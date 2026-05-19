Dermatology Collaboration and Licensing Agreements Benchmark Report 2026: Structured Analysis of 500+ Deals and How Partnerships are Designed, Negotiated, and Executed

Dublin, May 19, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Dermatology Collaboration and Licensing Deals 2016-2026" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The definitive benchmark for dermatology dealmaking



Dermatology partnering spans a diverse range of indications, modalities, and commercial strategies, with deal structures shaped by both clinical innovation and lifecycle management considerations.



This report provides a comprehensive and structured analysis of 500+ dermatology collaboration and licensing deals, delivering a clear and evidence-based view of how partnerships are designed, negotiated, and executed across the market.



Establish a clear view of market standards

The report enables a precise understanding of how dermatology deals are structured in practice, allowing you to:

Benchmark comparable transactions with confidence

Detailed analysis of upfronts, milestones, and royalty structures across relevant deals

Define realistic market parameters

Clear insight into how deal terms vary by stage, asset type, and partner profile

Support valuation and structuring decisions with evidence

Ground internal discussions in real transaction data rather than assumptions

Understand how leading companies approach dealmaking

Visibility into partner behaviour and recurring deal structures across a diverse and commercially nuanced therapeutic landscape

Full visibility into deal structure and execution

Beyond headline deal data, the report provides access to underlying contract documents, enabling a detailed understanding of how agreements are constructed in practice.



This includes:

Rights granted and retained

Development and commercialization responsibilities

Financial structures and payment triggers

Key contractual provisions and protections

This level of transparency is critical to understanding how value, risk, and control are allocated within dermatology partnerships, particularly where lifecycle management and commercial positioning play a significant role.



Designed for real-world BD and strategy use

The report is widely used to:

Structure and benchmark live transactions

Prepare for negotiations with well-defined market context

Evaluate partnership opportunities and counterparties

Support internal strategy with robust, defensible data

What's included?

500+ dermatology collaboration and licensing deals

Financial terms, including upfronts, milestones, and royalties where disclosed

Fully searchable deal directory (by company, therapy, and technology)

Direct access to SEC-filed agreements and source documents

Analysis of deal trends, key transactions, and active dealmakers

A trusted, evidence-based reference for dermatology dealmaking

Combining comprehensive deal coverage with contract-level insight, this report provides a trusted, evidence-based reference for how dermatology partnerships are structured, negotiated, and valued.



Key Topics Covered:



