Dermatology Collaboration and Licensing Agreements Benchmark Report 2026: Structured Analysis of 500+ Deals and How Partnerships are Designed, Negotiated, and Executed

Dublin, May 19, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Dermatology Collaboration and Licensing Deals 2016-2026" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The definitive benchmark for dermatology dealmaking
Dermatology partnering spans a diverse range of indications, modalities, and commercial strategies, with deal structures shaped by both clinical innovation and lifecycle management considerations.
This report provides a comprehensive and structured analysis of 500+ dermatology collaboration and licensing deals, delivering a clear and evidence-based view of how partnerships are designed, negotiated, and executed across the market.
Establish a clear view of market standards
The report enables a precise understanding of how dermatology deals are structured in practice, allowing you to:
- Benchmark comparable transactions with confidence
- Detailed analysis of upfronts, milestones, and royalty structures across relevant deals
- Define realistic market parameters
- Clear insight into how deal terms vary by stage, asset type, and partner profile
- Support valuation and structuring decisions with evidence
- Ground internal discussions in real transaction data rather than assumptions
- Understand how leading companies approach dealmaking
- Visibility into partner behaviour and recurring deal structures across a diverse and commercially nuanced therapeutic landscape
- Full visibility into deal structure and execution
Beyond headline deal data, the report provides access to underlying contract documents, enabling a detailed understanding of how agreements are constructed in practice.
This includes:
- Rights granted and retained
- Development and commercialization responsibilities
- Financial structures and payment triggers
- Key contractual provisions and protections
This level of transparency is critical to understanding how value, risk, and control are allocated within dermatology partnerships, particularly where lifecycle management and commercial positioning play a significant role.
Designed for real-world BD and strategy use
The report is widely used to:
- Structure and benchmark live transactions
- Prepare for negotiations with well-defined market context
- Evaluate partnership opportunities and counterparties
- Support internal strategy with robust, defensible data
What's included?
- 500+ dermatology collaboration and licensing deals
- Financial terms, including upfronts, milestones, and royalties where disclosed
- Fully searchable deal directory (by company, therapy, and technology)
- Direct access to SEC-filed agreements and source documents
- Analysis of deal trends, key transactions, and active dealmakers
- A trusted, evidence-based reference for dermatology dealmaking
Combining comprehensive deal coverage with contract-level insight, this report provides a trusted, evidence-based reference for how dermatology partnerships are structured, negotiated, and valued.
Key Topics Covered:
Executive Summary
Chapter 1 - Introduction
Chapter 2 - Trends in dermatology dealmaking
2.1. Introduction
2.2. Dermatology partnering over the years
2.3. Dermatology partnering by deal type
2.4. Dermatology partnering by industry sector
2.5. Dermatology partnering by stage of development
2.6. Dermatology partnering by technology type
2.7. Dermatology partnering by therapeutic indication
Chapter 3 - Financial deal terms for dermatology partnering
3.1. Introduction
3.2. Disclosed financials terms for dermatology partnering
3.3. Dermatology partnering headline values
