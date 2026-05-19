Aquanta Vision Secures Pre-Seed Funding to Advance Real-Time Methane Leak Detection

TULSA, Okla., May 19, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Aquanta Vision, an emerging leader in methane detection, has secured pre-seed funding to accelerate commercial development of its optical gas imaging (OGI) detection software which improves methane leak identification during inspections. EIC Rose Rock participated in the round with Marathon Petroleum Corporation, Chevron Technology Ventures, Ecosphere Ventures and Odyssey Energy Advisors.

The oil and gas industry conducts millions of inspections annually with OGI cameras to detect methane leaks. Finding leaks with OGI systems relies on human interpretation and an operator’s ability to recognize subtle patterns, a constraint that can allow leaks to evade detection during routine inspections.

Aquanta Vision’s technology changes the economics of the worldwide OGI-based inspections ecosystem by adding an automated detection layer through an add-on app that improves detectability without requiring new hardware. The application installs in minutes, runs locally and can be embedded at the edge, providing operators with real-time, in-flight plume visualization for inspections with drone-mounted, fixed-mounted and handheld cameras.

Babur Ozden, Aquanta Vision’s CEO and Founder, said, “This investment highlights our shared excitement as our patented novel technology improves detection levels for OGI camera operators. The funding from EIC Rose Rock enables us to strategically accelerate this impact.”

“We are excited to partner with Aquanta Vision to scale and deploy this world-class technology that enables the energy industry to continue to deliver the secure, reliable and affordable energy that drives the American economy,” said David Clouse, Managing Director of the EIC Rose Rock fund.

About Aquanta Vision

Founded in 2023, Aquanta Vision develops software applications that leverage optical gas imaging (OGI) and thermal technologies to simplify methane leak detection. The company’s apps are based on a patented, physics-based signal-processing algorithm and are compatible with a range of OGI and thermal cameras. The apps enable industrial operators and field technicians to rapidly and accurately identify, monitor and document methane emissions for repairs and enhanced operational safety. Aquanta Vision has participated in the Chevron Studio, Rose Rock Bridge, Shell GameChanger and Innosphere industrial tech accelerator programs and is a recipient of multiple grants and awards. Learn more at www.aquantavision.com .

About EIC Rose Rock