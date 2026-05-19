CVLT INVESTOR ALERT: Robbins Geller Rudman & Dowd LLP Announces that Commvault Systems, Inc. Investors with Substantial Losses Have Opportunity to Lead Class Action Lawsuit

SAN DIEGO, May 19, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The law firm of Robbins Geller Rudman & Dowd LLP announces that purchasers or acquirers of Commvault Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ: CVLT) securities between April 29, 2025 and January 26, 2026, inclusive (the “Class Period”), have until July 17, 2026 to seek appointment as lead plaintiff of the Commvault class action lawsuit. Captioned Imbert v. Commvault Systems, Inc., No. 26-cv-05654 (D.N.J.), the Commvault class action lawsuit charges Commvault and certain of Commvault’s top current and former executive officers with violations of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934.

If you suffered substantial losses and wish to serve as lead plaintiff of the Commvault class action lawsuit, please provide your information here:

https://www.rgrdlaw.com/cases-commvault-systems-inc-class-action-lawsuit-cvlt.html

You can also contact attorneys Ken Dolitsky or Michael Albert of Robbins Geller by calling 800/851.7783 or via e-mail at info@rgrdlaw.com.

CASE ALLEGATIONS: Commvault provides cyber resiliency solutions for enterprises to protect, secure, and recover data, applications, and identity systems.

The Commvault class action lawsuit alleges that defendants throughout the Class Period made false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (i) defendants created the false impression that Commvault’s annualized recurring revenue (“ARR”) growth would remain steady throughout fiscal year 2026; (ii) Commvault knew or recklessly disregarded the impact that different types of sales would have on its ARR growth; and (iii) the variation in net ARR growth is strongly based on the type of sale Commvault is making, thus, Commvault’s projected net new ARR should not have been determined without properly factoring in sale type.

The Commvault class action lawsuit further alleges that on January 27, 2026, Commvault released its third quarter 2026 financial results, revealing net new ARR of $39 million, below Commvault’s previously guided $45 million. On this news, the price of Commvault stock fell more than 31%, according to the complaint.

THE LEAD PLAINTIFF PROCESS: The Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 permits any investor who purchased or acquired Commvault securities during the Class Period to seek appointment as lead plaintiff in the Commvault class action lawsuit. A lead plaintiff is generally the movant with the greatest financial interest in the relief sought by the putative class who is also typical and adequate of the putative class. A lead plaintiff acts on behalf of all other class members in directing the Commvault class action lawsuit. The lead plaintiff can select a law firm of its choice to litigate the Commvault class action lawsuit. An investor’s ability to share in any potential future recovery is not dependent upon serving as lead plaintiff of the Commvault class action lawsuit.

ABOUT ROBBINS GELLER: Robbins Geller Rudman & Dowd LLP is one of the world’s leading law firms representing investors in securities fraud and shareholder rights litigation. Our Firm ranked #1 on the most recent ISS Securities Class Action Services Top 50 Report, recovering more than $916 million for investors in 2025. This marks our fourth #1 ranking in the past five years. And in those five years alone, Robbins Geller recovered $8.4 billion for investors – $3.4 billion more than any other law firm. With 200 lawyers in 10 offices, Robbins Geller is one of the largest plaintiffs’ firms in the world, and the Firm’s attorneys have obtained many of the largest securities class action recoveries in history, including the largest ever – $7.2 billion – in In re Enron Corp. Sec. Litig. Please visit the following page for more information:

https://www.rgrdlaw.com/services-litigation-securities-fraud.html

Past results do not guarantee future outcomes.

Services may be performed by attorneys in any of our offices.

Contact:

Robbins Geller Rudman & Dowd LLP

Ken Dolitsky

Michael Albert

655 W. Broadway, Suite 1900, San Diego, CA 92101

800/851.7783

info@rgrdlaw.com