3.4. Dermatology deal upfront payments
3.5. Dermatology deal milestone payments
3.6. Dermatology royalty rates
Chapter 4 - Leading dermatology deals and dealmakers
4.1. Introduction
4.2. Most active in dermatology partnering
4.3. List of most active dealmakers in dermatology
4.4. Top dermatology deals by value
Chapter 5 - Dermatology contract document directory
5.1. Introduction
5.2. Dermatology partnering deals where contract document available
Chapter 6 - Dermatology dealmaking by therapeutic target
6.1. Introduction
6.2. Deals by dermatology therapeutic target
Deal directory
- Deal directory - Dermatology deals by company A-Z
- Deal directory - Dermatology deals by technology type
- Deal type definitions
Companies Featured
- 3Derm Systems
- 3M
- 23andMe
- Abbvie
- Abex Pharmaceutica
- Ablexis
- AbSci
- Adaptive Phage Therapeutics
- Adhesys Medical
- Advanced Human Imaging
- Advanced Medical Solutions
- Advanz Pharma
- Advonex
- AFT Pharmaceuticals
- AiCuris
- AimedBio
- Akaal Pharma
- Aldena Therapeutics
- Alibaba Health
- AlivaMab Discovery Services
- Allergan
- Allergan Aesthetics
- Almirall
- Alumis
- Alvotech
- American Skin Association
- Amgen
- Amicus Therapeutics
- Amor (Suzhou) Medical Sci-Tech
- Amyris
- Amytrx Therapeutics
- ANANDA Scientific
- AnaptysBio
- Applied Biology
- APR Applied Pharma Research
- Aquavit Pharmaceuticals
- Arch Biopartners
- Arctic Therapeutics
- Arcutis Biotherapeutics
- argenx
- Armis Biopharma
- Arrevus
- Arrien Pharmaceuticals
- Aslan Pharma
- Aspire Pharma
- AstraZeneca
- Astria Therapeutics
- Athenex
- Atropos Therapeutics
- Aucta Pharmaceuticals
- Aurealis Therapeutics
- Avaria Health & Beauty
- BASF
- Basilea Pharmaceutica
- Bausch & Lomb
- Bayer
- Beckman Research Institute of City of Hope
- Beiersdorf
- Belle.ai
- Ben-Gurion University
- BGN Technologies
- Bill and Melinda Gates Foundation
- BinnoPharm
- Bio-Gate
- Bio-Thera Solutions
- Biocogent
- Biocon
- BioCryst Pharmaceuticals
- BioDerm
- Biofrontera Pharma
- Biogen
- Biohaven Pharmaceuticals
- BioLab Sciences
- Biolojic Design
- Biomedical Advanced Research and Development Authority
- BIOMEDX Group
- BioMed X Innovation Center
- Biomillenia
- BiopharmX
- Bioqube Ventures
- BiosanaPharma
- Biosion
- Biosolution
- BioStem Technologies
- BirchBioMed
- Bodor Laboratories
- Boehringer Ingelheim
- Boragen
- Bora Pharmaceuticals
- Boston Pharmaceuticals
- Botanix Pharmaceuticals
- BoyaLife
- Brickell Biotech
- Brigham and Women's Hospital
- Bright Future Pharmaceutical Lab
- Bristol-Myers Squibb
- Brown University
- Cadila Pharmaceuticals
- Camargo Pharmaceutical Services
- Can-Fite BioPharma
- Canopy Growth
- Cap Alter Pharma
- Capital Laser and Skin Care
- Cara Therapeutics
- CARB-X
- Cardiome Pharma
- Carestream Health
- Cassiopea
- Castle Biosciences
- Celgene
- CellMark Medical
- Chelexa Biosciences
- Chemstar
- Children's Hospital Boston
- China Medical System
- Chongqing Jingdong Pharmaceutical
- Chugai Pharmaceutical
- Cipher Pharmaceuticals
- Cipla
- City of Hope
- CIVCO Radiotherapy
- CMS Aesthetics
- CMS Medical
- Codex Beauty
- Collplant
- Columbia University Medical Center
- ConvaTec
- Cook Biotech
- Cosmofix
- Cosmo Pharmaceuticals
- Covalon Technologies
- CR Double-Crane
- Crescita Therapeutics
- Cronos Group
- Crown Laboratories
- CytoSorbents
- Dabur
- Dalhousie University
- DASH Analytics
- Dechra Pharmaceuticals
- Defense Health Agency (US)
- Defense Threat Reduction Agency
- Denali Therapeutics
- Department of Defense
- Department of Veterans Affairs
- Dermala
- DermapenWorld
- Dermata Therapeutics
- Dermavant Sciences
- Dermelix Biotherapeutics
- Dermira
- DermTech
- Devonian Health Group
- DKSH
- Dong-A ST
- Dr Bragi Company
- Dr Kerklaan Therapeutics
