Lindy Academy Expands On-Demand Training Programme





STOCKTON-ON-TEES, England and MANNHEIM, Germany, May 19, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Lindy, a global specialist in AV and IT connectivity, today announced the company has expanded its free professional training platform, Lindy Academy, with a new module designed to provide insights into modern collaboration and connectivity workflows used in professional AV environments. Accredited by AVIXA, the sessions also contribute CTS® credits toward the renewal and professional development of Certified Technology Specialist (CTS) professionals. To start learning and earning credits, visit thelindyacademy.com.

Training Designed for Real-World Installations

AV and IT systems are only as strong as the people who design and install them. Whether professionals are new to the industry or looking to deepen their expertise, Lindy Academy provides the tools needed to stay current, competitive, and confident in the field, on-demand and at no cost.

Through a series of short, structured learning modules, users can explore essential topics including cabling and signal management, AV-over-IP, and HDBaseT® fundamentals. Each course has been developed by Lindy’s connectivity experts and focuses on practical, real-world problem solving rather than theory alone. Even complex technical challenges are explained in a clear and easily understandable way, supported by illustrations and visual examples that help learners quickly grasp concepts and apply them in real installation scenarios.



As noted by a recent participant, Isaac Anderson, Business Development Manager at Midwich UK, an AV solutions distributor, Lindy Academy provided, “an excellent deep dive into the different kinds of cable types and deployment best practices” and commented that he is “eager to dive into the Level 2 curriculum next.”

Expanding Content and Future Modules

As part of an effort to expand content and reflect the evolving needs of the AV and IT industry, a new module is being added to the Level 1 training programme, providing learners with additional insights into modern collaboration and connectivity workflows used in professional AV environments.

Looking ahead, Lindy is also preparing the launch of Level 2 training, which will introduce deeper technical content for professionals seeking advanced knowledge. The first Level 2 module, “USB-C Deep Dive,” will offer an in-depth exploration of USB-C technology, capabilities, and real-world integration challenges.

“We’ve built the Lindy Academy to close the gap between technology and understanding,” said Michael O’Connor, Head of Global Marketing at Lindy Group. “Our goal is to empower installers, technicians, and system integrators with knowledge they can use immediately on site — concise, relevant, and backed by decades of Lindy expertise.”

Courses are available globally, including North America, Europe, and Asia-Pacific, and can be completed at each learner’s own pace. Upon completion, participants receive a Lindy certificate recognising their achievement and professional development.

“AV and IT technologies evolve quickly. The professionals who keep up will define the industry’s future,” said Owen Haigh, Head of Global Product Management at Lindy Group. “The Lindy Academy is our contribution to that future — a free resource that supports the entire connectivity ecosystem.”

The Lindy Academy is available with free registration and open to AV and IT professionals worldwide. To get started, visit thelindyacademy.com.

About Lindy

With over 90 years of experience, Lindy is a global leader in professional AV and IT connectivity solutions. Known for reliable performance, technical expertise, and high-quality engineering, Lindy offers a broad portfolio of products designed to support everything from everyday connectivity needs to complex AV and IT infrastructure projects.

Serving customers worldwide, Lindy works closely with integrators, installers, consultants, resellers, and AV/IT professionals across a wide range of industries, including corporate, education, government, digital signage, broadcast, and control room environments. Through innovative solutions and specialized expertise, Lindy helps organizations simplify connectivity challenges, improve interoperability, and deliver reliable connected experiences.

To learn more, visit lindy-usa.com.

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/fea3eaf4-f14a-4843-990d-f0602a2bde3f