Executive Summary

Chapter 1 - Introduction

Chapter 2 - Trends in dermatology dealmaking

2.1. Introduction

2.2. Dermatology partnering over the years

2.3. Dermatology partnering by deal type

2.4. Dermatology partnering by industry sector

2.5. Dermatology partnering by stage of development

2.6. Dermatology partnering by technology type

2.7. Dermatology partnering by therapeutic indication

Chapter 3 - Financial deal terms for dermatology partnering

3.1. Introduction

3.2. Disclosed financials terms for dermatology partnering

3.3. Dermatology partnering headline values

3.4. Dermatology deal upfront payments

3.5. Dermatology deal milestone payments

3.6. Dermatology royalty rates

Chapter 4 - Leading dermatology deals and dealmakers

4.1. Introduction

4.2. Most active in dermatology partnering

4.3. List of most active dealmakers in dermatology

4.4. Top dermatology deals by value

Chapter 5 - Dermatology contract document directory

5.1. Introduction

5.2. Dermatology partnering deals where contract document available

Chapter 6 - Dermatology dealmaking by therapeutic target

6.1. Introduction

6.2. Deals by dermatology therapeutic target

Deal directory

Deal directory - Dermatology deals by company A-Z

Deal directory - Dermatology deals by technology type

Deal type definitions

Companies Featured

3Derm Systems

3M

23andMe

Abbvie

Abex Pharmaceutica

Ablexis

AbSci

Adaptive Phage Therapeutics

Adhesys Medical

Advanced Human Imaging

Advanced Medical Solutions

Advanz Pharma

Advonex

AFT Pharmaceuticals

AiCuris

AimedBio

Akaal Pharma

Aldena Therapeutics

Alibaba Health

AlivaMab Discovery Services

Allergan

Allergan Aesthetics

Almirall

Alumis

Alvotech

American Skin Association

Amgen

Amicus Therapeutics

Amor (Suzhou) Medical Sci-Tech

Amyris

Amytrx Therapeutics

ANANDA Scientific

AnaptysBio

Applied Biology

APR Applied Pharma Research

Aquavit Pharmaceuticals

Arch Biopartners

Arctic Therapeutics

Arcutis Biotherapeutics

argenx

Armis Biopharma

Arrevus

Arrien Pharmaceuticals

Aslan Pharma

Aspire Pharma

AstraZeneca

Astria Therapeutics

Athenex

Atropos Therapeutics

Aucta Pharmaceuticals

Aurealis Therapeutics

Avaria Health & Beauty

BASF

Basilea Pharmaceutica

Bausch & Lomb

Bayer

Beckman Research Institute of City of Hope

Beiersdorf

Belle.ai

Ben-Gurion University

BGN Technologies

Bill and Melinda Gates Foundation

BinnoPharm

Bio-Gate

Bio-Thera Solutions

Biocogent

Biocon

BioCryst Pharmaceuticals

BioDerm

Biofrontera Pharma

Biogen

Biohaven Pharmaceuticals

BioLab Sciences

Biolojic Design

Biomedical Advanced Research and Development Authority

BIOMEDX Group

BioMed X Innovation Center

Biomillenia

BiopharmX

Bioqube Ventures

BiosanaPharma

Biosion

Biosolution

BioStem Technologies

BirchBioMed

Bodor Laboratories

Boehringer Ingelheim

Boragen

Bora Pharmaceuticals

Boston Pharmaceuticals

Botanix Pharmaceuticals

BoyaLife

Brickell Biotech

Brigham and Women's Hospital

Bright Future Pharmaceutical Lab

Bristol-Myers Squibb

Brown University

Cadila Pharmaceuticals

Camargo Pharmaceutical Services

Can-Fite BioPharma

Canopy Growth

Cap Alter Pharma

Capital Laser and Skin Care

Cara Therapeutics

CARB-X

Cardiome Pharma

Carestream Health

Cassiopea

Castle Biosciences

Celgene

CellMark Medical

Chelexa Biosciences

Chemstar

Children's Hospital Boston

China Medical System

Chongqing Jingdong Pharmaceutical

Chugai Pharmaceutical

Cipher Pharmaceuticals

Cipla

City of Hope

CIVCO Radiotherapy

CMS Aesthetics

CMS Medical

Codex Beauty

Collplant

Columbia University Medical Center

ConvaTec

Cook Biotech

Cosmofix

Cosmo Pharmaceuticals

Covalon Technologies

CR Double-Crane

Crescita Therapeutics

Cronos Group

Crown Laboratories

CytoSorbents

Dabur

Dalhousie University

DASH Analytics

Dechra Pharmaceuticals

Defense Health Agency (US)

