Ascentis Wealth Management Welcomes Ryan Uszenski

DALLAS, May 19, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Ascentis Wealth Management (AWM), a part of Ascentis Holdings, today announced that it has added Ryan Uszenski to the platform. Uszenski, a wealth advisor, brings more than 20 years of experience and approximately $160 million in client assets. He serves clients across the United States from St. Thomas, U.S. Virgin Islands.

As part of the transition, he will become an equity partner in Ascentis Wealth Management, aligning his practice with the firm’s long-term growth strategy and ownership model while protecting client continuity.

“Ryan has spent two decades building deep, complex client relationships, and he has done it on his own terms,” said Michael Mansur, CFP®, CEO of Ascentis Wealth Management and co-founder of Ascentis Holdings. “Joining as an equity partner gives him greater operational and investment support without changing what makes his practice distinctive, and it gives his clients access to a stronger platform. Practices like his are exactly what Ascentis was built for.”

The announcement follows the formal launch at the top of the year of Ascentis Holdings, a unified wealth management and asset management platform comprised of three businesses under one company: Ascentis Wealth Management (AWM), Ascentis Asset Management (AAM) and Ascentis Independent Advisors (AIA).

Uszenski’s practice is built around a concentrated roster of high-net-worth and ultra-high-net-worth clients, whose financial needs include investment strategy, liquidity planning, private assets and long-term wealth structuring. His work also extends into tangible assets, including real estate, as well as lending and credit markets, further reinforcing his ability to advise clients with more complex balance sheets.

The practice supports clients across the United States, working with entrepreneurs, startup founders and family offices. It serves as the central advisor across investments and the broader financial decisions that come with significant wealth.

Previously, Uszenski founded Century Wealth Advisors. He began his career at large financial institutions prior to going independent in 2017. He holds the Chartered Retirement Planning Counselor (CRPC) designation and is a graduate of Trinity College.

“High-net-worth and ultra-high-net-worth clients hold advisors to a higher standard, and the platform that supports you has to match that,” Uszenski said. “Ascentis gives me deeper investment capabilities and stronger infrastructure without forcing me to compromise the way I serve clients. That balance is difficult to find in this industry, and Ascentis is one of the few places that gets it right.”

About Ascentis Holdings

Ascentis Wealth Holdings, LLC (Ascentis) is a holding company that owns or controls multiple Registered Investment Adviser (RIA) firms. Advisory services may be provided by Ascentis Wealth Management (AWM), Ascentis Asset Management (AAM) and/or Ascentis Independent Advisors (AIA), investment advisers registered with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission. Each RIA affiliated with Ascentis operates as a separate legal entity and is solely responsible for its own advisory services, disclosures and regulatory compliance.

Together, AWM, AAM and AIA form a next-generation wealth management platform offering fee-based advisors flexible affiliation options, disciplined practice management resources and structured investment processes, all supported by a shared technology and service infrastructure. Ascentis supports advisors serving affluent individuals, families and business owners, with investment capabilities spanning traditional and alternative strategies. For more information, visit www.ascentis.co.

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