naval strategy during the Cold War. He served as head of the U.S. Naval Reactors program for over 30 years.

Rickover’s influence extended beyond the Navy. As a young officer, Lieutenant Jimmy Carter trained under him and later credited Rickover as the most influential figure in his life outside his father. After his naval career, Rickover co-founded the Rickover Foundation, now the Center for Excellence in Education (CEE), which has produced some of America’s top academics, researchers, and business leaders in STEM fields.

Rickover: Underway, My Way goes beyond the historical record to examine the paradox of the admiral’s character: a demanding, often controversial leader whose uncompromising standards produced unmatched safety, efficiency, and performance. Known for his blunt demeanor and unorthodox management style — including famously rigorous personal interviews — Rickover challenged bureaucracy, defied convention, and insisted on absolute accountability at every level.

Despite criticism of his abrasive style, Rickover’s results were undeniable—his nuclear Navy program set the global standard for excellence and performance. This success was rooted in his belief that technology alone is never enough, and that when people are properly trained and held to the highest standards, success is inevitable.

The book also highlights Rickover’s profound commitment to education and his legacy in founding the Center for Excellence in Education with Joann. They championed programs that continue to cultivate future generations of leaders in science, technology, engineering, mathematics (STEM), and business. Since 1983, more than 3,000 alumni of its Research Science Institute (RSI) have gone on to distinguished academic careers at prestigious universities and become leaders in medicine, pharmaceuticals, technology, government, and business.

“Admiral Rickover believed that excellence is a moral obligation,” said DiGennaro. “This book captures not only his intensity and intellect, but also the principles that remain essential for leadership in today’s complex world.”

“His mantra was simple but uncompromising: if you cannot personally verify a standard, assume it is not being met,” she added.

Rickover: Underway, My Way offers readers:

A definitive account of Rickover’s leadership, philosophy, and management style.

A behind-the-scenes look at Rickover’s scarcely known softer side – he was a private romantic who wrote frequent love letters to his wife and found solace in poetry and flowers.

A chronicle of the nuclear Navy’s creation and enduring success.

Practical lessons to navigate today’s high-risk, high-performance environments.

Evidence of his enduring influence on STEM education in America and across the globe.





A highlight of the book is Rickover’s framework of seven principles for success, including relentless standards, rigorous training, and institutional learning from past mistakes. At a time when leadership accountability and technical rigor are under increasing scrutiny, Rickover’s principles are more relevant than ever.

Rickover: Underway, My Way offers timely lessons for leaders that demonstrate how discipline, accountability, and courage drive lasting impact. This landmark biography is now available for purchase on Amazon in Hardcover ($29.25), Paperback ($19.95), and Kindle ($9.95) formats.

About the Author

Joann DiGennaro is a nationally recognized leader in education and co-founder of the Center for Excellence in Education (CEE), an organization dedicated to nurturing high-achieving students in science, technology, engineering, and mathematics. Her work reflects a lifelong commitment to advancing academic excellence, opportunity, and global leadership in technology.

Media Contact: John Mooney, Over The Moon PR, (908) 720-6057 john@overthemoonpr.com

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