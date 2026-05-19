Shentel Completes the Expansion of Gigabit Broadband Service in Campbell County

EDINBURG, Va., May 19, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Shenandoah Telecommunications Company (Shentel) (Nasdaq: SHEN), a leading broadband service provider, is pleased to announce the completion of its Virginia Telecommunications Initiative (VATI) project to expand gigabit broadband internet service to more than 4,100 previously unserved homes in Campbell County, Virginia. The $20 million construction project was partly funded by the nationally recognized VATI program, administered by the Virginia Department of Housing and Community Development. Additional funding was provided through Shentel’s own capital investment and a contribution from Campbell County.

“The Campbell County Board of Supervisors has been working for years to implement countywide broadband access,” said Frank Rogers, County Administrator of Campbell County. “Our recent partnership with Shentel has been an outstanding example of a public-private partnership that effectively expands this critical service in Campbell. We are very grateful to the Shentel team for their willingness to work with us on this important endeavor and for their efforts to bring the project in on schedule and within budget.”

As a leading broadband internet provider serving smaller markets and rural communities, Shentel takes great pride in several key differentiators:

Fast internet with exceptional reliability

Prompt and friendly local customer service

A full range of video and voice service options





“Bringing this project to completion in Campbell County reflects the careful planning and sustained coordination required to expand broadband in rural areas,” said Chris Kyle, VP of Regulatory & Industry Affairs at Shentel. “By working closely with state and county partners, Shentel was able to extend a high‑quality network to thousands of locations that were previously unserved, creating expanded connectivity for residents and the community.”

To learn more about Shentel, please visit www.shentel.com for residential service and www.shentelbusiness.com for commercial service.

About Shenandoah Telecommunications

Shenandoah Telecommunications Company (Shentel) provides broadband services through its high-speed, state-of-the-art fiber optic and cable networks to residential and commercial customers in eight contiguous states in the eastern United States. Shentel’s services include: broadband internet, video, voice, high-speed Ethernet, dark fiber leasing, and managed network services. The Company owns an extensive regional network with over 19,400 route miles of fiber. For more information, please visit www.shentel.com.

Media Contact:

Jennifer McDowell

Jennifer.McDowell@emp.shentel.com

540-984-5055



A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/6ab14cef-374c-4888-96c6-0e629808ac40