Defense Threat Reduction Agency

Denali Therapeutics

Department of Defense

Department of Veterans Affairs

Dermala

DermapenWorld

Dermata Therapeutics

Dermavant Sciences

Dermelix Biotherapeutics

Dermira

DermTech

Devonian Health Group

DKSH

Dong-A ST

Dr Bragi Company

Dr Kerklaan Therapeutics

DS Biopharma

Dyamed Biotech

Dynasil

EB Research Foundation

EB Research Partnership

Edesa Biotech

Egis

Eirion Therapeutics

Eisai

eKare

Elektrofi

Elevai Labs

Eligo Bioscience

Eli Lilly

Enteris Biopharma

Enzymatica

Epicore Biosystems

EPI Health

epitoMAP

Equillium

Er-Kim

EspeRare Foundation

Estee Lauder

eTheRNA immunotherapies

Etienna Bio

Eton Pharmaceuticals

Eurofins Scientific

European Wellness Biomedical Group

EVA Pharma

Eve & Co

Evolve BioSystems

Evommune

Exicure

Fagron

Felix Biotechnology

Fesarius Therapeutics

FibroBiologics

Fission Labs LATAM

Flowerkist

Foamix Pharmaceuticals

Fosun Pharmaceutical

Fresh Tracks Therapeutics

Fujifilm Kyowa Kirin Biologics

Fuji Pharma

Fundacio Institut de Recerca de l'Hospital de la Santa Creu i Sant Pau

Galapagos

Galderma

Galenica

Geisel School of Medicine at Dartmouth

Gene Biotherapeutics

Genentech

George Washington University

Gilead Sciences

Ginkgo BioWorks

Grunenthal

GSK

Guangzhou Xiangxue Pharmaceutical

Hairmore Group

Hangzhou Zhongmei Huadong Pharmaceutical

Happify Health

Harvard Medical School

Hawkeye Therapeutics

Healiant

Helsinn Healthcare

Heumann Pharma Generics

High Beauty

Hill Dermaceuticals

Histogen

HitGen

Hope Medicine

Hyphens

Icahn School of Medicine at Mount Sinai

Ice + Jam

Ichnos Sciences

IDEAYA Biosciences

Imbed Bio

IME Medical Electrospinning

IMIDomics

Immunomic Therapeutics

Immuthera

Incannex Healthcare

Incyte

Induce Biologics

InfectoPharm

Infinimmune

Inova Diagnostics

Intas Pharmaceuticals

Integra LifeSciences

International Hyperhidrosis Society

Intralytix

Ionis Pharmaceuticals

IQVIA

Isoprene Pharmaceuticals

Jackson Laboratory

James Cook University

Janssen Biotech

Janssen Pharmaceuticals

Janssen Research & Development

Janssen Therapeutics

Japan Tobacco

JCR Pharmaceuticals

Jiangsu Hengrui Medicine

Jiangsu QYuns Therapeutics

Joerns Healthcare

Johns Hopkins University

Johnson & Johnson

Johnson & Johnson Consumer Companies

Johnson & Johnson Innovation

Journey Medical

Kaken Pharmaceutical

Kaleido Biosciences

Kane Biotech

Kashiv BioSciences

KBI BioPharma

Keck School of Medicine of USC

Kent Imaging

Keraderm

Kerecis

KilgourMD

King's College Hospital

Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals

KiOmed Pharma

KNOW Bio

Komodo Health

Kubota Vision

Kuria Therapeutics

Kyocera

Kyowa Hakko Kirin

L'Oreal

Lannett

Laser Lab Corp

Leman SKL SA

Leon-nanodrugs

LEO Pharma

LipoTrue

Loreal

Louis Widmer

Lubrizol

Lupin

Lygos

Lysando

Mabwell Bioscience

MagnaPharm Group

MainPointe

Mallinckrodt Pharmaceuticals

Mamba Instruments

Maruho

Massachusetts General Hospital

MatriSys Bioscience

Max-Planck

Mayne Pharma

MediWound

Medline Industries

MedPharm

MedShape

Medshift

Meiji Seika

MEME

Menlo Therapeutics

Merakris Therapeutics

Merck and Co

Merck KGaA

Metalabs

Metrion Biosciences

Michal Morrison

Michelson Diagnostic

Micreos

Microbio Shanghai

MiMedx

MiNDERA

miraDry

Miravo Healthcare

Mitsubishi Tanabe Pharma

Moberg Pharma

MTF Biologics

Mundipharma

MyBiotics Pharma

Mylan Pharmaceuticals

N1 Life

Nabriva Therapeutics

NanoVibronix

National Eczema Association

National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases

National Institute of Arthritis and Musculoskeletal Diseases

National Institute of Diabetes and Digestive and Kidney Diseases