- DS Biopharma
- Dyamed Biotech
- Dynasil
- EB Research Foundation
- EB Research Partnership
- Edesa Biotech
- Egis
- Eirion Therapeutics
- Eisai
- eKare
- Elektrofi
- Elevai Labs
- Eligo Bioscience
- Eli Lilly
- Enteris Biopharma
- Enzymatica
- Epicore Biosystems
- EPI Health
- epitoMAP
- Equillium
- Er-Kim
- EspeRare Foundation
- Estee Lauder
- eTheRNA immunotherapies
- Etienna Bio
- Eton Pharmaceuticals
- Eurofins Scientific
- European Wellness Biomedical Group
- EVA Pharma
- Eve & Co
- Evolve BioSystems
- Evommune
- Exicure
- Fagron
- Felix Biotechnology
- Fesarius Therapeutics
- FibroBiologics
- Fission Labs LATAM
- Flowerkist
- Foamix Pharmaceuticals
- Fosun Pharmaceutical
- Fresh Tracks Therapeutics
- Fujifilm Kyowa Kirin Biologics
- Fuji Pharma
- Fundacio Institut de Recerca de l'Hospital de la Santa Creu i Sant Pau
- Galapagos
- Galderma
- Galenica
- Geisel School of Medicine at Dartmouth
- Gene Biotherapeutics
- Genentech
- George Washington University
- Gilead Sciences
- Ginkgo BioWorks
- Grunenthal
- GSK
- Guangzhou Xiangxue Pharmaceutical
- Hairmore Group
- Hangzhou Zhongmei Huadong Pharmaceutical
- Happify Health
- Harvard Medical School
- Hawkeye Therapeutics
- Healiant
- Helsinn Healthcare
- Heumann Pharma Generics
- High Beauty
- Hill Dermaceuticals
- Histogen
- HitGen
- Hope Medicine
- Hyphens
- Icahn School of Medicine at Mount Sinai
- Ice + Jam
- Ichnos Sciences
- IDEAYA Biosciences
- Imbed Bio
- IME Medical Electrospinning
- IMIDomics
- Immunomic Therapeutics
- Immuthera
- Incannex Healthcare
- Incyte
- Induce Biologics
- InfectoPharm
- Infinimmune
- Inova Diagnostics
- Intas Pharmaceuticals
- Integra LifeSciences
- International Hyperhidrosis Society
- Intralytix
- Ionis Pharmaceuticals
- IQVIA
- Isoprene Pharmaceuticals
- Jackson Laboratory
- James Cook University
- Janssen Biotech
- Janssen Pharmaceuticals
- Janssen Research & Development
- Janssen Therapeutics
- Japan Tobacco
- JCR Pharmaceuticals
- Jiangsu Hengrui Medicine
- Jiangsu QYuns Therapeutics
- Joerns Healthcare
- Johns Hopkins University
- Johnson & Johnson
- Johnson & Johnson Consumer Companies
- Johnson & Johnson Innovation
- Journey Medical
- Kaken Pharmaceutical
- Kaleido Biosciences
- Kane Biotech
- Kashiv BioSciences
- KBI BioPharma
- Keck School of Medicine of USC
- Kent Imaging
- Keraderm
- Kerecis
- KilgourMD
- King's College Hospital
- Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals
- KiOmed Pharma
- KNOW Bio
- Komodo Health
- Kubota Vision
- Kuria Therapeutics
- Kyocera
- Kyowa Hakko Kirin
- L'Oreal
- Lannett
- Laser Lab Corp
- Leman SKL SA
- Leon-nanodrugs
- LEO Pharma
- LipoTrue
- Loreal
- Louis Widmer
- Lubrizol
- Lupin
- Lygos
- Lysando
- Mabwell Bioscience
- MagnaPharm Group
- MainPointe
- Mallinckrodt Pharmaceuticals
- Mamba Instruments
- Maruho
- Massachusetts General Hospital
- MatriSys Bioscience
- Max-Planck
- Mayne Pharma
- MediWound
- Medline Industries
- MedPharm
- MedShape
- Medshift
- Meiji Seika
- MEME
- Menlo Therapeutics
- Merakris Therapeutics
- Merck and Co
- Merck KGaA
- Metalabs
- Metrion Biosciences
- Michal Morrison
- Michelson Diagnostic
- Micreos
- Microbio Shanghai
- MiMedx
- MiNDERA
- miraDry
- Miravo Healthcare
- Mitsubishi Tanabe Pharma
- Moberg Pharma
- MTF Biologics
- Mundipharma
- MyBiotics Pharma
- Mylan Pharmaceuticals
- N1 Life
- Nabriva Therapeutics
- NanoVibronix
- National Eczema Association
- National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases
- National Institute of Arthritis and Musculoskeletal Diseases
- National Institute of Diabetes and Digestive and Kidney Diseases
- Nationwide Laboratory Services
- Nektar Therapeutics
- New York University School of Medicine
- NEXGEL
