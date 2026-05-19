AI in Asset Management Market Size to Hit USD 48.6 Billion by 2035, Owing to Rising Adoption of AI-Driven Investment Analytics and Portfolio Optimization | Research by SNS Insider

Austin, May 19, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The AI in Asset Management Market was valued at USD 5.04 Billion in 2025 and is expected to reach USD 48.6 Billion by 2035, growing at a CAGR of 24.36% during the forecast period.

The increasing amount of financial data and alternative data, the desire to make more investment decisions in a timely manner, and the need by asset managers to perform better at enhancing the portfolio returns are among the factors driving the adoption of AI in the investment industry.

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The U.S. AI in asset management market was valued at USD 1.14 billion in 2025 and is expected to reach USD 8.19 billion by 2035, growing at a CAGR of 24.47%.

The growth of the market in the U.S. is also driven by its presence of global asset management companies, fintech, and AI applications to do quantitative trading, portfolio management, compliance processes, and investment research. More adoption of investment platforms that leverage artificial intelligence in hedge funds, institutions, and wealth managers is continuously contributing to market growth within the U.S.

Rising Demand for AI-Driven Investment Intelligence Drive Market Growth Globally

The AI in Asset Management Market growth is driven by the need for increased accuracy and speed when it comes to making investment decisions. Asset managers are now using artificial intelligence technologies to help them handle enormous amounts of both structured and unstructured financial data, ranging from earnings releases, market sentiment analysis, satellite imagery, ESG metrics, and alternative data sets which are difficult for conventional research teams to analyze. The use of artificial intelligence technology has led to increased efficiency through automation of portfolio rebalance, compliance management, reporting, and risk management tasks. Moreover, the increasing demand for personalized wealth management services is driving the use of artificial intelligence-based portfolio management systems.

Segmentation Analysis:

By Deployment

The on-premise segment held the highest market share of 57% in 2025 owing to strong inclination of the financial services towards having secure and in-house infrastructure to keep their sensitive portfolio data, trading algorithms and compliance data safe. The cloud segment is expected to grow at the highest CAGR of 25.96% as investment firms increasingly adopt scalable AI platforms and efficient analytics solutions in the cloud.

By Function

Process automation led the market with the largest market share of 29% in 2025 as investment companies increasingly automate trade processing, compliance, reporting and other business functions using AI technologies. Data analysis & reporting segment is forecasted to exhibit the highest CAGR of 27.07% due to the increasing adoption of analytics tools by investment firms to extract valuable insights from ever-increasing volume of financial and alternative data.

By Technology

Machine Learning held the maximum market share of 61% in 2025 as it finds wide-ranging applications in portfolio optimization, quantitative trading, predictive analytics, risk management and others. NLP technology is expected to exhibit the fastest CAGR of 26.03%, as investment houses employ AI solutions to derive insights from data in real-time, including earning call transcripts, regulatory filings, news sentiment, financial statements, and many more.

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Regional Insights:

The North America region is anticipated to lead the market for AI in Asset Management in 2025 with around 50% revenue share, fueled by the presence of several key global asset management companies, technological infrastructure in financial services, and adoption of AI-based quantitative investment approaches in the U.S. and Canada. The emphasis placed on investment automation, algorithmic trading, and AI-backed risk analysis in the region has further been boosting the regional market expansion.

The Asia Pacific region is poised to become the fastest growing regional market during the forecast period, driven by increasing digitalization of financial services, rise in institutional investments, and adoption of AI solutions in China, Japan, Singapore, and India. High levels of algorithmic trading, wealth management, and government-led digital initiatives have been fueling the expansion of the market in this region.

Key Players:

BlackRock Inc. (Aladdin)

JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Goldman Sachs Group Inc.

Morgan Stanley

Vanguard Group Inc.

Fidelity Investments

State Street Corporation

Two Sigma Investments LP

Citadel LLC

D.E. Shaw Group

Bloomberg LP

MSCI Inc.

FactSet Research Systems Inc.

SS&C Technologies Holdings Inc.

SimCorp A/S

Kensho Technologies LLC (S&P Global)

AlphaSense Inc.

Boosted.ai Inc.

Clarity AI

Enfusion Inc.

Recent Developments:

In 2026, BlackRock launched its Aladdin Copilot generative AI portfolio assistant designed to enable natural language portfolio interrogation, scenario analysis, liquidity stress testing, and AI-powered risk analytics for institutional investors managing over USD 5 trillion in combined assets.

In 2025, Vanguard introduced an AI-powered personalized portfolio platform focused on mass-affluent investors, enabling advanced portfolio customization, tax optimization, and AI-driven factor exposure analysis for individual investment accounts.

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Exclusive Sections of the Report (The USPs):

AI-Driven Portfolio Optimization Analysis – helps you understand how AI technologies improve portfolio allocation efficiency, risk-adjusted returns, and investment strategy execution across different asset classes.

– helps you understand how AI technologies improve portfolio allocation efficiency, risk-adjusted returns, and investment strategy execution across different asset classes. Alternative Data Utilization Insights – helps you evaluate the growing role of satellite imagery, transaction data, geolocation analytics, and social sentiment in enhancing investment decision-making accuracy.

– helps you evaluate the growing role of satellite imagery, transaction data, geolocation analytics, and social sentiment in enhancing investment decision-making accuracy. Regulatory & Compliance Automation Trends – helps you identify how AI-powered compliance monitoring and reporting solutions are reducing operational complexity across global financial markets.

– helps you identify how AI-powered compliance monitoring and reporting solutions are reducing operational complexity across global financial markets. Quantitative Investment Strategy Benchmarking – helps you assess the adoption of machine learning and predictive analytics across hedge funds, institutional investors, and wealth management firms.

– helps you assess the adoption of machine learning and predictive analytics across hedge funds, institutional investors, and wealth management firms. Generative AI Adoption Analysis – helps you uncover how large language models and conversational AI platforms are transforming portfolio analytics, investment research, and client advisory services.

– helps you uncover how large language models and conversational AI platforms are transforming portfolio analytics, investment research, and client advisory services. Regional Digital Investment Transformation Insights – helps you evaluate regional differences in AI adoption, fintech infrastructure development, and investment technology modernization initiatives across global asset management markets.

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