Nationwide Laboratory Services

Nektar Therapeutics

New York University School of Medicine

NEXGEL

Nielsen BioSciences

Nipro Corporation

Nogra Pharma

Nordic Pharma Group

North Carolina State University

Now Biopharma

Nuevolution

Nuo Therapeutics

Nuvothera

Oakrum Pharma

Oklahoma Medical Research Foundation

Olaregen Therapeutix

OliX Pharmaceuticals

Oncodesign

Oneness Biotech

Ovation Science

OWC Pharmaceutical Research

Paladin Labs

Palisade Bio

Palvella Therapeutics

Paradigm Therapeutics

Paratek Pharmaceuticals

Patagonia Pharmaceuticals

PathogenDx

Patient-Centered Outcomes Research Institute

PCG Clinical Services

PCI Pharma Services

Pediatric Dermatology Research Alliance

Pediatrix Therapeutics

Pierre Fabre

Pierre Fabre Dermatologie

Pint Pharma

Piqur Therapeutics

Pixie Dust Technologies

Popit

Portola Pharmaceuticals

Precisio Biotix Therapeutics

Premier Inc

Prescient Surgical

Pressure BioSciences

Protagen

Protagonist Therapeutics

Proteic Bioscience

Proya Cosmetics

Pura Naturals

Purdue Pharma

Purnovate

Pyramid Biosciences

Queensland University of Technology

Quest Pharmaceutical Services

Quoin Pharmaceuticals

Rational Surgical Solutions

Realm Therapeutics

Replicel Life Sciences

Repurpose.AI

Resilia Pharmaceuticals

Restorix Health

Revance Therapeutics

Revision Skincare

RIKEN Yokohama Institute Omics Science Center

Rochal Industries

Roche

Rodan and Fields

ROi (Resource Optimization & Innovation)

Roivant Sciences

Rubedo Life Sciences

RVL Pharmaceuticals

Samsung Bioepis

Samsung Biologics

Samumed

Sandoz

Sanmina

Sanofi

Sanpellegrino Cosmetics

Sanuwave Health

SastoMed

Sensus Healthcare

SenzaGen

Seqirus

Sequence Bio

Sequential Skin

SerenaGroup

Shanghai Haohai Biological Technology

Shenzhen Beimei Pharmaceuticals

SHL Medical

Signum Biosciences

Simcere Pharmaceuticals

Simris Biomimetics

Sinclair Pharmaceuticals

Skinvisible

Smith & Nephew

Societal CDMO

SoftWave Tissue Regeneration Technologies

Sofwave Medical

Sol-Gel

Soliton

Sonoma Pharmaceuticals

Sosei Heptares

Southwest Transplant Alliance

StemCell Systems

Stratpharma

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries

Teva Pharmaceuticals USA

TheraVida

Thomas Jefferson University

Thought Leadership & Innovation Foundation

Timber Pharmaceuticals

Tissue Analytics

Tissue Regenix

Tohoku University

Torii Pharmaceutical

Triage Technologies

Turn Therapeutics

TWi Biotechnology

Tyris Therapeutics

uBiome

UMass Chan Medical School

UNION Therapeutics

University Gottingen

University of Alabama at Birmingham

University of Barcelona

University of California

San Diego

University of California

San Diego (UCSD) School of Medicine

University of California Los Angeles

University of Colorado

University of Colorado Denver

University of Dundee

University of Manchester

University of Maryland Baltimore

University of Massachusetts

University of Virginia

University of Washington

University of Wisconsin

US Army

US Army Medical Research and Material Command

Valeant Pharmaceuticals

ValenzaBio

Vanda Pharmaceuticals

Vanderbilt University

Vasomune Therapeutics

Vaxcyte

Venturis Therapeutics

VisualDx

Vitro Biopharma

Vitruvias Therapeutics

Vizient

Voronoi

Wearifi

Weill Cornell Medical College

Windward Bio

Winhealth Pharma Group

Wistar Institute

Worcester Polytechnic Institute (WPI)

Worldwide Clinical Trials

WuXi Biologics

X-chem

Xbiome

ZappRx

Zenoaq

Zentiva

Zenyaku Kogyo

Zhittya Genesis Medicine

Zuellig Pharma China

Zymeworks

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/3qtiyr

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