- Nielsen BioSciences
- Nipro Corporation
- Nogra Pharma
- Nordic Pharma Group
- North Carolina State University
- Now Biopharma
- Nuevolution
- Nuo Therapeutics
- Nuvothera
- Oakrum Pharma
- Oklahoma Medical Research Foundation
- Olaregen Therapeutix
- OliX Pharmaceuticals
- Oncodesign
- Oneness Biotech
- Ovation Science
- OWC Pharmaceutical Research
- Paladin Labs
- Palisade Bio
- Palvella Therapeutics
- Paradigm Therapeutics
- Paratek Pharmaceuticals
- Patagonia Pharmaceuticals
- PathogenDx
- Patient-Centered Outcomes Research Institute
- PCG Clinical Services
- PCI Pharma Services
- Pediatric Dermatology Research Alliance
- Pediatrix Therapeutics
- Pierre Fabre
- Pierre Fabre Dermatologie
- Pint Pharma
- Piqur Therapeutics
- Pixie Dust Technologies
- Popit
- Portola Pharmaceuticals
- Precisio Biotix Therapeutics
- Premier Inc
- Prescient Surgical
- Pressure BioSciences
- Protagen
- Protagonist Therapeutics
- Proteic Bioscience
- Proya Cosmetics
- Pura Naturals
- Purdue Pharma
- Purnovate
- Pyramid Biosciences
- Queensland University of Technology
- Quest Pharmaceutical Services
- Quoin Pharmaceuticals
- Rational Surgical Solutions
- Realm Therapeutics
- Replicel Life Sciences
- Repurpose.AI
- Resilia Pharmaceuticals
- Restorix Health
- Revance Therapeutics
- Revision Skincare
- RIKEN Yokohama Institute Omics Science Center
- Rochal Industries
- Roche
- Rodan and Fields
- ROi (Resource Optimization & Innovation)
- Roivant Sciences
- Rubedo Life Sciences
- RVL Pharmaceuticals
- Samsung Bioepis
- Samsung Biologics
- Samumed
- Sandoz
- Sanmina
- Sanofi
- Sanpellegrino Cosmetics
- Sanuwave Health
- SastoMed
- Sensus Healthcare
- SenzaGen
- Seqirus
- Sequence Bio
- Sequential Skin
- SerenaGroup
- Shanghai Haohai Biological Technology
- Shenzhen Beimei Pharmaceuticals
- SHL Medical
- Signum Biosciences
- Simcere Pharmaceuticals
- Simris Biomimetics
- Sinclair Pharmaceuticals
- Skinvisible
- Smith & Nephew
- Societal CDMO
- SoftWave Tissue Regeneration Technologies
- Sofwave Medical
- Sol-Gel
- Soliton
- Sonoma Pharmaceuticals
- Sosei Heptares
- Southwest Transplant Alliance
- StemCell Systems
- Stratpharma
- Teva Pharmaceutical Industries
- Teva Pharmaceuticals USA
- TheraVida
- Thomas Jefferson University
- Thought Leadership & Innovation Foundation
- Timber Pharmaceuticals
- Tissue Analytics
- Tissue Regenix
- Tohoku University
- Torii Pharmaceutical
- Triage Technologies
- Turn Therapeutics
- TWi Biotechnology
- Tyris Therapeutics
- uBiome
- UMass Chan Medical School
- UNION Therapeutics
- University Gottingen
- University of Alabama at Birmingham
- University of Barcelona
- University of California
- San Diego
- University of California
- San Diego (UCSD) School of Medicine
- University of California Los Angeles
- University of Colorado
- University of Colorado Denver
- University of Dundee
- University of Manchester
- University of Maryland Baltimore
- University of Massachusetts
- University of Virginia
- University of Washington
- University of Wisconsin
- US Army
- US Army Medical Research and Material Command
- Valeant Pharmaceuticals
- ValenzaBio
- Vanda Pharmaceuticals
- Vanderbilt University
- Vasomune Therapeutics
- Vaxcyte
- Venturis Therapeutics
- VisualDx
- Vitro Biopharma
- Vitruvias Therapeutics
- Vizient
- Voronoi
- Wearifi
- Weill Cornell Medical College
- Windward Bio
- Winhealth Pharma Group
- Wistar Institute
- Worcester Polytechnic Institute (WPI)
- Worldwide Clinical Trials
- WuXi Biologics
- X-chem
- Xbiome
- ZappRx
- Zenoaq
- Zentiva
- Zenyaku Kogyo
- Zhittya Genesis Medicine
- Zuellig Pharma China
- Zymeworks
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/3qtiyr
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