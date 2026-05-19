Company Announcement

Copenhagen, 19 May 2026

No. 34/2026

This announcement contains publication of inside information pursuant to Article 17 of the EU Market Abuse Regulation.



ISS UPGRADES FINANCIAL OUTLOOK FOR 2026 AND INCREASES SHARE BUYBACK PROGRAMME

ISS A/S, a leading workplace experience and facility service company, today announced that the 2026 full-year financial outlook has been upgraded.

Organic growth is now expected to be above 6% (previously above 5%).

The operating margin 1) is now expected to be around 5.25% (previously above 5%).

is now expected to be around 5.25% (previously above 5%). Free cash flow reported is now expected to be above DKK 3.1bn (previously above DKK 2.5bn).

Furthermore, the share buyback programme for the full year will be increased to DKK 3.1bn (previously DKK 2.5bn) and as such the second tranche will be increased from DKK 1.25bn to DKK 1.85bn. The second tranche is planned to commence following the release of the H1-Report on 11 August 2026.

Finally, ISS invites institutional investors and analysts to attend its Capital Markets Day on 14 September 2026. A detailed programme and location will follow including the opportunity to attend the Capital Markets Day virtually.

Note 1) Based on Operating profit before other items, excluding IAS 29

For investor enquiries

Michael Vitfell-Rasmussen, Head of Group Investor Relations, +45 53 53 87 25

Anne Sophie Riis, Senior Investor Relations Manager, +45 30 52 94 68

For media enquiries

Charlotte Holm, Head of External Communication, +45 41 76 19 89

ISS is a leading, global provider of workplace and facility service solutions. In partnership with customers, ISS drives the engagement and well-being of people, minimises the impact on the environment, and protects and maintains property. ISS brings all of this to life through a unique combination of data, insight and service excellence at offices, factories, airports, hospitals and other locations across the globe. ISS has more than 325,000 employees around the globe, who we call “placemakers”. In 2025, Group revenue was DKK 84.7 billion. For more information on the ISS Group, visit www.issworld.com

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